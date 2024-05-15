Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2024 Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.79K Followers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2024 May 15, 2024 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

David Elkins – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham – Bank of America
Chen Yang – Bank of America

Geoff Meacham

I’m Geoff Meacham. I’m the senior biopharma analyst, and I have Charlie from my team on stage with me as well. Welcome to the Bristol-Myers session. So on behalf of Bristol, we have CFO, David Elkins. David, welcome.

David Elkins

It’s good to be here. Thank you for having me.

Geoff Meacham

Yes. So let’s – we got a lot of questions, but maybe just kick it off kind of post 1Q, like the messages coming out of that, and then we’ll get right into some pipeline and portfolio questions.

David Elkins

Yes. No, thank you for that. And if you think about Bristol, we’re really writing the next chapter in the company’s history here. 150 years, this company has been around, some amazing products that we brought to the marketplace, whether you think about Abilify or Plavix in both neuroscience as well in cardiovascular. But really, what we’re focused on is delivering here and now and executing against what we have from a growth portfolio. Really excited about some of the products we have there.

We recently brought in KarXT from Karuna, which we can talk about in Q&A. But we’ve got great growth products, which I’m sure we’ll cover off, whether we’re talking about Opdualag, our cell therapy franchise, but also Camzyos in cardiovascular and Reblozyl within MDS. We’re really excited about that and continuing to grow those products. And we can talk about the growth of those in the first quarter, but also how we’re seeing it as the year progresses.

Recommended For You

About BMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMY

Trending Analysis

Trending News