SkyWest Airlines (NASDAQ:SKYW) is not only one of the most unique companies in an industry that many investors shun, but it is also a highly successful business that has a bright future. With eye-popping appreciation that vastly overshadows market indices and some of the big, sexy tech companies, SKYW is a worthy addition to any portfolio. Few investors even know who SkyWest is, since it operates predominantly for other airlines in their liveries.

SkyWest was founded in 1972 and still runs its business from the fairly small Utah city of St. George – not exactly where you would expect to find one of the nation’s largest airline headquarters. Yet, SkyWest operates just under 2000 flights/day which makes it the fifth largest U.S. airline based on flight departures; its number of flights is about half of Southwest (LUV) and only slightly smaller than United (UAL) in terms of flights operated on its own aircraft with its own employees.

SkyWest's nationwide network (skywest.com)

The size relationship to United highlights the distinctive nature of SKYW. It operates regional jets for four major U.S. airlines – Alaska (ALK), American (AAL), Delta (DAL) and United; these four major airlines are the totality of U.S. airlines that use regional jets in their schedules so SKYW serves every U.S. airline. No U.S. major airline operates regional jets under 76 seats, but contracts operation of those aircraft to one of about a dozen regional carriers, some of which are wholly owned by AAL and DAL. SKYW’s aircraft typically seat 50-76 passengers, but SKYW serves more cities (231) on its aircraft than any other airline in the U.S. as a result of its partnerships with larger airlines. SkyWest’s network spans from coast to coast.

SKYW fleet by carrier Dec2023 (skywest.com)

SkyWest serves all four of its partners well

Operating regional jets has long been a sensitive subject for major airlines because of the unique labor situation involved with flying smaller aircraft; regional airline employees typically make less than employees at major airlines – which presents unique staffing challenges which we will shortly address. While SKYW started operations using turboprop aircraft, its fleet is all-jet in line with its major airline partners. The advent of the regional jet – derived from corporate jets – provided jet speed and range to the small commercial airplane market, allowing airlines to significantly extend their networks and build their hubs; all four of the U.S. airlines that use regional jets operate using the hub and spoke model which brings passengers from many cities into a central hub where thousands of flight connection options are created multiple times per day.

In a highly competitive industry, SKYW serves a unique role in providing service to four airlines that provide over two-thirds of U.S. industry capacity. One of SkyWest’s biggest challenges and its greatest successes comes from being able to meet the needs of each of its larger airline partners. Nearly all of its aircraft are painted in the colors of its major partner, and its crew members follow service standards of its major airline partner. Some airlines use their regional jets solely to fly into or out of hubs while other airlines use the smaller regional jets to serve routes which do not touch a hub, making it possible to operate routes with less capacity than a mainline jet such as larger Airbus or Boeing aircraft.

SKYW operational data 1Q2024 (skywest.com)

SKYW owns about 85% of the aircraft it operates for other airlines, with the remaining aircraft owned by the major airline and assigned to SKYW to operate. In this type of arrangement, the major carrier takes the financial risk for the asset but also is able to assign the aircraft to SKYW or other regional airlines based on pricing and staffing considerations.

Most of SKYW’s flights are operated under capacity purchase agreements – CPAs – in which the major airline is responsible for determining where the aircraft flies, develops the schedules, and sells tickets for the seats on the plane. SKYW is responsible for staffing, operating, and maintaining the aircraft, with the major carrier even responsible for providing fuel – and a payment for SKYW’s services.

SKYW flight activity 2023 v 2022 (skywest.com)

In other cases, SKYW takes the risk of deciding where to fly its aircraft and also is responsible for marketing and selling airline tickets, usually working with one of its four airline partners, in an arrangement called prorate flying where a portion of the revenue from the ticket is shared with SKYW and the remainder with the major carrier that benefits from having passengers connect onto its own network without taking the financial risk of entering markets. Of SKYW’s four partners, only DAL and UAL have prorate arrangements with SKYW. Prorate flying is particularly attractive in serving small cities, including those which are designated by the federal government as eligible for subsidized air service under Essential Air Service – EAS - agreements. Subsidized air service to small cities is an essential part of the U.S. air transportation system, since airlines are the only form of public air transportation that serves hundreds of cities with sufficient frequency to be useful to the traveling public. Deregulation has benefitted travelers in large markets and there is massive competition to major leisure destinations such as Las Vegas and Orlando; however, SKYW and other regional airlines provide a balance in service to small communities that would be cut off from the rest of the air transportation system. Congress has recently agreed on funding for air transportation for the next several years which, among other things, affirms the need for Essential Air Service and expands the program – which will certainly benefit SKYW.

One of SKYW’s strengths is its masterful management of its relationships with its four partners, including by moving aircraft between its partners based on each of their changing needs. This ability was recently highlighted as AAL decided not to renew a contract for 19 CRJ700s, a medium-sized regional jet that seats about 65 passengers in American’s regional operations. AAL has more generous pilot scope provisions of the big 3, allowing AAL to fly more large regional jets than DAL or UAL. As part of its recent fleet purchase, AAL ordered scores of new Embraer (ERJ) E175 jets allowing it to use larger and more passenger friendly aircraft as part of AAL’s strategy to serve small cities. SKYW remarketed those aircraft and DAL has chosen to offer those aircraft in a 50 passenger configuration with first class as part of prorate agreements for Essential Air Service, extending Delta’s size in smaller cities without using its large regional jets that are part of its capacity purchase agreements.

SKYW first quarter 2024 results and outlook

Before discussing SKYW’s first quarter 2024 results and outlook, it is worth developing the context in which SkyWest operates. As a service provider to major airlines, SKYW operates much of its business under long-term contracts, which reduce risk to SKYW based on the expectation of the major carrier for the demand for air service. During the major macroeconomic or geopolitical events that regularly confront the airline industry, SKYW has a structural advantage in not facing the “ups and downs” at the same time and intensity as its major airline partners. In fact, SKYW benefitted in the early days of the covid pandemic by not having to pull down its schedules; not only was it cheaper for major airlines to deploy a regional jet on some routes because of the greatly reduced demand but all of the major partners had to pay for SKYW’s services under their contracts whether they wanted to use them or not.

SKYW’s challenges – along with much of the rest of the airline industry – surfaced during the recovery phase of the pandemic, when labor shortages cropped out throughout the U.S. and global economy. More on labor later.

With that context, SKYW reported first quarter 2024 GAAP income of $60 million or $1.45 per share, which beat analyst expectations by 26 cents/share with a small revenue beat. Total revenue was up 7% from 4Q2023 and up 16% from the year-ago quarter.

SKYW balance sheet 1Q2024 (skywest.com)

SKYW’s revenue outlook is improving thanks to strong revenue recovery from its partner airlines; it is not a secret that the big 3 airlines are enjoying the best financial performance in the U.S. airline industry, while ALK is profitable at margins higher than LUV. Several low cost and ultra-low cost U.S. carriers are not even profitable. SKYW is partnering with “the half” of the industry that is seeing the best finances in the airline industry. United is SKYW’s largest customer, is growing its domestic system, and is the second most profitable airline behind Delta, which is SKYW’s second-largest customer. Both led the industry with nearly identical rates of domestic growth in 2023 and are likely to continue to grow, which is good news for SKYW.

One of SKYW’s greatest strengths is its balance sheet and its shrewd capital management. It ended the quarter with $821 million in cash – roughly one-fourth of its annual revenue. One of SKYW’s most notable disclosures is that it repurchased 10.7 million shares, or 21% of the outstanding shares of the company at an average price of $27.77/share – one-third of its current level. It isn’t surprising why the stock has done so well. It noted that its net debt and leverage ratios are better than they were pre-covid. Not many airlines and few other companies can say that.

SKYW did not provide formal investor guidance but highlighted that it expects its financial performance to continue to strengthen in 2024 and 2025. It noted several things that should strengthen its financial position.

Aviation Supply Chain Issues Help SkyWest

In order to understand the opportunities and upside that is ahead of SkyWest, remember that SKYW’s greatest challenges came as a result of the significant staffing challenges which faced mainline airlines during the covid recovery period. With no certainty of when the pandemic would end, thousands of airline employees retired, including pilots that have mandatory end-of-service age requirements. As the recovery accelerated, larger airlines “raided” the ranks of regional airlines to staff their operations, even as Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (BA) received thousands of orders for new aircraft. Because the process of training skilled aviation professionals, including pilots and mechanics takes years, the regional airline industry was facing years to recover. Major airlines have been forced to cancel flying for hundreds of regional jets because regional airlines including SKYW could not staff them.

Over the past 18 months, the situation has changed with a significant acceleration in 2024. Boeing’s production problems as well as material defects on the Pratt and Whitney (RTX) Geared Turbofan engine that powers all new generation models except the Boeing 737 MAX. In short, one of the few airframe/engine combinations that has now faced significant production delays or groundings after delivery due to manufacturing defects is the Airbus A321NEO – if the airline chose GE engines. Nearly every other airframe/engine combination has had some level of manufacturing delays or post-delivery groundings.

The result has been that the heady growth that many airlines planned is not happening. Southwest is still waiting for Boeing to certify and deliver the first of hundreds of MAX 7s, while United is waiting for BA to certify the MAX 10 for which UAL has hundreds of orders. While many airlines have switched to different models of the MAX, BA is still producing a fraction of the aircraft that airlines have under contract from Boeing due to scrutiny of Boeing’s operations after the blowout of the MAX 9 door plug in January of 2024. Spirit (SAVE) and other airlines have grounded airplanes while Pratt and Whitney inspects and replaces failed engine components. Because major airlines, just like regional carriers, start preparing for growth months in advance, some of the "big boys" now face the prospect of being overstaffed. LUV and UAL have paused pilot hiring for some or all of 2024; SAVE will furlough pilots after the summer, when even more of its fleet has to be grounded for inspections. Other airlines have slowed growth.

SKYW great employer 2024 (skywest.com)

It is hard to find a winner in all of this supply chain mess, but SkyWest would have to be one of those winners. Slower growth at the major airlines is allowing SKYW to increase its staffing. The expected movement from regional to mainline airlines for some employees won’t happen as fast; just as was true in other periods, some major airline employees will return to regional carriers in order to maintain jobs. SKYW will be able to return more aircraft to service at minimal asset costs; they have scores of underutilized aircraft that just need employees to operate them. SKYW expects to be able to reach full utilization of its fleet later this year, which will provide significant revenue.

In addition, demand for SKYW’s older aircraft is higher as airlines look for every opportunity to add capacity in light of production issues from Boeing and Pratt and Whitney. The deal for Delta to acquire and SKYW to convert ex-AAL regional jets is typical of strategies that SKYW will be able to deploy to extend the life of its assets. Airlines prefer the largest regional jets and the most spacious models including the E175 but will use whatever aircraft they can put in the air esp. since some of these aircraft deals are for five years or less. SKYW says it has over 100 50 passenger CRJ200s, the oldest and least attractive model in its fleet, which are not operating and could be put in service in one of several ways because those aircraft still have significant operational life left in them. While the cost per seat is high for those aircraft, they represent capacity that the industry needs right now.

Slower industry growth will put less pressure on wage rates, which have grown very quickly in the post-pandemic period. Regional airlines were some of the first to significantly raise pay rates in order to avoid losing personnel. Major airlines have followed with hefty pay raises, which has pressured regional airlines to increase their own pay. DAL surprised the industry by adding pay during boarding for flight attendants, and SKYW followed as the only regional airline with that type of compensation. Slower growth throughout the industry will allow regional airlines to not only staff but will slow wage progression on top of the improved utilization that SKYW will have from its assets.

SkyWest currently has about 14,000 employees and has been a leader in diversity hiring, including in providing opportunities for women in aviation. SKYW has been recognized for its leadership in this area, and the impact will be felt throughout the airline industry as many of SKYW’s employees work their way through the larger airline industry.

Consumers will benefit from slower growth, with less pressure on air fares due to slower wage growth. In addition, SKYW will be a key part of allowing its big 4 airline partners to rebuild their networks in the post-pandemic environment. Many small cities have been particularly hard-hit by service cuts and are beginning to see service restoration. Demand for air service remains strong, esp. for hub and spoke airlines, so SKYW will continue to see demand for its small jet service to airlines.

SKYW chart 1 year 15May2024 (Seeking Alpha)

A Generational Set of Opportunities for SkyWest

SkyWest is at an inflection point in its operation as a business and as an airline. In addition to being able to turn the corner on the difficult post-covid period for regional airlines, SKYW has unique characteristics that will not only allow it to perform better than most airlines but also better than companies in many other industries. Improved asset utilization in the next twelve months will be followed by a growing number of aircraft that will become fully amortized, meaning that SKYW will be operated more and more of its network using paid-for aircraft. SKYW continues to have a strong balance sheet, and improved operating results will allow the company to strengthen its balance sheet and likely continue to buy back stock.

SKYW ratings summary 15May2024 (Seeking Alpha)

SKYW remains a rare strong buy not just in the airline industry but among many companies. SKYW’s one-year appreciation of over 190% and YTD appreciation of 48% makes SKYW one of the best investments any equity trader can make.