Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Presents at Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum (Transcript)

May 15, 2024 7:58 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.79K Followers

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum May 15, 2024 2:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Brooke Major-Reid - Chief Capital Officer
Robert O'Hare - SVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Ramsey El-Assal

All right. Our next fireside chat of the day is with the Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer; and Robert O'Hare, SVP Finance of Affirm. Brooke and Rob, thank you for being here again. Pleased to have you.

Brooke Major-Reid

Thank you for having us.

Ramsey El-Assal

Maybe Brooke, you could recap from your perspective what the highlights from the recent earnings call were from sort of a capital perspective, if that makes sense.

Brooke Major-Reid

Yes. No, thanks for asking. Hi, everybody. Quite proud of the quarter and sort of the year-over-year performance. Added over $4.2 billion of incremental capacity. We actually did our 2024 X1 deal, which was a 150 -- including the [Indiscernible] off-balance sheet static deal, which priced 100 basis points tighter than our last deal, our static deal in November.

We did 24-A, another ABS deal, revolving ABS deal, which also priced really attractively and was met with really strong demand. We added quite a few partners over the last several years in addition to the capacity that we had across all the bilateral channels of warehouse and forward flow.

So, really constructive start to kind of -- not start, but constructive quarter. Last couple of quarters actually have been very constructive. The engagement with investors has gone a long way.

So, when you think about where we are now with respect to the pricing dynamic, we believe that we are finally incredibly getting credit for the credit outcomes we're generating. And that's been a very positive -- on a positive experience for us in capital, but also when it comes to

