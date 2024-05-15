Silver Beech Capital Q1 2024 Investor Letter

cherdchai chawienghong/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Fellow Investors and Friends,

The estimated first quarter 2024 and historical net performance for Silver Beech Capital, LP ("the Fund" or "Silver Beech") is presented below.

Performance Summary*:

Silver Beech S&P 500 Russell 2000 2021 Track Record 32.6% 28.7% 14.8% 2022 6.9% (18.1%) (20.4%) 2023 Silver Beech 27.7% 23.7% 13.0% 2024 8.4% 10.6% 5.2% January 1, 2021 - March 31, 2024 Compound Annual Return 23.3% 12.0% 2.6% Value of $100 Invested $196 $144 $109 Click to enlarge

Performance Comparison: Value of $100 Invested at Inception*

*Returns presented above for Silver Beech are net of 1% management fee and 20% incentive fee above a 6% hard hurdle as of March 31, 2024, and since inception (January 11, 2023). Actual performance will vary depending on the timing of contribution(s) and fees. Returns for the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are total returns and include dividend reinvestment. 2023 returns begin January 11 to match Silver Beech's inception. Please see additional disclosure. Click to enlarge

Since track record inception, Silver Beech has compounded at a 23.3% annualized return, which equates to 11.3% annualized outperformance over the S&P 500. Silver Beech returned 8.4% for the first quarter 2024 net of fees, in comparison to the S&P 500's 10.6% return and the Russell 2000's 5.2% return.

Figure 1

At this letter's writing, we are reminded of the market's frequent casino-like speculative excesses. On May 12, a Twitter user named Roaring Kitty (famous for Reddit stock promotions) posted the image in Figure 1 with no other context. Because of this post, the shareprices of several companies (some nearbankruptcy) have surged by over 200%.[1]

Though this is just one small example of euphoria, the human instinct to gamble impacts all investors. So long as human nature does not change (we like our odds on this bet), it will continue to play a major role in the market's boom and bust. Today, the market is quite expensive, but its excesses are less widespread than during 2021 (fewer SPACs, unprofitable IPOs, venture rounds, etc.).

We are focused on producing strong investment performance over the long term. By maintaining a disciplined investment strategy and rational composure, we aim to turn the market's human-nature-induced casino-like boom and bust to our advantage and realize significant opportunity.

As depicted below by our lower valuations than the S&P 500, Silver Beech's portfolio is comparatively inexpensive but possesses similar growth and operating metrics.

Portfolio Comparison S&P 500 as of March 31, 2024 Silver Beech Cap-Weighted Equal-Weighted Price-to-Book Ratio 1.7x 4.7x 3.1x Price-to-Earnings Ratio (GAAP '24E) 12.9x 21.8x 18.2x Price-to-Earnings Ratio (GAAP '25E) 10.5x 19.1x 15.9x GAAP EPS Growth CAGR ('24E-'26E) 11.8% 12.9% 12.4% After-Tax Returns-on-Capital ~14% ~14% ~12% # Holdings 9 500 500 Click to enlarge

Portfolio Update

For this quarter, we have written about a new investment in WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) and Crocs (CROX), dentalcorp (OTCPK:DNTCF), and Citigroup (C).

WillScot Mobile Mini

We recently initiated a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini ("WillScot"). WillScot is the leading North American provider of portable and turnkey modular building units and storage space. WillScot's 156k modular units and 212k portable storage units are leased to a diverse 80k+ customer base across industrial, infrastructure, education, government, and natural resources users. WillScot's modular products are depicted in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2

WillScot's products are mission-critical and possess minimal technological or obsolescence risk. On a large construction site, project managers work in modular units where they update and store site-specific documents (work orders, safety reports, etc.). WillScot also offers customers an extensive array of value-added products and services ("VAPS"). These VAPS include unit furnishings, air conditioning, solar panels, restrooms, tech hardware, and many other add-ons. WillScot's extensive offerings help fulfill a structural shift in customer demand for flexible modular and reduced waste/lower carbon footprint solutions.

We estimate that WillScot has over 50% market share in its core modular unit product offering. The company's strong position in an oligopolistic market, combined with leading customer satisfaction and extensive VAPS, drives exceptional pricing power. Between 2019 and 2023, average rent per unit for WillScot's modular fleet grew at a 16% CAGR[2], and this strong rent growth occurred as fleet utilization declined by 10% over the same period. It is exceedingly rare for a leased product to experience such exceptional pricing dynamics during a declining utilization environment.

Furthermore, based on our interviews with customers, we estimate that WillScot's products average ~0.5% of total project costs. WillScot's market presence, strong historical pricing power, and small but essential place in the value chain, give us confidence that the company's favorable pricing dynamics are likely to continue.

We believe WillScot Mobile Mini is an attractive investment because:

High-quality business:

Contracted, recurring revenues: WillScot's products are leased to customers with an average lease duration of three years. Leases provide contracted, recurring revenues that are more resistant to economic shocks than speculative revenues. Embedded pricing power: Due to strong historical rent growth, there is a ~30% spread between market rents and in-place rents on WillScot's modular fleet. Without any future market rent growth and by simply marking new leases to market rents, WillScot can raise revenues by about 10% per year over the next three years (assuming steady utilization rates). Leading market position: WillScot cemented its #1 market position via a strong track record of M&A. The company has 50%+ market share in the oligopolistic modular unit market. In addition, pending FTC approval, WillScot intends to acquire McGrath RentCorp, its largest competitor. If approved by the FTC, we believe the transaction will be very accretive. Small portion of value chain but mission critical: We estimate WillScot's products account for an average of 0.5% of total project costs for any given customer. High returns on capital: In 2023, WillScot achieved a 19% after-tax return on tangible capital. [3] Looking forward, WillScot's capex-light VAPS penetration will continue to drive even stronger incremental returns.



Manageable economic risk: The market has recently discounted WillScot's prospects as it fears a "higher for longer" interest rate environment will result in less construction activity and fewer housing starts. Indeed, these circumstances are negative for WillScot. However, we believe WillScot is relatively insulated from short-term economic weakness due to its three-year average lease duration contracted revenues. We find it more likely that utilization of WillScot's products has troughed than peaked, as housing starts and remodeling projects resume at an accelerated pace to fill shortages caused by a decline in recent activity, in addition to infrastructure policy tailwinds.

The market has recently discounted WillScot's prospects as it fears a "higher for longer" interest rate environment will result in less construction activity and fewer housing starts. Indeed, these circumstances are negative for WillScot. However, we believe WillScot is relatively insulated from short-term economic weakness due to its three-year average lease duration contracted revenues. We find it more likely that utilization of WillScot's products has troughed than peaked, as housing starts and remodeling projects resume at an accelerated pace to fill shortages caused by a decline in recent activity, in addition to infrastructure policy tailwinds. Aligned management team: WillScot's management is incented via an ROTC 3 driven compensation structure and ownership of $200M+ shares. We have been impressed by management's ability to "walk the talk." Here is the company's CEO on the recent earnings call: "We have internally generated cash flow and balance sheet capacity that we need to deploy as responsible stewards of shareholder capital. So, the share repurchase is absolutely a wonderful use of capital at these valuations, and we intend to continue that deployment." Since WillScot's IPO in 2017, this same management team has achieved a 24%+ total shareholder return CAGR.

WillScot's management is incented via an ROTC driven compensation structure and ownership of $200M+ shares. We have been impressed by management's ability to "walk the talk." Here is the company's CEO on the recent earnings call: "We have internally generated cash flow and balance sheet capacity that we need to deploy as responsible stewards of shareholder capital. So, the share repurchase is absolutely a wonderful use of capital at these valuations, and we intend to continue that deployment." Since WillScot's IPO in 2017, this same management team has achieved a 24%+ total shareholder return CAGR. Attractive valuation: WillScot trades at a TEV/EBITDA of ~11x (2023E) / ~10x (2024E) and ~7% free cash flow ("FCF") yield (2024E). This valuation is too low for a dominant infrastructure services business with 40%+ EBITDA margins, predictably growing cash flows, and high returns. By comparison, the S&P 500's industrial sector trades at a TEV/EBITDA of ~15x (2024E). We think WillScot's intrinsic value per share is $60+, more than 50% higher than its current share price.

Crocs

In October 2023, we invested in Crocs, the manufacturer/retailer of iconic foam casual footwear, at an attractive mid-teens FCF yield. Crocs is a well-managed, capital light, high margin, growing consumer-favorite brand.

We believe a combination of cognitive and institutional biases prevented the market from correctly evaluating the company, including anchoring sales expectations to the company's pre-pandemic sales volume, over extrapolating sales slowdowns at the company's relatively small HeyDude subsidiary, and focusing on questionable short-term oriented alternative data. The market misunderstood (and perhaps still does) the company's growth profile, earnings quality, and earnings power. In the year ahead, we forecasted there was a straightforward path to Crocs posting strong near-term topline and FCF growth while deleveraging.

After a few months, the market agreed with us that Crocs was simply too cheap and quickly rerated the company. The Fund does not own a stake in Crocs today. The Fund's investment in Crocs generated a 248% gross IRR / 40% total gross return over our 4-month investment period.

dentalcorp

Since our write-up of dentalcorp in our Q3 2023 investor letter, the company's share price has traded in both directions with significant volatility. We have closely watched this volatility because in just a few months, the difference between the high and low price is a wide 40%.

Observing such volatility, one might believe the share price is responding to information that impacts cash flows, and thus the company's intrinsic value. As a reminder, dentalcorp is an owner/operator of Canadian dental practices. Since our Q3 2023 letter, there has been no significant disruption to dentistry. In fact, dentalcorp's cash flows are highly predictable as the business is more inflation and recession-resilient than average, ~89% of dentalcorp's patient visits are recurring, Canada has among the highest dental compliance rates in the world, and the company's interest expense is fixed.

Given the utility-like predictability of dentalcorp's cash flows, what could be driving the share price's volatility? Although we do not know the minds of other market participants with any degree of certainty, we think the market is focused on short-term oriented data points like quarter-by-quarter M&A volume and revenue growth. It makes sense to track these data points, but it would be a mistake to extrapolate changes in them from one quarter to the next without more context or study. Short-term oriented investors can miss the forest for the trees with an isolated focus on these quarterly figures.

M&A volume is relevant for dentalcorp because it is an M&A platform consolidating Canadian dentistry. The company guides to acquiring $20M of pro-forma EBITDA each year. It is relatively unimportant if the company acquires $7M or $3M of EBITDA (the company's run rate EBITDA is $250M+) in any given quarter so long as acquisitions occur at attractive prices and shortfalls in one quarter's M&A volume is recovered in future quarters. M&A is seasonal and often lumpy, and prior quarters prove this. In Q4 2023, dentalcorp acquired ~$9M of pro-forma EBITDA, whereas in the prior quarter Q3 2023, the company acquired just ~$1M of pro-forma EBITDA. It is worth noting that although the company's current strategy is sector consolidation via M&A, they could equally, and we think very profitably, stop consolidating the sector, cut M&A related corporate costs, and efficiently operate or sell their current practices in a steady state. dentalcorp shareholders have many ways to win.

Quarterly revenue growth is important to monitor. In 2023, dentalcorp's same practice revenue growth ("SPRG") was 6.5%. In the most recent quarter Q1 2024, the company's SPRG was a weaker 0.9%. Yet it would be a mistake to overextrapolate a quarterly SPRG deceleration. As it turns out, a new government dental subsidy is launching in Q2 2024 and eligible patients deferred their previously scheduled Q1 visits in order to qualify for the subsidy. We expect the new government subsidy to be positive for dentalcorp as the addressable market of Canadian dental patients will go up.

Taking a step back, dentalcorp trades at a TEV/EBITDA of ~9x (2024E) and 11% FCF yield (2024E). The company has a clear line of sight to strong annual FCF growth over the next few years with minimal execution risk. These trading multiples are too low for a leading consolidator of an essential, resilient private cash-pay healthcare sector with predictable cash flows and aligned management. We believe dentalcorp is worth more than $11 per share, 70%+ higher than the current share price.

Citigroup

Since the beginning of 2023, Citigroup ("Citi") has been one of the Fund's largest holdings. In our Q3 2023 investor letter, we laid out our core investment thesis for Citi: although the bank was an underperformer (weak returns on equity), Citi was (1) less risky than it had ever been and (2) cheaper than it had ever been. The Fund's investment thesis for Citi featured in a November 2023 Euromoney article Citi 2.0: If she builds it, will they come?[4]

The market narrative has started to converge on our investment thesis. During the first quarter, Citi was the best-performing bank stock in the S&P 500 index. However, improvements in Citi's operating performance have come more slowly than its share price gains. Due to this converging market perception with our own thesis, the Fund exited its position in Citi. The Fund's stake in Citi generated a 34% gross IRR over our 14-month investment period.

Conclusion

It is our great privilege to be your partner and manage your capital alongside our own. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.

Sincerely,

James Hollier, Partner & Portfolio Manager

James Kovacs, Partner

Silver Beech Capital, LP - Fund Summary as of March 31, 2024

Fund Holdings Name Ticker Sector Description Alphabet GOOGL Internet Content & Information Leading global tech company with significant market share in digital advertising and cloud. Products include Google, Google Cloud, Chrome, Gemini, and YouTube. British American Tobacco BTI Tobacco Large global producer of consumer tobacco and nicotine products. Products include Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Camel, American Spirit, and Newport. Brookfield Corporation BN Asset Management Holding company primarily comprised of asset manager, reinsurer, real assets, fund stakes, and carried interest. Burford Capital BUR Asset Management Leading global investor and asset management company focused on litigation finance. dentalcorp OTCPK:DNTCF Medical Care Facilities Largest and fastest growing owner, acquiror, and partner of Canadian dental practices with over 550 practices. Energy Transfer ET Oil & Gas (MidStream) Leading owner of U.S. energy infrastructure assets that treat, transport, store, and export hydrocarbons. Fairfax Financial FFH Insurance (P&C) Holding company primarily comprised of property and casualty insurers and reinsurers. Fidelity National OTCPK:FRFHF Insurance (Specialty) Leading U.S provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. Also 85% owner of life insurer F&G. Sandridge Energy SD Oil & Gas E&P Small Mid-Continent low-cost producer of hydrocarbons, primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids Click to enlarge

Fund Composition By Market Capitalization: Weight Large Cap (greater than $12 billion) 66.5% Mid Cap (greater than $2 billion) 11.2% Small Cap (less than $2 billion) 22.3% Total 100.0% Click to enlarge

Monthly Net Returns: Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Year S&P 500 TR 2021 6.8% 6.9% 4.2% 5.3% 1.3% (1.7%) (0.1%) 1.3% 3.1% 4.9% (2.3%) 5.9% 32.6% 28.7% 2022 2.1% 2.8% 6.9% (2.5%) 8.0% (15.2%) 16.2% (0.1%) (11.3%) 2.0% 5.4% (3.6%) 6.9% (18.1%) 2023 7.7% (1.6%) (3.0%) 2.3% 1.7% 6.6% 3.8% (3.1%) (1.7%) (4.1%) 9.6% 7.8% 27.7% 23.7% 2024 1.6% 2.5% 4.1% -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 8.4% 10.6% Click to enlarge

Returns presented above for Silver Beech are net of 1% management fee and 20% incentive fee above a 6% hard hurdle since inception (January 11, 2023). Each Limited Partner's actual performance will vary depending on the timing of their contribution(s) and fees. Returns for the S&P 500 include dividend reinvestment. Please see additional disclosure.

Important disclosures Silver Beech Capital Management, LLC ("Silver Beech") is a New York limited liability company that serves as the investment manager to Silver Beech Capital, LP (the "Fund"), a Delaware limited partnership. The principals of Silver Beech are James Hollier, who serves as the portfolio manager and managing partner of the Fund, and James Kovacs, who serves as the managing partner of the Fund. All performance results presented herein refers to the performance of an unrestricted investor in the Fund since its inception. Net performance is presented net of the highest performance allocation in effect at the time (20%) above a 6% hurdle rate, the highest actual management fees (1.0%) charged at the time, and net of other expenses, and includes the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains. Performance for investors who subscribed on different dates, or who pay different fees would necessarily be different from the performance presented herein. The rate of return is calculated on a "time weighted" rate of return basis, which minimizes the effect of cash flows on the investment performance of the Fund. All monthly performance data presented herein reflects unaudited data, unless otherwise specified, and as such its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All securities transactions involve substantial risk of loss. The material presented is compiled from sources thought to be reliable, including in certain instances, from outside sources, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein reflect the judgment of Silver Beech and are subject to change. The information in this letter is for discussion purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or investment strategy or a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security or investment strategy, which may only be made in the Fund's confidential offering memorandum and operative documents (collectively, the "Offering Documents"). Before making an investment decision with respect to the Fund, prospective investors are advised to read the Offering Documents carefully, which contain important information, including a description of the Fund's risks, investment program, fees, expenses, redemption and withdrawal limitations, standard of care and exculpation, etc. Prospective investors should also consult with their tax and financial advisors as well as legal counsel. The Offering Documents are the sole documents on which a potential investor is entitled to rely in evaluating an investment in the Fund. The information in this letter does not take into account the particular investment objectives, restrictions, or financial, legal or tax situation of any specific prospective investor, and an investment in the Fund may not be suitable for many prospective investors. This letter is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as, investment, tax or legal advice. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Footnotes [1]Duguid, Kate. "GameStop soars in meme stock flashback as 'Roaring Kitty' reappears." Financial Times, 13 May 2024. [2]Over a longer 10-year horizon (since 2014), WillScot's modular units grew average monthly rent at a ~15% CAGR. [3]ROTC means return on tangible capital. ROTC is a proxy for business quality which measures the efficiency by which a company generates unlevered profits from tangible assets. [4]Baker, Mark. "Citi 2.0: If she builds it, will they come?" Euromoney, 17 November 2023. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.