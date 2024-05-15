lcva2

Investment Thesis: I rate Vodafone Group as a hold at this time.

In a previous article back in November, I made the argument for a bullish view on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) (OTCPK:VODPF) on the basis of strong customer lifetime value growth across the UK and German markets, as well as an attractive EV/EBITDA ratio.

Since my last article, the stock has seen a slight gain of just over 2% to $9.18 at the time of writing - albeit having seen some downside in the interim.

The purpose of this article is to assess whether the stock still has the capacity to see upside from here based on the bullish factors I previously outlined.

Performance

When looking at FY24 Preliminary Results for Vodafone Group, we can see that group revenue is down slightly by 2.5% on that of the previous year, while adjusted basic earnings per share is down by 33% to 7.47 cents from that of 11.28 cents in the previous year.

In terms of customer lifetime value across the contract mobile segment for the German and U.S. markets - calculated as ARPU (average revenue per user)/churn rate - we can see that both markets have seen a slight decrease in Q4 2024 from that of the prior year quarter.

Germany: Customer Lifetime Value

Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn visualization library. LTV calculated by author using available data from Vodafone Group Plc Q2 FY24 and Q4 FY24 Additional Information.

United Kingdom: Customer Lifetime Value

Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn visualization library. LTV calculated by author using available data from Vodafone Group Plc Q2 FY24 and Q4 FY24 Additional Information.

This was primarily due to an increase in churn, despite ARPU seeing a rise over the same period.

For instance, churn across the German market was up from 11.3% to 11.6% from that of the prior year quarter even though ARPU was up from €17.40 to €17.55 over the same period. In terms of the UK market, ARPU was up from £17.20 to £17.90 over the period, but churn also saw an increase from 12.2% to 12.9%.

I had previously commended Vodafone on managing to grow customer lifetime value across these markets in spite of downward pressure on revenue. However, we see that in addition to group revenue falling for the year as a whole - customer lifetime value has also seen a downward trajectory as compared to the prior year quarter.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that the closing net debt to EBITDAaL ratio is up slightly from that of the previous year.

FY23 FY24 Closing net debt 33250 33242 Adjusted EBITDAaL 12424 11019 Closing net debt to EBITDAaL ratio 2.68 3.02 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Vodafone Group Plc FY24 Preliminary Results. Closing net debt to EBITDAaL ratio calculated by author.

Risks and Looking Forward

While we have seen a slight drop in customer lifetime value across both Germany and the UK, customer lifetime value remains higher for Germany - and Vodafone has expressed its commitment to improving its performance in the German market specifically in the pursuit of overall revenue and earnings growth.

We can see that while service revenue was down slightly from that of the previous year - that of Germany was up by €20 million and accounted for nearly 40% of overall service revenue. The UK market also showed substantial growth of €273 million - representing 5.10% growth on that of the previous year.

Given the importance of these two markets to overall revenue - it is not surprising that Vodafone has decided to focus its attention on fuelling growth across the same.

In my view, while prospects for growth across the UK and German markets show promise at the current time - there remains some uncertainty as to what extent the same can materialise.

For instance, Vodafone is still awaiting a decision from the UK regulator as regards the approval of a potential merger with UK telecommunications company Three. If the deal goes ahead, this would allow Vodafone to significantly broaden its customer base, and we would likely see UK revenue account for a substantially greater portion of overall revenue under this scenario.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority (antitrust regulator) has cited the potential for higher prices and reduced quality as a result of the potential merger, and the stock may still see a decline if the deal ends up falling through.

As regards the German market, Vodafone is expecting that underlying performance will rebound strongly by 2026 - with FY25 dedicated to "investing in Germany turnaround" as per the company's strategic roadmap.

As we can see, this involves initiatives across the Fixed, Mobile and MDU TV transition segments - with the aim of significantly bolstering revenue growth and earnings across the German market once again:

One of the biggest challenges for Vodafone will be retaining its 8.5 million MDU (multi-dwelling units) TV customers. As above, the company is expecting a 50% retention. While these customers have up until now been tied to Vodafone, new German laws coming into effect in July would allow those customers to switch providers. Uncertainty remains as to whether Vodafone will 1) achieve a 50% retention rate or higher, and 2) what the likely hit to revenue will be assuming this is achieved.

Until this is established, I take the view that Vodafone's overall performance across the German market will continue to remain uncertain.

From a valuation standpoint, we can see that Vodafone Group's EV/EBITDA ratio is trading lower than that of competitors BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), and higher than that of Telefonica, S.A. (TEF), which indicates that the stock may be trading at attractive value relative to its peers.

Moreover, when looking at the five-year EBITDA trajectory for Vodafone Group, we can see that the EV/EBITDA ratio is at a five-year low, while EBITDA per share remains at a five-year high.

We can see that over the last five years - the stock has been trading at highs of $20 in spite of EBITDA per share trading lower than at present.

In this regard, I take the view that while investors have shied away from the stock due to uncertainty over future growth - Vodafone could have significant scope to rebound to prior highs of $20 once again if we see a strong recovery across the German market in particular. Depending on the outcome of the potential merger with Three UK - the UK market also has the capacity for further potential growth. That said, I take the view that investors are likely to continue to tread cautiously, and we may only see upside in the stock once prospects of growth become more clear.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vodafone Group has seen some downward pressure on customer lifetime value across the German and UK markets. While the company may have longer-term prospects for a significant rebound in growth - particularly across the German market - uncertainty surrounding the company's prospects in this regard remain too strong at this point in time. For this reason, I revise my rating on Vodafone Group from Buy to Hold.