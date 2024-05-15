Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sami Badri - Head of IR
Chuck Robbins - Chair and CEO
Scott Herren - CFO
Gary Steele - Cisco's EVP and GM of Splunk

Conference Call Participants

Amit Daryanani - Evercore
Simon Leopold - Raymond James
Tal Liani - Bank of America
David Vogt - UBS
Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
James Fish - Piper Sandler
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan
Matt Nicknam - Deutsche Bank
George Notter - Jefferies
Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer
Ben Reitzes - Melius Research
Atif Malik - Citi
Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Now, I would like to introduce Sami Badri, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Sami Badri

Welcome, everyone, to Cisco's third quarter fiscal year '24 conference call. This is Sami Badri, Cisco's Head of Investor Relations, and I am joined by Chuck Robbins, our Chair and CEO, and Scott Herren, our CFO. And given our recently closed acquisition of Splunk, we are also joined by Gary Steele, the former CEO of Splunk, which is now a Cisco company.

By now, you should have seen our earnings press release. A corresponding webcast with slides, including supplemental information will be available on our website in the Investor Relations section following the call. Income statements, full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, balance sheets, cash flow statements and other financial information can also be found in the Financial Information section of our Investor Relations website.

Throughout this conference call, we will be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, and we'll discuss product results in terms of revenue

