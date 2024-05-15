Fotofantastika/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My last article about Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) was published only about two and a half months ago, but as this seems to be a turbulent (and interesting) time for Bayer, I will provide another update. Not only did Bayer report first quarter results on Tuesday, but about three weeks ago, Bayer also held its Annual Stockholder’s Meeting.

In my last article, I downgraded Bayer to “Hold” after being bullish for a long time and I wrote in my conclusion:

It seems like the new CEO seems to be taking steps to improve the business – and he doesn’t shy away from taking drastic measure, including the dividend cut or discussing the possibility to break up Bayer (see my last article mentioned above). But in a universe with thousands of stocks, I can’t find any particular reason for anybody to invest in Bayer right now – undervalued stocks can also be found somewhere else. I will continue to hold my shares, but maybe you should stay to the sidelines.

Although I downgraded Bayer, I continue to personally hold my shares and I still see the potential for Bayer to turn out as a great investment. But right now, the levels of uncertainty surrounding Bayer simply don’t make it a good investment – but of course, I will keep a close eye on the company and stock. And at least Bayer increased 13% since my last article was published – however, compared to the steep decline over the last nine years, this is barely worth mentioning.

In the following article, we will look at the first quarter results and the three different segments Bayer is reporting in. Following that, we will look at the transformation process and try to find out if there is any hope for Bayer to finally turn the ship around. In the end, we review the rating and try to answer if we can get a little more bullish again, as the stock is dirt cheap (at least on paper).

Quarterly Results

The quarterly results Bayer reported on May 14, 2024, for the first quarter were more or less in line with expectations (and the stock did not move much during the trading day in Germany). Sales continued to decline from €14,389 million in the same quarter last year to €13,765 million this quarter, resulting in a 4.3% year-over-year decline. However, the decline was mostly due to currency headwinds and when adjusted for FX and portfolio, sales declined only 0.6% YoY. EBIT, on the other hand, increased 4.0% year-over-year from €2,973 million in Q1/23 to €3,092 million in Q1/24, but diluted earnings per share declined from €2.22 in the same quarter last year to €2.04 this quarter – resulting in 8.1% YoY decline.

Bayer Q1/24 Presentation

Core earnings per share were higher than reported earnings per share, but still declined from €2.95 in Q1/23 to €2.82 in Q1/24 – resulting in a 4.4% YoY decline. And free cash flow is still negative. At least it improved from a negative free cash flow of €4,102 million in Q1/23 to a negative FCF of €2,626 million in Q1/24.

Bayer Q1/24 Presentation

Crop Science

When looking at the Crop Science segment (which is responsible for the biggest part of sales and EBIT) we see sales declining 5.3% year-over-year to €7,907 million and EBIT also declining 11.0% YoY to €2,063 million (see chart above). Volume for the segment still declined slightly (0.1% compared to 8.2% in the same quarter last year) and price declined 2.9% YoY. It was especially the non-glyphosate-based herbicides and the fungicides business that reported lower volumes. In contrast, the glyphosate-based products saw an increase in volume, but this was offset by significant price declines.

Bayer Q1/24 Presentation

Looking at the last few years, the branded glyphosate-based herbicide sales normalizing again and price as well as volume seem to be in line with long-term averages again. The spot price is now slightly below the 15-year average but improved a little bit – at least in April.

Pharmaceuticals

Sales for the Pharmaceuticals segment declined slightly from €4,407 million to €4,358 million (1.1% year-over-year) but when adjusted for FX and portfolio sales increased 3.9% YoY with growth stemming from volume (3.1% YoY increase) as well as price (0.8% YoY increase). And EBIT also increased 8.2% year-over-year to €872 million (see chart above).

Bayer Q1/24 Presentation

The two blockbuster drugs Xarelto and Eylea still grow slightly when looking at FX-adjusted sales. But this will most likely change in the coming years as Eylea already lost patent protection in the United States and Canada and will lose it in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom in 2025. And Xarelto will also lose patent protection in the European countries in 2024 and in 2025 in the United States. We must expect revenue to decline following the loss of patent protection, and Bayer must compensate that revenue loss. I pointed this out in an article from March 2023 and already in 2021, I included a chart showing that management is expecting the trough for pharmaceutical sales in 2024 and sustained growth in the years 2025 and following.

While the two blockbuster drugs – Xarelto and Eylea – grew slightly year-over-year, other newer drugs were driving growth for the segment. Especially Nubeqa grew sales 64% year-over-year to €283 million with growth reported in the United States, Europe as well as China. And the monthly NBRx (the new-to-brand-prescriptions) continues to grow, and these new patients (currently about 1,000 per month) are the ones driving growth for Bayer.

And Kerendia increased sales by 66% to €85 million in the quarter. After the NBRx declined mostly during 2023, we see an increase in the last few months again to more than 6,000 monthly new prescriptions (in line with the overall market). But it remains to be seen if the newer drugs can already compensate revenue loss in the coming quarters.

Consumer Health

Sales for the Consumer Health segment, which performed quite well in the last few quarters, reported declining sales as well in Q1/24. Compared to €1,573 million in the same quarter last year, sales were only €1,432 million this quarter – resulting in a 9.0% YoY decline. However, currency headwinds were extreme here and adjusted for FX and portfolio sales declined only 1.8%. EBIT also declined 18.8% YoY to €229 million (see chart above).

Bayer Q1/24 Presentation

But when looking at the sales in more detail, most sub-segments performed quite well. Dermatology sales increased 7% year-over-year and Digestive sales increased 9% with sales for Nutritionals being stable (at least when looking at FX-adjusted numbers). Responsible for the declining sales was Allergy & Cold, which reported a 17% YoY decline. But this segment is rather difficult to control, and sales are dependent on the winter and cough and cold season.

Transformation Progress

While the results were neither great nor terribly bad, the bigger question is if Bayer can be transformed to become the successful company again it once was. And it seems like Anderson has clearly identified the problem and is still optimistic he can turn the ship around. In his Chairman Letter, he wrote:

Bayer has huge potential. But as in many large companies, we often make life difficult for ourselves. There is a whole lot of coordination, monitoring and supervision going on. In some areas, we have 12 hierarchy levels between the CEO and the customer. Why is that a problem? Because this traditional approach of top-down management doesn’t place products and customers at the heart of daily work. Decisions take far too long. Initiative and creativity are stifled by bureaucracy.

And aside from the bureaucracy, which is slowing Bayer down, Anderson identified three other major areas of improvement for Bayer that management needs to work on at full speed in the next two or three years: the loss of patent exclusivity in the Pharmaceutical segment, the legal cases in the United States and the company’s high debt levels.

Bayer Q1/24 Presentation

Let’s look at three issues in more detail, and start with the debt levels. I already mentioned in my last article that Bayer cut the annual dividend to only $0.11 per share annually, and this will save Bayer about €2 billion annually. And as pointed out in the Annual Report 2023, management is intending to keep the dividend at that level for the next three years. This is a reasonable and necessary move as net financial debt is now about €37.5 billion. Quarter-over-quarter, net debt increased by €3.0 billion, but this was mostly due to seasonal cash outflows. But it really is time for Bayer to finally reduce its debt levels as the company is constantly talking about the high debt levels but was unable so far to lower debt levels (amount actually increased over time).

And another sword of Damocles is the ongoing litigations as consequence of the Monsanto acquisition in 2018. Right now, Bayer is faced with three major lawsuits. The biggest and most prominent are the lawsuits concerning Roundup – the glyphosate-based herbicide. And as of April 23, 2024, about 113,000 lawsuits have been settled already or are not eligible for various reasons. But there are still about 57,000 lawsuits that have been filed, and we must wait to see how the courts will finally decide. Additionally, Monsanto has also been named in lawsuits by various governmental entities claiming that Monsanto (as one of the manufacturers of PCB, should be responsible for a variety of damages. But recently, a court in Washington state reversed a $185 million verdict in favor of Monsanto (and Bayer). And finally, shareholders are suing due to the Monsanto acquisition and the resulted share price drop.

I don’t want to make any statements about how these lawsuits might turn out for Bayer. And to be honest, I was more optimistic in the past that the lawsuits might be resolved by now. However, the issues are still ongoing, and the resulting high levels of uncertainty are one of the reasons why I understand anyone claiming that Bayer is not an investment-worthy asset at this point.

A third issue where we actually see improvement is the transformation of Bayer from a rather bureaucratic company to a new operating model with less hierarchy levels and leaner and more agile customer and product teams. So far, there are more than 500 teams and until the end of 2024 this transformation should be finalized and hopefully make Bayer more profitable. As part of this process, Bayer also cut 1,500 positions during the first quarter – most of the roles were in management.

Bayer Q1/24 Presentation

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I usually calculate an intrinsic value for the stock. But in this case, it is very simple. When looking at the core EPS, Bayer is dirt cheap (as well as when taking the free cash flow, the company should be able to generate under normal conditions). But right now, Bayer is under enormous pressure and while the stock is extremely cheap when Bayer is able to return to the business it once was, we simply don’t know how the story will play out.

Conclusion

Maybe I am a bit naïve and can’t see (or are too stubborn to see) the problems Bayer is faced with. But I still see value in the company and remain optimistic that the business can turn around. And after all, we have a business able to build a moat around itself and with several megatrends (growing population, aging population) on its side, the business should – in theory – have a prosperous future ahead of itself.

But the stock is certainly a risky investment and while it seems like Anderson is asking the right questions and taking the necessary steps, it might be too soon to turn bullish already.

