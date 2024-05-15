GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 8:17 PM ETGSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.79K Followers

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Lowensteiner – Vice President of Lytham Partners
Ravi Khanna – President and Chief Executive Officer
Emmett Pepe – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the GSE Systems First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Adam Lowensteiner

Thank you, Danielle, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today to review the financial results for GSE Systems first quarter 2024 for the period ended March 31, 2024. With us on the call representing the company today are Ravi Khanna, President and CEO of GSE Systems; and Emmett Pepe, Chief Financial Officer of GSE Systems.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during the course of this call may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended in Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These statements reflect current expectations concerning future events and results.

Words such as expect, intend, believe, may, will, should, could, anticipate and similar expressions are words that are used to identify forward-looking statements but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees for future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected.

For a full discussion of

