Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 9:26 PM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.79K Followers

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lincoln Tan - Senior Manager of IR
Daniel Roberts - Co-Founder & Co-CEO
Belinda Nucifora - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley
Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity
Mike Colonnese - H.C. Wainwright
Joe Flynn - Compass Point Research & Trading
Paul Golding - Macquarie Capital
Josh Siegler - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to IREN's Third Quarter FY 2024 Investor Update. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lincoln Tan, Director of Investor Relations.

Lincoln Tan

Thank you. Good afternoon all to those of you in North America and good morning to those of you in Australia and welcome to IREN Third Quarter FY’24 Results Presentation. My name is Lincoln Tan, Director of Investor Relations and joining me on the call today are Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO and Belinda Nucifora, CFO.

Before we begin, please note that this call is being webcast live with an accompanying presentation. For those that have dialed-in via phone, you can elect to ask a question via the moderator after our presentation. I would like to remind you that certain statements that we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and IREN cautions listeners that forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results different materially from the expectations of the company.

Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Please refer to the disclaimer on Slide 2 within

Recommended For You

About IREN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IREN

Trending Analysis

Trending News