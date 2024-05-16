Nextracker: Rising Star In The Solar Industry

May 16, 2024 2:14 AM ETNextracker Inc. (NXT) Stock
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
5.04K Followers

Summary

  • Nextracker reported impressive Q4 results with revenue growing 40% YoY and record international revenue, despite industry headwinds.
  • The company is quickly becoming a rising star in the solar industry, outperforming competitors and indices since its IPO.
  • NXT's strong financials, innovative products, and expanding global supply chain position it for future growth in the clean energy sector.
  • The company is investing heavily in R&D, introducing lower carbon footprint trackers, and utilizing advanced software like TrueCapture to enhance energy yield and system reliability.

solar panel recharging clean energy at midday with blue sky and clouds, ecology and sustainability

Leonardo Penuela Bernal/iStock via Getty Images

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) just reported an impressive quarter with revenue growing 40% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA doubling despite the results excluding the significant IRA 45X tax credit benefits. Nextracker also reported record international revenue in

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
5.04K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NXT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News