I've got to hand it to ETF Issuer Simplify - they seemingly are always creative on the product development side and recognize how certain funds now may be suboptimal in a higher for longer environment. I say that purposely because their Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) was developed to tackle the dilemma of investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in a cycle like this.

First - some definitions are in order. A mortgage-backed security is a type of investment product that represents an ownership interest in a pool of mortgages. Essentially, these securities are formed when a number of mortgage loans, typically residential property loans, are bundled together by a financial institution or a government agency and sold to investors. The cash flow generated by the underlying mortgages, in the form of monthly mortgage payments (which include both interest and principal repayments), is passed through to the investors. MBS offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to the real estate market without having to buy or manage physical properties, providing a stream of income that is backed by the underlying mortgages. However, they also carry risks, such as the risk of default on the mortgages in the pool and sensitivity to changes in interest rates, which can affect the value and the yield of these securities.

MTBA is designed for investors looking for attractive yields with minimal credit risk looking to efficient get access to mortgage-backed securities, compared to comparable US Treasuries. By investing in mortgage-backed securities, MTBA seeks to leverage the higher coupons and yield to maturity offered by newer MBS. This is important because of where we are now with meaningfully higher rates, the potential for a hard landing, and already existing products that package MBS which may in turn struggle at the next turn.

A Look At The Holdings

The holdings are essentially pooled holdings.

Each of these positions represents a different aspect of the mortgage-backed securities market, from government-sponsored enterprise pools to Treasury Bills, offering a blend of security and potential for returns. Fannie Mae Pools shown in the holdings are mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by the U.S. government, offering a degree of safety, while Treasury Bills are short-term government securities with maturity dates and yields that reflect the government's borrowing costs.

Sector Composition

The fund predominantly invests in mortgage-backed securities, with a significant portion allocated to U.S. Treasury Bills. This mix reflects MTBA's focus on providing higher yields than comparable Treasuries while maintaining a low credit risk profile. The weightings are chosen to highlight newer MBS, which is really the whole reason to consider the fund. We can see the current yield according to YCharts is 2.47%.

Peer Comparison

There really aren't any good comps for MTBA because that fund is designed to target newer MBS, primarily issues in 2023. This matters because the starting point for these newer securities is from a higher interest rate. These tend to have higher coupons and shorter durations, which older MBS-focused ETFs don't have because they were issued in an era of considerably lower rates than what we have today.

Investing In The Theme

On the positive side, MBS offer attractive yields with relatively low credit risk, making them an appealing option for income-focused investors. For some investors, however, this may be too complex of a concept to consider. It's not traditional for most retail money, different from stocks and bonds, and introduces complexities around how to think about interest rate sensitivity. Additionally, while the government backing of certain MBS reduces credit risk, it does not eliminate it entirely.

Conclusion - Great Fund

Overall, I like MTBA. Its focus on newer MBS for higher yields positions MTBA as an attractive option within the fixed-income ETF space. To be able to get access to newer MBS through the fund is a big plus. Not only convenient, but candidly makes more sense than other older funds that don't have the same holdings. Mortgage-backed securities can make a lot of sense here, from both a yield perspective, and, of course, should the Fed start an interest rate cutting cycle sooner than later.