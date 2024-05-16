Aristotle Capital - TotalEnergies: Stock Offered At A Discount To Intrinsic Value

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.21K Followers

Summary

  • TotalEnergies is a global energy company with operations in over 130 countries, spanning the entire energy value chain.
  • The company has implemented a two-pillar strategy, focusing on low-cost exploration and production projects as well as investments in renewable power.
  • TotalEnergies is uniquely positioned to benefit from the increasing global demand for clean energy and has attractive valuation and catalysts for stock price appreciation.

Head office of TotalEnergies oil company in La Defense business district.

olrat

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

TotalEnergies S.E. (NYSE:TTE)

Headquartered in Paris, France, TotalEnergies was founded in 1924 and is one of the world's largest energy companies. The company operates in more than 130 countries and spans the

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.21K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About TTE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTE
--
TTFNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News