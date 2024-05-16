Martin Puddy

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a luxury furniture retailer with 92 stores in the US.

I have covered Arhaus since September 2022 with a Hold rating. Despite the company's positive characteristics, like growth, resilience, and owner-managers, I have not recommended the stock because I believe the market has consistently applied a high multiple to earnings. This is problematic because retailers face cyclical markets. Paying a high multiple for a growing retailer exposes the investor to a cycle downturn risk.

In this article, I review the company's 1Q24 results and earnings call. The main takeaways are mixed signals in demand, with some figures showing improving conditions while others show deterioration, and a significant decline in margins and efficiency, caused mainly by permanent growth expenses.

Reconsidering the valuation, I still believe Arhaus discounts most of the positive future developments, either in terms of growth or margins. I provide some examples of this. This reduces the potential upside and increases exposure to downside risks, especially in a scenario of falling store productivity. For that reason, I maintain my Hold rating in Arhaus.

Mixed demand read

Arhaus' 1Q24 results provide positive and negative signals when understanding the company's current demand trends.

Revenue down YoY but above guidance: Arhaus' revenues for 1Q24 came at $295 million, or about a 10% comparable decline with 1Q23. This was expected because 1Q23 revenue greatly benefited from late backlog deliveries (sales made in late 2022 but delivered and therefore recorded as revenue in 1Q23). However, 1Q24 revenue was $30 million, or 10%, above the company's guidance for the first quarter provided in 4Q23. While revenue declined as expected, the decline was less severe than anticipated.

Comparable demand is flat to down: Because Arhaus records revenue only when it delivers the furniture piece to the client, it sometimes accumulates orders that are not recorded in revenue. The company provides a demand (revenue plus new orders not recorded in revenue) growth figure. Comparable demand was 1.3% higher than last year, so it was in a better position than revenues.

Another approximation to demand can be calculated by adding revenues to the change in customer deposits (a liability in the balance sheet). When we compare revenue + change in deposits, it amounted to $325 million in 1Q24 versus $305 million in 1Q23, representing 8% growth. This is not a comparable figure because, between 1Q23 and 1Q24, Arhaus added ten stores, or 12% growth in sales space. If we adjust for store growth, revenue + change in deposits is down.

Doing better than peers: Arhaus is doing much better than luxury furniture retailers like RH (RH) or Ethan Allen (ETD). From the post-COVID peak of revenues in late 2022, these retailers are down on an absolute basis, making Arhaus' revenue decrease since late 2023 look less terrible.

Data by YCharts

Online trends confirm the outperformance: The same can be observed in online trends. Arhaus' website's organic traffic has been growing consistently since early 2022 (as seen in Semrush), compared to RH's traffic, down 35% from the peak in mid-2021. RH's website shows much higher promotional activity, with large clearance signs on the home page, indicating inventory turnover problems. Arhaus' website is much less promotional.

Expansion and productivity

Investing in growth: Despite the mixed demand signals, Arhaus' management believes the company's opportunities remain and is investing in expansion.

Over the last twelve months, Arhaus has opened ten stores, representing a 12% expansion of its store fleet. Management has also commented on $15 million in higher corporate expenses for the year, mostly related to software improvements (warehouse, inventory, and vendor management systems). The company also added the COO position in the quarter in order to help the company's CEO with logistics, warehousing, and store management. In the 1Q24 call, management discussed plans for another 12 stores between FY24 and FY25.

Higher fixed costs: New stores imply higher fixed expenses in leases and wages. New software implementations generally carry a recurring subscription or maintenance cost component. This is noticeable in Arhaus' consistently expanding SG&A expenses. These are fixed, recurring, and difficult to decrease costs.

Data by YCharts

A double whammy on margins: Investing in recurrent fixed costs while store productivity falls, as it is doing now, generates a double whammy on margins. This is evident in Arhaus' falling gross margins (CoGS includes 2/3 of lease costs) and operating margins (second chart below).

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Risky proposition: The severe decrease in operating margins is more the result of expansion investments than store productivity decreases (comparables are down on revenues, but not so much on the demand side). This exposes Arhaus even more in a low-demand scenario because the overhead is now much higher.

Valuation is optimistic

Arhaus' EV is $2.15 billion today, an all-time high since the company went public in late 2021. I believe this valuation already discounts most of the margin recovery from higher store productivity if demand increases and exposes the shareholder to significant losses if demand shrinks.

Data by YCharts

Considering Arhaus' characteristics, I believe an EV/NOPAT multiple of 13x is the highest justifiable valuation. True, the company is doing much better than its peers, has room to grow its store fleet, and is managed by its founder and largest shareholder (John Reed, CEO, owns 48% of the stock as of the latest proxy). However, it is also a retailer exposed to the cycles in discretionary spending and has a short public operational history.

We can compare this multiple with the multiples offered by Arhaus' current EV against different NOPAT scenarios. Arhaus' current CoGS is $750 million, SG&A is about $390 million, and its effective tax rate is 25%. We will use these figures for our scenarios.

Data by YCharts

Considering the current TTM gross margins of 41%, the company is expected to generate $130 million in operating income or about $100 million in NOPAT. This results in an EV/NOPAT multiple of 22x, way above what I consider the limit of a fair valuation. Margins could potentially decrease even more. As seen in the above sections, Arhaus' quarterly gross margins have been below 41% for three quarters. A further decrease in margins would increase the EV/NOPAT multiple.

If margins could return to 2022/23 levels of about 43.5%, then the company could generate a NOPAT of about $140 million, representing an EV/NOPAT multiple of 15.7x, barely above our limit. Conversely, maintaining the 41% margins, revenues should grow to $1.43 billion (12% above current levels) to generate an EV/NOPAT multiple of 15x.

These are both optimistic assumptions (significant margin recovery or revenue increase), and they would only leave the company trading at the higher end of what I consider a fair multiple. This optimistic assumption, therefore, leaves the investors exposed to significant downside in case store productivity falls further, and the stock is repriced.

For that reason, I maintain my Hold on Arhaus, with a cautious view. If the company can return to store productivity growth and increase margins in the future, it might become an opportunity.