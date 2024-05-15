Henrik5000

Investment Thesis

Over the past decade, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) delivered annual compounded double-digit profit growth. The company achieved this despite modest revenue growth by improving operating and capital efficiencies. Allison is also financially sound with a good capital allocation plan. Despite being a wonderful company in the Buffett sense, the market has yet to recognize this. My valuation showed more than a 30% margin of safety at the current market price.

Business background

Allison is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial and U.S. defense vehicles. It is also a leader in electrified propulsion systems.

Its products are used across various applications, including trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway equipment, and defense vehicles. The company also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other parts necessary to service the installed base.

In 2023, services parts, and support equipment sales accounted for 23% of the net sales. The balance was for the transmission solutions. Although it has a global operation, in 2023, North America accounted for about 52% of its net sales.

This is a mature market in the sense that we would not expect double-digit growth.

“The global automotive transmission market size was valued at USD 62.4 billion in 2023 and is expected…by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%...” Markets and Markets.

“The Automotive Transmission Market was valued at USD 180.3 billion in 2021 and…is expected to register a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period (2022 – 2027).” Mordor Intelligence

Operating trends

I looked at 2 groups of metrics to get a picture of the operating trends over the past decade.

The left part of Chart 1 shows the trends for 3 metrics – revenue, PAT, and gross profitability (gross profits / total assets).

The right part of Chart 2 shows the returns – Operating return (NOPAT/Total Capital Employed), ROE and ROA,

Over the past decade, there were topline, bottom line, and gross profitability growths. While revenue grew at 4% CAGR over the past 10 years, PAT grew at 12.7% CAGR.

The higher profit growth was driven by both higher revenue and lower Selling, General, and Administration (SGA) margins. From 2014 to 2023, the SGA margin reduced from 16% to 11%.

You can see a jump in profits in 2017 compared to 2016. This was attributable to a 23% revenue growth coupled with a 50% gross profit margin compared to the 47% gross profit margin in 2016.

The 2020 performance was impacted by COVID-19, but the company bounced back in the following year.

Chart 1: Performance Index and Return Trends (Author)

Note to Performance Index chart. To plot the various metrics on one chart, I have converted the various metrics into indices. The respective index was created by dividing the annual values by the respective 2014 values.

Given the profit trends, you should not be surprised by the similar improving trends in the returns. Over the past decade:

Operating return averaged 17% compared to the current WACC of 9%.

ROE averaged 52% compared to the 11% current cost of equity.

The higher returns compared to the respective cost of funds meant that the company created shareholders’ value.

To get a better understanding of where the improvements came from, I broke down the operating profits into various components. Refer to the left part of Chart 2. Here the gap between revenue and total cost (fixed and variable cost) represents the operating profit.

Allison has a high operating leverage with fixed cost on average accounting for 37% of the total cost. This meant that a small increase in revenue would increase profits significantly.

At the same time, the fixed cost as a % of total cost has been reduced from 41% in 2014 to 33% in 2023. This is in line with the reducing SGA margin. It suggests that Allison has a good grip on its costs.

Despite the growing operating profits over the past 3 years, there was some decline in the contribution margin. This supports my contention that profit growth was driven more by control of fixed costs.

Chart 2: Op Profit Profile and DuPont Analysis (Author)

Note to Op Profit Profile. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales – Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue – Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

I also carried out a DuPont analysis of the Operating return as shown in the right part of Chart 2. Changes in Operating margin accounted for the bulk of the changes in the Operating return. But there were also positive contributions from the asset turnover and leverage.

The improving asset turnover supports the improving gross profitability mentioned earlier. These are signs of improving capital efficiency.

The higher leverage was because equity declined due to share buybacks. This declining equity coupled with the same level of debt led to higher leverage in 2023 compared to 2014.

The picture that emerged from the above analysis is a company that was able to boost profits and returns because of better operating and capital efficiencies. This was despite achieving only a 4% CAGR in revenue.

Peer comparison

In its comparative performance stock graph, 2023 Form 10k, Allison listed 6 peers. These are Donaldson Company, Inc., Graco Inc., Roper Technologies, Inc., Gentex Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Sensata Technologies Holding PLC.

Chart 3 compares Allison with these peers based on 2 metrics.

Allison’s return on capital was not peer-leading. At best, I would rate Allison as average.

Allison had peer leading unlevered Free Cash Flow margin.

I would consider the Free Cash Flow metric more important than the return on capital in the context of valuation. The peer comparison suggests that Allison should be a cash cow.

Chart 3: Peer comparison (TIKR.com)

Financial position

I would rate Allison as financially sound based on the following criteria.

As of the end of Dec 2023, it had USD 562 million cash. This is about 11% of its total assets.

As of the end of Dec 2023, it has a Debt Capital ratio of 0.59. It has come down from its past decade high of 0.73.

It has had a good cash-to-profit conversion ratio, with positive cash flow from operations every year over the past 10 years. During this period, it generated USD 6.7 billion cash flow from operations, compared to its PAT of USD 4.3 billion.

Allison also had a negative average Reinvestment rate over the past 10 years. I defined Reinvestment rate = Reinvestment/NOPAT where Reinvestment = CAPEX & Acquisition – Depreciation & Amortization + increase in Net Working Capital.

The negative rate arose because, in some years, the amount spent on CAPEX and the increase in Net Working Capital were less than the Depreciation & Amortization expenses. I suspect that over a longer period, it would not be negative.

But I think this negative picture points to a low Reinvestment rate over the long run. A low Reinvestment rate meant that, after setting aside an amount for growth, there would be a lot of NOPAT left that could be used to reduce debt or returned to shareholders.

Capital allocation

As can be seen from Table 1, the company is a cash cow with relatively low CAPEX compared to the cash flow from operations. A substantial part of the balance of funds was returned to shareholders.

I would consider this a good capital allocation plan. Firstly, the CAPEX and acquisitions (that is part of the Reinvestment) result in growing returns.

Table 1: Sources and Uses of Funds 2014 to 2023. (Author)

Secondly, the US 4.0 billion spent on share buyback worked out to be about USD 42 per share. This is lower than the current market price and my estimate of the current intrinsic value. This back-of-envelope analysis indicated that the company did not overpay for the share buyback.

The USD 4.0 billion share buyback boosted the 2023 EPS to USD 7.48 per share. Assuming no share buyback (based on the 2014 number of shares), the 2023 EPS would have been USD 3.69 per share.

In other words, the share buyback boosted the EPS by USD 3.79 per share. Based on a PE multiple of 10, this is equal to a boost of USD 37.9 per share value. I had earlier estimated that the company spent about USD 42 per share for the buyback. Given the many uncertainties in using market multiples, I would consider this a reasonable use of the balance funds.

Valuation

Given its low revenue growth rate, I valued Allison on the basis that it would only achieve a 4% growth rate using a single-stage valuation model.

I assumed the 2023 revenue as the base revenue. The key operating parameters – contribution margin and capital turnover (Revenue/Total Capital Employed) – were based on the 2020 to 2023 averages.

On such a basis, I obtained an intrinsic value of USD 104 per share compared to its market price of USD 75 per share (as of 13 May 2024). You can see that there is more than a 30% margin of safety.

Through reverse engineering, I estimated that the market is pricing Allison based on the past 4 years' average revenue as the base revenue. I think this is a very pessimistic view of the revenue potential.

Valuation model

The valuation model is illustrated in Table 2. It was based on the following Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) equation:

Value to the Firm = FCFF X (1 + g) / (WACC – g)

FCFF = EBIT(1- t) X (1 – Reinvestment rate).

EBIT(1-t) was estimated based on the operating profit profile as shown in Chart 2.

Table 2: Valuation model (Author)

Most of the assumptions used in Table 2 are self-explanatory, except for the following:

Item b and Item h. I took the 2020 to 2023 average values because of the 3 acquisitions in 2019.

Item c = This included the fixed cost as defined in the notes to Chart 2 and the average past 4 years of unusual items such as restructuring costs and write-downs.

Item k. The reinvestment rate was derived from the growth equation.

Item n. The WACC was based on a Google search for "ALSN WACC" as per Table 3.

Table 3: Estimating the cost of funds (Various)

Risks and limitations

I believe that my valuation is a conservative one based on the following assumptions:

Average 2020 to 2023 margins.

4% growth rate.

In my valuation, I assumed that the contribution margin and the capital turnover were the 2020 to 2023 average values. In other words, I have ignored improvements. The intrinsic value would be higher if I assumed better performances. Since that is already a good margin of safety without such assumptions, I did not pursue this scenario.

Secondly, I used a single-stage valuation model as I assumed a 4% perpetual growth rate. But if you look at the past 3 years' performance, you can see that revenue grew from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 3.0 billion in 2023. This is about 13% CAGR.

This is a significant revenue growth. If I had valued Allison using a 2-stage growth model, the value would be higher.

The key point is that my valuation is conservative and there is potential for upside in the estimated intrinsic value.

Conclusion

I would consider Allison a wonderful company in the Buffett sense. While it is not a high-revenue growth company, it has been able to compound its profits and returns. These were due to its good track record of improving operating and capital efficiencies. It has also been able to reduce the proportion of its fixed costs over the past decade. To top it off, the company is financially sound with a good capital allocation plan.

The best part is that the market had yet to recognize this compounder. There is more than a 30% margin of safety at the current market price. I would consider this an investment opportunity.