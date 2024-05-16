Diamond Hill Intermediate Bond Strategy Q1 2024 Market Commentary

Jitalia17

Resilient Labor Market, Stubborn Inflation Test Team Fed’s Rate Cut Path

2023 finished on a powerful note, fueled by near-historic performance in November and December, pushing the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index into positive territory and potentially setting the tone for an ongoing recovery from 2022’s challenges. Alas, this was not to be the case.

Stronger-than-expected economic reports about the labor market and inflation spurred interest rates higher, generating negative returns for the overall fixed income markets in Q1 2024. The first quarter was almost a replica of 2023 — starting slow with negative returns in January and February, with a strong recovery in March. But March’s return of +0.92% was not enough to offset the loss of -1.68% in January and February.

The index’s performance reflected interest rate movements as the 10-year Treasury climbed from 3.88% at the end of 2023 to finish February at 4.25% before maintaining some stability in March to finish the quarter at 4.20%. The shift higher in the curve reflected the market’s expectations coming in line with the Federal Reserve’s projected path of interest rates for 2024.

At the end of 2023, market expectations were still pricing more than six 25-basis point (BPS) rate cuts by year-end 2024, despite the Fed repeatedly communicating plans for three 25-bps rate cuts. By the end of the quarter, market expectations had shifted to match the Fed’s outlook, with roughly three 25-bps cuts priced into the futures market. Consistently better-than-expected labor market news and stubborn inflation numbers supported the Fed’s agenda of ”higher for longer.”

Exhibit 1 — 10-Year Treasury Yield (%)

The labor market continued to defy expectations, outpacing economists’ estimates. January was the biggest outlier, as the economy reportedly added 256,000 jobs (revised) against expectations of 185,000. February saw 270,000 jobs (revised) created (expectations of 200,000), and March eclipsed the 300,000 level with 303,000 jobs added (expectations of 185,000). This labor market production resulted in a quarterly average of 276,000 jobs added monthly, the best three-month average since March 2023.

Inflation remained stubborn, dropping slightly from January’s year-over-year number of 3.9% to 3.8% in February and March. The inflation data has remained stubborn in recent months. The core CPI increased at a 4.5% annualized rate in Q1, the fastest pace since May 2023. And Federal Reserve officials appear to be using public speeches and interviews to imply that “higher for longer” isn’t going away anytime soon.

Governor Christopher Waller delivered his speech titled, “There’s Still No Rush,” on March 27 of this year, encapsulating the Fed’s viewpoint that the future path of rates remains uncertain. In perhaps the strongest comment to date, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said it’s not time for the US central bank to consider cutting its interest rate target and noted that more hikes could be on the table if progress on lowering inflation stalls.

Exhibit 2 — Rate Cut Expectations Fall with Economic News (%)

With the stronger economic news and expectations for a hold on rates for the foreseeable future, the Fed heads into dangerous territory. Suppose we assume the Fed is in a holding pattern until more economic data becomes available. In that case, we must consider the potential political implications of an initial rate cut occurring in September, seven weeks ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

The Fed strives to avoid the perception that politics motivates actions. However, the stubbornness of first-quarter inflation indicates it would be challenging to make the first cut without additional information. Recent economic data appears to have removed May and June from the mix for a rate cut, and even July seems unlikely without a dramatic shift in the economic trajectory.

All things equal, a rate cut in September fueled by pertinent economic data might make the most sense but would face the scrutiny of attempting to influence the election despite the Fed’s true intentions. The updated dot plot after the June meeting could provide a lifeline to the Fed, allowing it to communicate expectations for the remainder of the year well ahead of September.

Portfolio Performance & Positioning

The surge in interest rates in Q1 was the main driver of performance for fixed income markets as yields climbed along the curve, reflecting the market’s capitulation to the Fed’s expected path of interest rates. Most of the damage occurred in January and February as the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed from 3.88% to 4.20%, and the yield on the 2-year Treasury climbed from 4.25% to 4.62%.

The curve shift in March was much more subdued, with the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields tightening roughly five basis points from the end of February to the end of the quarter. The move higher for yields in Q1 resulted in the Treasury market (as measured by the Bloomberg US Treasury Index) losing nearly -1%. The long-term impact of the move higher in yields is indicated in Exhibit 3, with the near doubling of the coupon return when compared to the same period last year.

Exhibit 3 — Bloomberg US Treasury Index, Impact of Higher Yields

Price Return Coupon Return Total Return January ‘22 -2.02 0.13 -1.89 February ‘22 -0.78 0.12 -0.66 March ‘22 -3.25 0.14 -3.11 January ‘24 -0.51 0.23 -0.28 February ‘24 -1.54 0.22 -1.31 March ‘24 0.40 0.25 0.64 Source: Bloomberg. Click to enlarge

While closer than in recent times, our portfolio remains shorter relative to the benchmark at roughly 93% of the benchmark’s duration (4.18 years vs. 4.51 years for the Bloomberg US Intermediate Aggregate Bond Index). This position reflects the likely end of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle and “higher for longer” path on rates, though given the events of Q1, uncertainty grows around the future path of interest rates. The shorter positioning relative to the benchmark contributed positively to overall performance in Q1 with rates moving higher.

The Bloomberg US Intermediate Corporate Bond Index delivered a positive return (+0.26%) in Q1, benefitting from its shorter duration posture relative to the overall Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index (down -0.40%). The intermediate index generated positive returns in January (+0.19%) and March (+0.89%), which helped offset February’s drawdown of -0.89%. As a way of comparison, the Bloomberg US Long Corporate Bond Index lost -1.69% in Q1, reflecting the impact of longer duration and the shift higher in rates.

Financials were the lone bright spot in the intermediate corporate sector, gaining +0.78%, while industrials and utilities were down -0.10% and -0.58%, respectively. Issuance in the corporate space continued to show strength, with the investment-grade corporate sector bringing a record $530 billion to market in Q1. Despite this, corporate spreads tightened during the quarter, from 98.7 bps to 90.0 bps, indicating more than adequate demand from investors. Our security selection within the corporate sector contributed positively to the portfolio’s performance in Q1, as did our overweight to financials.

Since the beginning of the year, the story in the securitized market has been the strength in the non-agency or private label commercial mortgage-backed securities market. This sector, which has received quite a bit of negative press, rebounded with a nearly +2% return in Q1 (as measured by the Bloomberg US Non-Agency CMBS Index) as investors migrated to this beaten down sector due to attractive spread levels in anticipation of later-in-the-year rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Returns in the sector were differentiated by credit quality, with the A-rated portion of the index returning +7.3% during the quarter, followed closely by the BBB-rated segment (+6.7%). While positive, the higher quality segments of the index trailed the lower-rated segments, with AAA-rated returning +0.7% and AA-rated returning +0.6% during the quarter.

Residential mortgages felt the pain from the fluctuation in interest rates during the quarter, with benchmark-eligible pass-through mortgages losing more than -1.0% and CMOS (as measured by the ICE BofA CMO Index) only slightly better, losing -0.2%.

Shorter-duration ABS delivered positive returns in January and March, helping generate a +0.7% return for the quarter. Auto ABS continued to lead the way, advancing +0.8% in a challenging quarter for the overall fixed income markets.

Strength in security selection, as well as our allocation to non-benchmark securities, benefited our portfolio. Specific to CMBS, only conduit CMBS are included in the benchmark, and the portfolio’s allocation to Single-Asset Single Borrower instead of conduit deals significantly benefited performance, with those sectors returning more than +4.0% combined during the quarter. The portfolio’s ABS allocation was also a positive contributor to relative performance as non-benchmark segments of this market far outpaced the index-eligible segments of the market.

The portfolio continues to search for opportunities in the marketplace while maintaining a conservative risk profile relative to the index.

Bonds rated AAA, AA, A and BBB are considered investment grade.

Period and Annualized Total Returns (%) Since Inception (31 Jul 2021) 1Y YTD 1Q24 Gross of Fees -0.83 4.56 0.57 0.57 Net of Fees -1.12 4.26 0.49 0.49 Bloomberg US Intermediate Aggregate Bond Index -2.42 2.30 -0.42 -0.42 Click to enlarge

Calendar Year Returns (%) 31 Jul 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 2022 2023 Gross of Fees -1.02 -7.83 6.60 Net of Fees -1.14 -8.09 6.29 Bloomberg US Intermediate Aggregate Bond Index -1.17 -9.51 5.18 Click to enlarge

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. (DHCM) is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.; registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Diamond Hill provides investment management services to individuals and institutions through mutual funds and separate accounts. DHCM claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). The Intermediate Bond Composite is comprised of discretionary, non-fee and fee-paying non-wrap accounts managed according to the firm’s Intermediate Bond strategy, including those clients no longer with the firm. The strategy’s investment objective is to maximize total return consistent with the preservation of capital. The Intermediate Bond strategy generally invests in a diversified mix of investment grade, fixed income securities and may invest a significant portion or all of its assets in mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities. The portfolio will typically maintain an average portfolio duration within 20% of the Bloomberg US Intermediate Aggregate Bond Index duration. The Bloomberg US Intermediate Aggregate Bond Index measures the performance of investment grade, fixed-rate taxable bond market and includes government and corporate bonds, agency mortgage-backed, asset-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities (agency and non-agency) with a maturity greater than 1 year and less than 10 years. The index is unmanaged, includes net reinvested dividends, does not reflect fees or expenses (which would lower the return) and is not available for direct investment. Index data source: Bloomberg Index Services Limited. Seediamond-hill.com/disclosures for a full copy of the disclaimer. To receive a complete list and description of all Diamond Hill composites and/or a GIPS® report, contact Scott Stapleton at 614.255.3329, sstapleton@diamond-hill.com or 325 John H. McConnell Blvd., Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43215. The performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. Composite results reflect the reinvestment of dividends, capital gains and other earnings when appropriate. Net returns are calculated by reducing the gross returns by the highest stated fee in the composite fee schedule. Only transaction costs are deducted from gross of fees returns. Prior to 30 September 2022, actual fees were used in calculating net returns. All net returns were changed retroactively to reflect the highest fee in the composite fee schedule. GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein. The US Dollar is the currency used to express performance. The views expressed are those of Diamond Hill as of 31 March 2024 and are subject to change without notice. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Click to enlarge

