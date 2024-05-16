Bitfarms Q1 2024 Earnings: Is The Worst Over? (Rating Downgrade)

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • Driven largely by $19 million in accelerated depreciation of older machines, Bitfarms reported a $23.7 million operating loss in the first quarter of 2022.
  • BITF has aggressive expansion plans and is guiding to triple the current level of exahash per second by the end of the year.
  • While there is $124 million in balance sheet liquidity and no debt, unit economics of the underlying business will deteriorate in the next report.
  • Bitfarms is looking for its 3rd CEO in two years, with the latest departure seeking $27 million in damages for claimed breach of contract and wrongful dismissal.

Seen from behind woman with laptop and bitcoin halving screen

CentralITAlliance/iStock via Getty Images

When I last covered Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) (TSX:BITF:CA) for Seeking Alpha in late-October, I noted the company's mining efficiency, growth plans, and debt reduction. In the months following that note, BITF rallied roughly 200% from those late-October levels. While

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.23K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, MARA, CLSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BITF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BITF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BITF
--
BITF:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News