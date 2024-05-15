Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2024 Transcript

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2024 May 15, 2024 2:20 PM ET

Geoff Meacham

I’m Geoff Meacham. I’m the senior biopharma analyst, and I have Charlie from my team on stage with me as well. Welcome to the Bristol-Myers session. So on behalf of Bristol, we have CFO, David Elkins. David, welcome.

David Elkins

It’s good to be here. Thank you for having me.

Geoff Meacham

Yes. So let’s – we got a lot of questions, but maybe just kick it off kind of post 1Q, like the messages coming out of that, and then we’ll get right into some pipeline and portfolio questions.

David Elkins

Yes. No, thank you for that. And if you think about Bristol, we’re really writing the next chapter in the company’s history here. 150 years, this company has been around, some amazing products that we brought to the marketplace, whether you think about Abilify or Plavix in both neuroscience as well in cardiovascular. But really, what we’re focused on is delivering here and now and executing against what we have from a growth portfolio. Really excited about some of the products we have there.

We recently brought in KarXT from Karuna, which we can talk about in Q&A. But we’ve got great growth products, which I’m sure we’ll cover off, whether we’re talking about Opdualag, our cell therapy franchise, but also Camzyos in cardiovascular and Reblozyl within MDS. We’re really excited about that and continuing to grow those products. And we can talk about the growth of those in the first quarter, but also how we’re seeing it as the year progresses.

Pipeline. We got a lot of really exciting things coming through the pipeline, a few catalysts over the next couple of years, which we can cover off as well. And then you may have – we talked on the first quarter call, we’re really focused on driving efficiency and effectiveness, simplifying our business model, removing layers in the organization to speed decision-making, but also being able to free up resources to invest in our portfolio.

We brought in with the four acquisitions that we closed in the first quarter, we have significant clinical development programs that we need to execute against both from KarXT, but as well our radioligand Rayze [ph] acquisition. We’re really excited about that – potentially be significant IND engine in one of the fastest-growing areas in oncology.

Mirati, we launched Krazati, but also we have a robust clinical program there with doublet and triplet therapies in first-line lung, which we can talk about. And we also have PRMT5, which we will get some data on as well. So really a lot to be excited about as far as the portfolio, both the growth portfolio but as well as the pipeline. And our priority is just executing every quarter against that.

Geoff Meacham

Makes sense. Yes, let’s – before we get into the new launches, I wanted to kind of ask your – the – I know you guys haven’t given formal guidance for kind of the Eliquis, the IRA impact and trough. But maybe give us a framework for how potentially to think about the next, say, two years or so. The launch portfolio, I think, at the end of the decade is going to really drive differentiated growth, but like investors are focused on the next, say, 12 months, 18 months. So whatever you can do to kind of help give us some context for that.

David Elkins

Yes. Look, we reaffirmed our guidance in the first quarter call that we’re going to continue to grow this year, and we anticipate growing in 2025. We really can’t say anything about the IRA negotiations because we’re precluded from saying anything around that. But that price will become public in September. And what we said is we’d provide what the impact of that was to our business in 2026 and 2027 from a revenue and an EPS perspective. And that should give investors a really good understanding of how IRA is going to impact the shape of our business.

Geoff Meacham

Makes sense. Okay. When you look at the core Opdivo business, so there have been some drivers, esophageal, new indications as well as kind of earlier lines of therapy. Thinking about the next, say, 12 months to 24 months, investors focus a little bit less on this, but it is a big driver of bottom line in particular. So what would you say are the biggest kind of growth engines for that franchise?

David Elkins

Yes. Look, we feel really good about Opdivo and it continuing to grow. It grew close to 10% last year, and we said it’d be more modest growth this year because we just don’t have as many new indications coming out this year. We have the neoadjuvant and obviously periadjuvant. And – but what we said is we had some destocking that occurred in the first quarter of the year. But as we look at that – the growth potential of the product, it’s going to continue to grow this year and into next year. So we feel really confident about that.

Geoff Meacham

Yes. Perfect. Well, let’s talk through the new launches. So that’s the most exciting part of the Bristol story. You have Reblozyl, which in the earlier-stage anemia is just now gaining traction. Walk us through the next, say, 12 months, 24 months in terms of what the drivers are going to be. I’m sure it’s all the above, but is it mostly line extensions in U.S.? Is there a geographic kind of rollout as well that could contribute?

David Elkins

Yes. So let me just walk through all of them first. I’ll start with – we talked about Opdivo. But also I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that we have the PDUFA date for a subcutaneous formulation with Opdivo. And we believe 30% to 40% of the business will go into subcutaneous formulation with physicians. And there’s a high unmet need. The great thing about that is we have the PDUFA date in February of 2025. Opdivo doesn’t go generic in the U.S. until December of 2028. So we have four years to bring that over. And that could be very complementary to the growth profile of the company.

The other thing is Opdualag, which is – Opdivo is a component of Opdualag. And we had some really positive data come out in first-line lung on Opdualag. And we’re also later this year, we should see some data on liver as well. So the ability to move Opdualag, we’ve been really pleased that it’s now the standard of care in first-line melanoma.

But with additional indications, we’ll get more data later this year on lung at a conference, and we’re looking – moving that into Phase 3. So feel really good about the near-term potential of Opdualag continuing to grow. But as well longer term, it’s going to be a really important product to our portfolio.

The next one I’d really focus on is Reblozyl. I mean it’s just doing phenomenally well. It grew 70%. We got a broad first-line indication, RS-positive, RS-negative. We’re only about 25% penetrated in that market. And also, I think it’s really important, geographically, see plenty of expansion coming there because we’ve got a broad label in Europe as well as in Japan. So continuing to look at that product do very, very well.

I guess the next area that I’d go to is talking about our cell therapy franchise. We made – our focus on execution, we’ve made great strides in our manufacturing capacity. We’re unconstrained from a manufacturing capacity. We’re really excited about Breyanzi. We already got two indications, SLL and CLL, earlier this year.

And we have two more indications: mantle cell lymphoma coming as well as follicular lymphoma coming later this year. So we see Breyanzi being a critical growth driver for the company. We did get an earlier indication of Abecma, but that market remains very challenged and competitive. But we said overall, as you think about that – our cell therapy franchise, Breyanzi is going to be a significant growth driver of the business. The area that – and Camzyos would be the next one I would talk about.

We’ve been really pleased with this. We think this is going to be on track to be one of the most successful cardiovascular launches. And this is a new class. So it takes time to build up this. You’re also limited by patients have to go through echocardiograms. A lot of those labs are full to begin with. But we’ve been really successful in getting excitement around this product, high unmet need. These patients actually feel the benefits of the drug when they get on it. And what we’re seeing for the long-term safety profile is people are staying on this medicine for a very long time. And so we’re really excited about that.

I mean, we have a world-class commercial organization in our cardiovascular business with the success of Eliquis but now continuing to drive Camzyos. And then we got another catalyst come in with milvexian Phase 3 data coming in 2026. So we feel really good about the cardiovascular franchise and the growth products, and I’m sure we’ll talk about the pipeline a little bit more. The area that has been – hasn’t been meeting expectations is immunology. That remains a challenged business for us.

I think it’s taken us longer to get access than we were anticipating. The quality of that access hasn’t been what we wanted. And as a result of that, you’ve been seeing that come through, not just on Sotyktu but also on Zeposia. We think there’s going to continue to be pricing pressure, particularly from our rebating, because we’re seeing competition there, not just from Otezla in the oral market, but you’re also seeing competition from the biologics as well. So as we’re looking at that business, we’re looking at it as a double digit, about 10% growth Q1 to Q2 sequentially for Sotyktu and Zeposia.

And Orencia, it’s probably going to be a single-digit sequential growth for Q2. So – and as we also said on the call, remember, as we’re thinking about Sotyktu, we said we’re roughly doubling that business from Q1 to Q2 in the commercial business. So we need to continue to improve upon our market access for Sotyktu to be competitive. We will be moving from one-step edit to zero-step edits on ESI. So that will help the position.

And as we said on the call, we’re going to get another large PBM with about 30 million lives later this year. So that will also help, which I think gives us – once we get on more of that equal footing, that gives us the ability to continue to grow that into next year and beyond. We also have Phase 3 data coming out in cirrhotic arthritis for Sotyktu, which – there’s about 25% of psoriasis patients have cirrhotic arthritis. So I think that’s going to be another driver. And then we’re going to get Phase 3 next – second Phase 3 on cirrhotic arthritis that will help Sotyktu the following year.

Chen Yang

So I guess several products that we talked about here, I think we can probably go through each one of them. But maybe just start with cell therapies. So Breyanzi, you mentioned that that’s going to be kind of the growth driver. But I guess just kind of looking across kind of multiple cell therapy players, they’ve seen some pressure last quarter, maybe even this quarter. I think some of them say that the inflection will take probably a little longer, maybe second half of the year. But maybe you can talk about how – what you’re seeing from your side in terms of the competition, where that’s coming from the bispecifics or from the clinical trials and whatnot?

David Elkins

Yes. It’s a really good question. And you really have to bifurcate Abecma and BCMA versus CD19 and Breyanzi because the dynamics are very different in those two markets. I would agree with you as far as the competitive environment in BCMA with CARVYKTI and as well as the bispecifics that are in there. We see that’s going to remain very competitive, and that’s why we think the growth will be more muted with Abecma.

But Breyanzi, we believe we have a best-in-class molecule here, very safe. We’re moving into the community settings. But more importantly, there’s still a high unmet need in lymphoma, in getting those indications, as I was saying earlier, in CLL and SLL, but then mantle cell lymphoma and then follicular lymphoma. That’s a huge patient population that we’re now going to be able to address. And from a supply perspective, we’re unconstrained.

We’ve continued to improve our – focusing on the execution and from a supply chain perspective. We’ve had a manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. We’re building a manufacturing facility in Leighton [ph]. And one of the other constraints is vector supply. And last year, we announced the purchase of a Libertyville site, where we’re going to be doing suspension vector, which will further strengthen the supply of the cell therapy business.

The other thing we just announced as well is we – our partnership with Cellares, where that’s going to be an automated manufacturing process, which will increase the success rate coming through, so the throughput, but it also will shrink the turnaround time. And we’re really excited about that partnership with them. And that’s going to be another thing that will help increase the long-term supply of Breyanzi. So we remain really, really excited about the long-term potential of that product.

Chen Yang

Maybe how are like the company – within the company’s kind of settings, kind of what’s the plan that you guys are doing in terms of driving that area of growth?

David Elkins

Which one, sorry?

Chen Yang

The company settings for Breyanzi.

David Elkins

Yes. I mean – the additional indications?

Chen Yang

Additional indications, but just kind of in terms of just given kind of what we’re seeing in terms of the constraint within the academic centers?

David Elkins

Oh, I think – look, this is a huge unmet need, and we believe that those constraints for Breyanzi aren’t going to be there because these patients don’t have many other treatment options, and they’ll get prioritized in that regard. So we feel pretty good about the prospects of Breyanzi even with those constraints given the types of diseases and the high unmet need for these patients.

Geoff Meacham

David, just to follow on that, when you look at cell therapy as a platform for Bristol in general, I mean the – you guys are investing in new indications and line extensions, et cetera. But maybe talk through the commercial piece of it. Are you starting to see more leverage, easier access from a pricing reimbursement kind of perspective? And I think going forward, is that going to get meaningfully better? Or sort of is it incremental where we are now?

David Elkins

Yes. We believe it will continue to improve. I mean this is – as I – we were saying this is a high unmet need, if you think about the therapeutic areas that Breyanzi is going in there. And we don’t see that as a constraint for this product going forward. So I think the – yes, that’s what I would say. We feel really good about the access.

Geoff Meacham

I wanted to ask you, so you mentioned with respect to the Opdivo LOE and the way to manage it, and I think most investors don't look at that as a more shallow kind of erosion curve and particularly since Opdualag could be a big offset there. Walk us through kind of how you're thinking about that in the outer-years. What is the menu of where Opdualag could go beyond lung and beyond melanoma? And is that the bigger driver or are there other combinations, formulations that you guys were thinking about at the end of the decade and beyond?

David Elkins

Yes. Sitting here today, it really is focused on Opdualag and moving that into other tumor types, so we see continued growth there. Obviously, the subcutaneous is going to be important. There's – if you think about through the physicians, those infusion chairs are jam packed right now. So to create capacity for the health care system overall is going to help that, but sitting here today as far as combinations, Opdualag is the main one that we're focused on.

Now we have other – as you think through as I was talking about earlier with Mirati and looking at the combinations there with KRAS, we think there's multibillion-dollar opportunities there in doublet as well as in triplet therapies in first-line lung. So you look at the oncology portfolio overall.

And then as we were talking about earlier, just coming back to RayzeBio and Ray Ligand, we think there's an untapped potential there. It's a huge market. And this – and just given the mechanism of action, given your ability to see the drugs being delivered to the tumor type, getting those products approved is something we're also really excited about that it's going to be multiple IND engines and multiple tumor types.

Geoff Meacham

Makes sense. So maybe on Camzyos, I think we heard some kind of incremental updates from competitors this past weekend. Maybe any kind of latest thoughts that you guys have in terms of the kind of the overall kind of market or the potential kind of competitive landscape over like...

David Elkins

Yes, it's a great question. We actually held an ad board after the data became public on Monday. And the takeaway from the key thought leaders was that no real clinical differentiation with the product or from a safety profile. And remember, we just shared at ACC real-world data on safety profile of Camzyos. And I think as well the proof is in the practice that once patients go on Camzyos, they're staying on Camzyos, and the days – duration of therapy is continuing to extend with that. And we're continuing to build a lot of data – real-world data on that, which we will continue to engage with the FDA on as far as the safety of it. But similar to what we saw with Eliquis, the more real-world data you have from a safety perspective, it just strengthens the profile. So we believe between the efficacy and the safety profile of Camzyos, it sets a really high bar for any competitors that are coming in.

Now we launched this product a couple of years ago. We're going to continue to build as we move into new centers of excellence but as well as move into the community setting. And remember that we have the same sales and marketing organization that made Eliquis Number One. We had a real opportunity here to make Camzyos the product of choice in this new – really important market.

I think having a competitor product as well coming in helps from the standpoint of increasing patient awareness and having somebody else out there. Longer term, it's going to be good for patients.

Geoff Meacham

I just want to follow up on that. When you think about the speed of having an HCM diagnosis, are you seeing improvements in the diagnosis, the front end of it? Is there an ROI that you can be confident in, in your investments commercially to raise awareness of the brand and the indication itself?

David Elkins

Yes. No, it's a great question. We've been investing in DTC to raise awareness about the disease but as well as Camzyos specifically. And we are seeing the rate at which new patients are starting is increasing. So it's been increasing. It's probably over – well over 140 month-to-month or some week-to-week we have some variability but we see the very nice slope on that new patient starts increasing. As you get new centers of excellence on board and you get new community centers on board, that will help that rate continue to increase.

So we feel really good where we are with Camzyos. And I think you're going to continue to see that quarter-on-quarter, that product continuing to grow. And like I said, once patients get on that, the way they feel, their quality of life, they're staying on the therapy.

Geoff Meacham

Right, right. No, I agree that it's not really a zero-sum game, though. I mean sometimes having another competitor actually builds the...

David Elkins

Builds awareness of the disease and gets people in there talking to their physician.

Geoff Meacham

Yes. Let's switch gears to KarXT. So a lot of investors are looking to this, this launch as one that potentially could launch pretty quickly just given the awareness and the positioning and the novel mechanism. Give us your kind of high-level thoughts on that ahead of the PDUFA date?

David Elkins

Yes. Well, first, we're really excited, and we've been investing heavily. Number one, we retain the majority of the people from Karuna, really talented team there from the sales and marketing perspective. And the vast majority of those individuals we're able to retain. Prior to even closing the transaction, we weren't at risk and started hiring in the sales force. So we're actively doing patient support programs, patient access, but as well as educating physicians as well and thinking about how switching patients from – that have an unmet need on atypicals and moving into really the first new therapy in schizophrenia in over a couple of decades.

So all that market development is happening. That being said, the PDUFA date is late in the year. This is really a 2025 launch. Everyone should be thinking about it as a 2025 launch. And then as you think about 2025, there's a couple of things. This is a big Medicaid market, right? And there's some states, less than 10 that will put you on formulary immediately. A lot of states, it takes about six months to get on formulary, and by 12 months, we anticipate we'll probably be on 80% of the state formularies.

So 2025 is going to be a ramp here as you're building up that access, the six and 12 months and how people should be thinking about it. But the excitement of this drug is just phenomenal. When we meet with key opinion leaders, but then now as we're broadening out, meeting with more psychiatrists, people just cannot wait because there's really a high unmet need for patients that are battling this disease.

And then when we think about this longer term, we've got a Phase 3 adjunctive coming as well, which is going to be a huge. Increasing the patient population there, we can use this in combination with other products, but then also the – another big opportunity is in Alzheimer's disease, both Alzheimer's agitation, which is really not much there, and Alzheimer's psychosis. And we look forward to bringing the data on those Phase 3 studies in a couple of years' time.

Chen Yang

Well, I guess there are kind of several other kind of players kind of moving to the Alzheimer agitation space as well. I mean they're developing it. Just kind of what's your view kind of in terms of how that kind of market will potentially evolve?

David Elkins

Yes. Look, it's a high unmet need. And anybody that's – the caregivers that are supporting Alzheimer's patients, both psychosis and agitation, is a huge unmet need for those patients. So having something out there that addresses this where there is nothing is going to have a big impact on the health care system overall and improve people's quality of lives but as well as the caretakers's.

We'll see how other competition comes out there, but we feel really strong. We got to see the data play out. But as we said before, this is a really big opportunity for us. We see multiple indications that will be multibillion dollar. And we even see bipolar as an opportunity for KarXT as well. So...

Chen Yang

Just in terms of the time line of the readout, can you just remind us, again when we're going to see those kind of Phase 3 data coming out for these, including the indications?

David Elkins

Yes. A lot of those are – we got one Phase 3 readout next year, and then there's another one in 2026.

Geoff Meacham

Just along those lines sticking with KarXT, and you mentioned kind of the Medicare population. Just given atypicals are – have been around for a while, I mean, is it reasonable to assume you're going to see a lot of step edits initially with the launch ahead of a lot of the generic atypicals. And then there's a lot of enthusiasm for the class. And ultimately, the long-term, you have a durable new mechanism. There's a lot of excitement, as you said.

David Elkins

Yes. We don't see that. We never want to prejudge, but we don't see that as a big barrier. I mean they've got nothing out there, right? And people cycle through these atypicals, but the side effects of these atypicals is huge. And physicians are clamoring for something that's safe and effective, and they really haven't had anything yet to date. So the push to get this on formulary is we think is going to be strong. But also there's really no other choice beyond the atypicals now.

And people – physicians naturally cycle through. So to cycle through a new therapy like this, there's going to be a lot of opportunity there.

Geoff Meacham

Okay. So let's talk a little bit on Sotyktu just in a few minutes, and you mentioned some of the dynamics with respect to reimbursement access. Give us some perspective that you beat a competitor in the head-to-head. You have – it's a very competitive class, and there is still some dynamic between injectables and orals. And maybe give us kind of the drivers as you see them in the next, say, 12 to kind of 18 months. Is it mostly just execution, getting better formulary? Or do you expect either geographic rollout, like deeper penetration in your current accounts?

David Elkins

The access is the most important, and improving the quality of that access is what we're working on. As ESI, we're going to improve from one-step edit-to-zero. That's going to be a big help, and then getting another PBM with 30 million lives is going to be also helpful. But we see pricing pressure remaining in that marketplace. It's very competitive. You've got the biologics coming in – moving into the more moderate space.

And we got a significant competitor with Amgen and Otezla out there and getting access. But that's what we said this is going to be a slower ramp than we had originally anticipated. And – but we're investing behind this, we're committed to making SOTYKTU successful. We got the cirrhotic arthritis, which will also help. We have 2 Phase 3 readouts coming. So between the access and getting the cirrhotic arthritis that will help the growth trajectory.

Chen Yang

So maybe just to kind of switch gears to kind of the KarXT – the NEX-T for the CD19 CAR T cell therapy for lupus. I think that's been kind of a hot area over the past year. And I think there are some other players potentially with CD19 antibodies approach. But just kind of thinking about kind of what do you think will be the right approach here, and how this company sort of think about this kind of this market in coming years?

David Elkins

Yes. Well, look, CD19 NEX-T, the construct is very similar to Breyanzi. So it's well known by physicians. The safety profile is well known, which is going to be important for anybody entering this space. It's order of magnitude significantly larger than hematology. We believe we're at the forefront of this and have one of the most advanced programs. We're going to have some early data out later this year.

But we see the opportunity that this could potentially reset the immune system in patients with patents with [indiscernible] or also helping patients in multiple sclerosis, which is a significant opportunity. This is probably one of the biggest catalyst events that we have, being able to address autoimmune disease with cell therapy.

Chen Yang

From a regulatory perspective kind of, I guess, how fast can you move once you see that Phase 1 data into pivotal trial?

David Elkins

Yes. We're going to move as quickly as we can into that. It's still early days. We got to define all that, and we've got to engage with the regulators. So it would be too soon for me to say how quickly that would be. And obviously, that's – there's a conversation that you have to have with the regulators.

Geoff Meacham

And just in the last couple of minutes, I want to ask you, David, just about capital allocation kind of BD environment. I suspect that delivering will be an incremental component. But what's the appetite for smaller – do you see – is there still an ongoing process in smaller-scale BD? And is it current therapeutic areas? Do you -- is there an idea that maybe you could further expand the breadth?

David Elkins

Yes. It's good. I mean, look, we were really successful in closing the 4 deals we did in the first quarter. We got to integrate those, build out the clinical development programs and then launch KarXT. That's our focus right now. And we're doing everything we can to make this successful in executing against those.

So when we think about capital allocation, really, we're paying down the $10 billion of debt over the two-year period that we said. We paid $3 billion in the first quarter with commercial paper coming down. We've got about another $3 billion this year, $2 billion next year, and the rest of that is early 2026 that will come through. And then types of deals that we're looking at we're continuing to look at, they're going to be smaller bolt-on technology deals, earlier-stage deals that will continue to benefit the growth profile in the second half of the decade.

Geoff Meacham

Got you. So a lot of the – but still a commitment to the dividend and all that?

David Elkins

Dividend, look we've paid a dividend for 93 consecutive years. We've increased it for 15 years. We know the dividend is important from a shareholder return perspective, and we're completely committed to that. We believe our investment-grade credit rating is really important. We continue to engage with the credit rating agencies on that. Paying down debt was part of that. Just like with the Celgene transaction, we paid down debt pretty quickly. We're looking to do the same thing with this, and we just think it's good financial health with all the pricing pressures that are out there, tax pressures and everything, I think it's – we want to remain very financially disciplined in that regard.

Geoff Meacham

Perfect. Okay. With that, we're out of time. Thank you very much.

David Elkins

All right. Thank you very much.

