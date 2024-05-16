Hinterhaus Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is a leading provider of cloud solutions for work management and enterprise collaboration that has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD. I last covered the stock on February 13, when I changed my rating from “buy” to "hold," which was predicated on my belief that the valuation seemed to have priced in the upside, based on management’s guidance.

The company reported its Q1 FY24 earnings on Monday, May 15th, where revenue grew 34% YoY to $217M, while generating a non-GAAP operating income of $21.5M, compared to a loss of -$0.29M in the previous year. The company continues to drive robust innovation by building enterprise-level solutions and rolling out its Monday Sales CRM and Monday Dev to all customers in order to scale upmarket where momentum is strong with customers paying $50K in Annual Recurring revenue (ARR) grew 48% YoY.

Furthermore, the management also raised its revenue and earnings guidance by 1.7% and 31%, respectively, which I believe underlines the value proposition and competitive positioning of its solution suite. Assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I believe that Monday’s overall fundamentals continue to strengthen while its growth story remains intact. Given the risk-reward, I believe that Monday is priced to return long-term upside, making it a “buy”.

A quick primer on monday.com

Monday is a cloud solutions provider for work management and enterprise collaboration that offers products across three verticals, which include Monday Work Management for project workflows, Monday Sales CRM for customer relationship management, and Monday Dev for product development and IT service management workflows, to help customers accelerate their digital transformation, improve agility and efficiency, and create a unifying workspace across departments.

In terms of its business model, the company leverages their self-serve funnel complemented by sales-led motion to acquire new customers and drive increased adoption among existing ones through a combination of subscription-based and seat-based pricing to charge customers for access to its platform.

The good: Strong upmarket momentum, product innovation translating into accelerating growth, improving operational efficiencies

Monday reported Q1 FY24 earnings, where it generated $216.9M in revenue, growing 34% YoY. This was driven by the continuous success of moving upmarket, with customers contributing at least $50K in ARR to 2491, growing 48% YoY and contributing 32% to overall ARR, as the company continues to strengthen their enterprise-grade capabilities throughout their WorkOS platform. In Q4 FY23, Monday launched Portfolio, which would allow users to automatically link projects to one combined portfolio, thus bringing visual clarity and facilitating large-scale projects. During the earnings call, the management said that since the rollout, over 15,000 portfolios have been created.

Q1 FY24 Shareholder Letter: Monday's momentum upmarket

In Q1, the company also made its Monday Sales CRM and Monday Dev accessible to all customers, which I believe should boost Monday's growth through cross-sell and upsell opportunities, especially as renewals come due in FY24. For Q1, Monday has already seen an acceleration of Sales CRM accounts and Monday Dev accounts by 27% and 44% QoQ, respectively, as the company continues to invest in features to help their users get a comprehensive view of their customers’ profiles and interactions by consolidating their data in a single place, while enabling dev teams working in scrum to have a better view into task prioritization and time spent in sprint roadblock, thus helping businesses unlock higher efficiencies.

Q1 FY24 Shareholder Letter: Acceleration in Monday CRM and Monday Dev Products

Shifting gears to profitability, Monday generated $21.69M, which grew from a loss of -$0.29M a year ago, with a margin of 10%. While Monday’s success in scaling upmarket is helping it to unlock economies of scale, it has also simultaneously streamlined its operating expenses, especially Sales & Marketing which accounted for 56% of Total Revenue (on a non-GAAP basis) compared to 63% a year ago, which underlines the management’s commitment to improving the overall profitability of the company.

Q1 FY24 Shareholder Letter: Streamlining operating expenses

The bad: Net Retention Rate continues to slow along with a competitive landscape.

While the management attributed their updated pricing model for the outperformance in Q1, where it is in effect for new Monday customers and those billed monthly, I had written about my concerns that their pricing model could lead to customer churn, especially as macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain under inflation over the Fed’s target of 2.2% and high interest rates. Plus, over 45% of Monday’s customers are SMBs, who are still cautious about spending. Looking at the Net Retention Rate (NRR) data, we can see it sequentially decline for customers across all spend ranges, which I think needs to be carefully monitored in the coming quarters. If the trend continues, it could spell trouble for Monday’s top and bottom line growth, signaling fatigue among their customers.

Q1 FY24 Shareholder Letter: Net Retention rate declining YoY

At the same time, Monday also operates in a highly competitive landscape, which includes Atlassian’s Trello (NASDAQ:TEAM), Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the project management solutions space, SugarCRM in customer management solutions, and Atlassian’s Jira in software development tools. While Monday is growing at the fastest rate among all its competitors as it successfully scales its go-to-market efforts targeting upmarket customers, it is also required to constantly innovate in order to maintain its competitive positioning, which could dampen margins should there be a slowdown in enterprise spending.

Tying it together: MNDY stock is a “buy” once again.

Looking forward, the management raised their revenue guidance by 1.7% sequentially, $942-$948M, while also projecting a non-GAAP operating income of $80M, a 31% increase from their previous guidance. Meanwhile, the management had laid forth their long-term operating model in their Investor Presentation, where they based it on three scenarios that include Base, Improving Macro and Deteriorating Macro. Given that the management expects to grow its revenue in the high twenties range in FY24, we are in the base scenario quadrant.

2023 Investor Presentation: Long-term operating model

Assuming Monday continues to perform in line with its “base” scenario, as it continues to drive product innovation to scale upmarket while also scaling their presence in EMEA with the hiring of Pierre Berlin, followed by growth in the low twenties range until FY28 and a slowdown to the mid- to high teens range until FY33, Monday should generate $5.05B in revenue. Assuming that non-GAAP operating margin grows from a projected 8.5% in FY24 to 17% by FY33, as the company streamlines its operating efficiencies, it should generate close to $858M in non-GAAP operating income, which would be equivalent to a present value of approximately $400M, when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings by 8% on average over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15–18, I believe that Monday should trade at least twice the multiple given the growth rate of its earnings. This will translate to a PE ratio of 35, or a price target of $280, which represents an upside of 29% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

Given the company’s strong fundamentals and management’s execution, where it managed to raise guidance for both revenue and earnings, as it continues to successfully drive product innovations to scale upmarket while improving margins at the same time, I believe that the growth story of Monday will continue. Given the risk-reward, I believe that Monday is priced attractively to return significant upside for long-term investors.

Conclusions

Although I had changed my rating from a buy to a hold in February, I believe that the management has executed brilliantly thus far by building a robust product portfolio to drive enterprise growth while improving margins at the same time. I believe that Monday’s growth story will continue, especially as it looks to broaden its presence in EMEA. Given the risk-reward, I believe that Monday is attractively priced to drive long-term upside for long-term investors, making it a “buy”.