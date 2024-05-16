PM Images

Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) have been a poor performer over the past year, missing out on the equity market’s rally. High rates have slowed housing transactions, a negative for the title insurance business. I last covered FAF in December, saying shares were likely to be “dead money,” rating them a hold. In hindsight, I could have justified a sell rating with shares subsequently falling 10% while the market rose by 11%. Given this underperformance and with new financial data, now is an opportune time to revisit FAF. I would remain on the sideline.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter reported on April 24th, First American earned $0.45, missing estimates by $0.15 as revenue fell by 2% from last year to $1.4 billion. Its primary business is title insurance, which has come under pressure. When taking out a mortgage for either a home purchase or a refinancing, a borrower typically needs to buy title insurance to protect against someone else having a claim to the property. This cost can be about 1% of a mortgage value, and insured losses tend to be quite low given the high-quality of US property records, at 3-4% of premiums. As such, FAF’s financials are less tied to insurance losses and more tied to mortgage origination volumes.

This has been the source of First American’s challenges as high interest rates have made homes less affordable, reducing volumes, and all but freezing the refinancing market. Indeed, open orders in its title unit were down 10% to 155,500 in Q1. This decline in volume was partially offset by a 3,516 average revenue per order vs 3,428 last year. Still as a result, title insurance pre-tax income of $73 million was down from $88 million last year.

FAF has tried to mitigate lower volumes with an austere stance towards expenses, and personnel costs fell by 1% to $453 million. Unfortunately, given weaker revenues, the company has lost some operating leverage despite cost discipline, and segment margins were just 4.8%, below its double-digit target. With high rates making refinancing unattractive for the vast majority of homeowners, refinancing was 20% of orders vs 21% last year. Refinancing revenue was down 13% year over year.

While declining title volumes were to be expected given ongoing slowness in the housing market, I was disappointed to see that title investment income fell by $8 million to $117 million due to lower escrow balances. FAF has a high-quality AA portfolio with an under 5-year duration, leaving its interest income tied to the prevailing level of short-term interest rates. As it rolls over maturing securities in its $9.4 billion portfolio of cash and investments, I would have expected interest income to be flat or slightly higher. However, any reinvestment tailwind is being offset by lower escrow balances from fewer transactions. As an additional headwind, consumers are choosing interest-bearing escrow deposit accounts given the rate environment. With other banks offering higher rates and customers going elsewhere, FAF is not earning interest on 30% of deposits from 18% previously. Including non-title interest income, FAF earned $128 million, down 5% from last year. It expects a $120-125 million consolidated run-rate over the rest of the year, with 2 rate cuts assumed.

The company did see a modest tick-up in paid title claims of $48.1 million vs $42.7 million last year. However, there were also $7 million of prior year favorable reserve developments, as losses have outperformed actuarial expectations. On balance, I view loss trends as broadly stable and unlikely to be the primary drive of share performance.

Aside from title insurance, it has a smaller home warranty unit, where revenues rose by 1.5% to $105 million. Pre-tax income jumped over 25% to $20 million as margins expanded from 15.2% to 18.8%. Its loss rate was 41.7% vs 47.3% last year due to fewer claims and lower severity. Strength here is a welcome offset and provides some business diversification, but title does remain the core driver of the business.

FAF cannot control the interest rate environment or mortgage volumes, but it has managed expenses well, though its interest income performance was slightly disappointing—largely driven by consumers’ reaction to rates, again out of its control. Its balance sheet does remain modestly challenged, with 30.3% debt to capital, or 22.5% excluding financing payables. This is above its 18-20% target, though it is not particularly elevated. Still, with debt above target and financial results muted, it did just $3.5 million of share buybacks. FAF does pay a dividend and has a 3.8% yield. It has grown the payout for 13 years. I would expect a modest payout increase this year. Its dividend costs about $220 million, which it covered by cash flow, even in this muted environment.

Looking forward, management expects modest revenue growth and similar margins to 2023. Backing up this view, April resale orders are up 2% from last year. I would note this is positive but slower than March’s 5% gain. Still, this is the first sign of growth in nearly 3 years. April commercial orders also rose 5%. I would note this is just resale orders and does not include refinancing volumes, which likely remain weak. However, we are likely near a floor in existing home sales, absent a recession. They remain quite muted relative to history and are showing some signs of having risen from the bottom.

Trading Economics

Still, as you can see, total mortgage application activity remains extremely low, though it has stopped falling. Interest rates can be volatile on a daily basis, but I view 0-2 Fed rate cuts as the central case this year, which is likely to leave 30-year mortgage rates between 6.50% and 7.25%. In this environment, we should see refinancing stay soft sequentially but improve on a year-over-year basis given easier comparisons from H2 2023. I continue to look for home sales up 0-5% relative to last year, with existing inventories having risen modestly and more new home completions.

Mortgage News Daily

In this environment, FAF likely would see roughly flat volumes, and with pricing somewhat higher, that paves the way for very modest revenue growth. Still, I view 2023 as a generally good proxy for 2024. Management expressed “high” confidence in revenue growth but noted it would be just “slightly” better, while improved margins will be a second-half story.

Absent a major shock lower in interest rates that spurs a new wave of refinancing, I view FAF’s business as continuing to be muted as volumes stop falling but do not rise particularly fast. At the same time, interest income has likely peaked given lower escrow balances and the potential for some rate cuts later this year. As a consequence, I expect First American to earn $3.75-4.25 in EPS this year, leaving shares about 14x earnings. For comparison, Fidelity National (FNF) trades at 13x its title insurance business when excluding its stake in F&G (FG).

FNF has somewhat more scale and a strong balance sheet, which argue for it having a higher multiple than FAF. Conversely, it may face a “conglomerate discount” given its ownership of FG, though I view that ownership as a positive. I do not see a compelling reason to buy FAF after its underperformance and at a premium to FNF, given challenged trends, and I would not expect it to expand its multiple vs FNF given similar macro headwinds. Additionally, the CFPB is investigating mortgage closing costs, opening the possibility that lenders not borrowers should pay title insurance fees as the Biden Administration has increased its focus on so-called “junk fees.” Ultimately, I view this likely as noise, and the Administration could change after the election, but it is a risk to watch.

With a safe and growing dividend, FAF is not a compelling sell, and its business is likely near a bottom. But given relative valuation and the lack of recovery off that bottom, at 14x, shares are not compelling either, and I continue to view them as dead money. I would invest elsewhere.