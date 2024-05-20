designer491

Introduction

iShares has a series of annual High-Yield corporate bond ETFs that only own bonds that mature within that calendar year. While no guarantees, investors are told what the current YTM of each ETF is, and then they can compare that to owning individual bonds maturing around the same time. For investors looking for a 6-7 month investment other than a CD, the iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) provides a much higher YTM, though with more risk. In this investor’s view, the trade-off is worth it, thus another Buy rating for the IBHD ETF.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg 2024 Term High Yield and Income Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component instruments of the underlying index, and the fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in fixed income securities of the types included in the underlying index. The underlying index is composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, taxable, fixed-rate, high yield and BBB or equivalently rated corporate bonds scheduled to mature between January 1, 2024 and December 15, 2024, inclusive. Benchmark: Bloomberg 2024 HY and Income TR USD.

IBHD has $54m in AUM and has 35bps in fees. The TTM yield is 6.77%. iShares lists three reasons investors should consider this ETF:

1. New, innovative way to seek higher income. Get exposure to a diversified universe of high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2024 and December 15, 2024 in a single fund.

2. Designed to mature like a bond, trade like a stock. Combine the defined maturity and regular income distribution characteristics of a bond with the transparency and tradability of a stock.

3. Built to help investors achieve multiple objectives. Use to seek higher income, build a bond ladder, and manage interest rate risk.

Index review

Bloomberg describes this index series as follows (edited):

The Bloomberg 20XX Term High Yield and Income Index is a targeted maturity benchmark that measures the performance of the USD-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable high yield and BBB-rated investment corporate bond market maturing between January 1, 20XX and December 15, 20XX. The index is comprised of high yield bonds until 1.5 years prior to index maturity. After that point, the index will become a composite index, comprised of sub-indices of high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds. The index limits issuer exposure to a maximum of 3% of total market value of the index. In the final year, principal and interest collected in the index are reinvested pro-rata for the first six months of the year. In the final six months, principal from maturing and called bonds will be represented in the index by a cash component, which is not reinvested and does not earn any interest, until the final maturity date on December 15, 20XX.

The last part of the index description indicates how the ETF will handle individual bond maturities as the termination date approaches.

Holdings review

The ETF has over 20% of its portfolio in one sector, Consumer Cyclical. With only seven months to go, recession-caused defaults should be of little concern, though. The rest of the portfolio is more diverse, lowering sector risk.

ishares.com sectors

As for default risks, the credit rating allocations are as follows:

ishares.com ratings

Just under 34% of the portfolio is currently in investment-grade bonds, though at the low end of that scale. If the life of the ETF was beyond 2024, the 9.6% allocation to CCC-rated bonds would be of more concern, as that is the rating where defaults are very high. S&P Global puts the odds of a speculative rated bond defaulting this year at under 5% (article link). The ETF has already moved 6% of its portfolio into cash, and that percent will accelerate as December approaches. The next table shows holdings by maturity month.

ishares.com; compiled by Author

Top holdings

ishares.com

IBHD currently holds just over 200 bonds, with the Top 20 equating to 51% of the total weight. While 23% of the portfolio were issued outside the United States, all are dominated in USD, so there is no currency risk. The YTM data gives an indication of where the price is today and the bonds the market has the most concern with. Two of the largest holdings have very high YTMs.

Distributions review

seekingalpha.com DVDs

As the chart shows, payouts climbed along with the change in interest rates. While that will be less so in 2024 as its termination date approaches, investors should expect payouts to slowly drop as more bonds mature, and the proceeds are invested in cash starting in June. Currently, the cash component is earning just above 5%. The key data point is the YTM, which iShares last estimates to be 6.57%.

Portfolio strategy

Assuming it is indeed achieved, today's investors can expect an annualized return of nearly 6.6%, compared to a risk-free CD yielding about 5.3% and my broker paying 4.95% on their cash reserve funds. One can view IBHD as a CD on steroids. As with those drugs, there are risks, and a 1% drop in IBHD's price between now and closing would possibly negate the extra income earned compared to that bank CD.

For investors looking to park money until the end of 2024, IBHD is a viable alternative to money market funds or a CD. By then the US will be past its election and the market uncertainty that presents and the FOMC will have shown (hopefully) their hand as to the level and timing of rate cuts.

For investors wanting to lock-in today's yields and YTMs, iShares have versions of the ETF that mature annually each year into the next decade centered on either Municipals or investment or HY corporates. I have reviewed several of the HY ETFs.

In this investor’s view, the trade-off is worth it, thus another Buy rating for the IBHD ETF.