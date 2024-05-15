Allison Transmission: The Market Yet To Recognize This Compounder

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
679 Followers

Summary

  • Allison has achieved double-digit profit growth over the past decade through improved operating and capital efficiencies.
  • The company is financially sound. It has a good capital allocation plan with a low Reinvestment rate.
  • Despite its compounding track record, the market has not fully recognized Allison's value, presenting an investment opportunity with a 30% margin of safety.
Car and chassis X-ray / Blueprint

Henrik5000

Investment Thesis

Over the past decade, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) delivered annual compounded double-digit profit growth. The company achieved this despite modest revenue growth by improving operating and capital efficiencies. Allison is also financially sound with a good capital allocation

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
679 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALSN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALSN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALSN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News