Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 10:05 PM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Yedid - Investor Relations
Bob Leasure - President and CEO
Beth Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dave Windley - Jefferies
Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum
Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Inotiv’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday May 15, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bob Yedid. Please go ahead.

Bob Yedid

Thank you, Julie, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining today’s quarterly call with Inotiv’s management team.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that some of the statements that manage will make on the call are considered forward-looking statements, including statements about the company’s future operating and financial results and plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or achievement to be materially different from those projected. Any such statements represent management’s expectations as of today’s date.

You should not place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company’s SEC filings for further guidance on this matter.

Management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in an effort to provide additional information for investors. Definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the company’s earnings release which has been posted to the Investors section of the company’s website www.inotivco.com

Recommended For You

About NOTV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOTV

Trending Analysis

Trending News