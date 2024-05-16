Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Spotify Technology S.A. ( NYSE: SPOT

We established a position in Spotify Technology S.A., a leading global digital music service, offering on-demand audio streaming through paid premium subscriptions and an ad-supported free option. Spotify was among the originators of paid streaming music after the downloads/Napster era, with the Spotify App launching broadly in the early 2010s. Since then, streaming music has grown at an over 20% annualized pace, and Spotify has been the leading streaming music service globally (and in the U.S.) with over 600 million total monthly active users.

Spotify has a strong user experience and has developed its product considerably over the last decade, especially with algorithmic recommendations and expansion into categories like podcasting.

While we have monitored Spotify for some time due to its product leadership and large market potential, we believe the last few months have represented a meaningful positive inflection point for the company.

Firstly, Spotify continues to prove that its market is far from completely mature-subscriber net adds accelerated in 2023, even as the product has been well known for years, thanks to targeted marketing in newer countries and the strengthening product value.

Next, Spotify's gross margin profile continues to improve. In the past, we had some concern around Spotify's position as a lower gross-margin technology business, due to its reliance on the catalogs from the Big 3 music labels. Now, there is a clearer medium-term path to 30% gross margins with the rise of Spotify's artist promotions marketplace, continued adoption of its margin accretive advertising business, podcasting becoming more profitable, and audiobooks with a pathway to becoming accretive to gross margins. Beyond gross margins, Spotify has recently become much more serious about operating discipline, with 2024 expected to be its first meaningfully profitable year after operating losses in 2021 and 2022.

Next, Spotify demonstrated its ability to achieve price increases while seeing minimal subscriber churn, demonstrating the pricing power in its product and the broader streaming music industry.

Finally, Spotify has continued to innovate with its product roadmap, with the introduction of audiobooks and features like AI DJ, differentiating it from other music streaming providers.

Going forward, we believe Spotify has more room to grow in the areas we listed above. We continue to view Spotify as a long-term winner in music streaming with the potential to reach over 1 billion monthly active users, as Spotify continues to increase its global market share and music listening habits mature internationally. We believe improving the value proposition for subscribers through audiobooks and other features will continue to differentiate the service, and that the cadence of price hikes will increase (as suggested by recent news reports). On profitability, we expect meaningful gross margin and operating expansion in the next few years as Spotify's current efforts begin to be reflected in the numbers.

Over time, we believe Spotify's increasing global share will give it further leverage in negotiating with its partners.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Funds. You may obtain them from the Funds' distributor, Baron Capital, Inc., by calling 1-800-99-BARON or visiting Baron Funds - Asset Management for Growth Equity Investments. Please read them carefully before investing. Risks: In addition to general market conditions, technology companies, including internet-related and information technology companies, as well as companies propelled by new technologies, may present the risk of rapid change and product obsolescence, and their successes may be difficult to predict for the long term. Technology companies may also be adversely affected by changes in governmental policies, competitive pressures and changing demand. Non-U.S. investments may involve additional risks to those inherent in U.S. investments, including exchange-rate fluctuations, political or economic instability, the imposition of exchange controls, expropriation, limited disclosure and illiquid markets. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may have a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund invests in companies of all sizes, including small and medium sized companies whose securities may be thinly traded and more difficult to sell during market downturns. The Fund may not achieve its objectives. Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The discussions of the companies herein are not intended as advice to any person regarding the advisability of investing in any particular security. The views expressed in this report reflect those of the respective portfolio managers only through the end of the period stated in this report. The portfolio manager's views are not intended as recommendations or investment advice to any person reading this report and are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions and Baron has no obligation to update them. This report does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities of Baron Technology Fund by anyone in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful under the laws of that jurisdiction to make such offer or solicitation. BAMCO, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Baron Capital, Inc. is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA). Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.