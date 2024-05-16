A glass of cola with ice. antorti/iStock via Getty Images

In investing, there's something to be said about investing in companies that most people view as "boring." As a dividend growth investor, consumer staples are some of the most steady businesses in my portfolio.

One of the best features of such companies is that they are largely resistant to technological progress. No matter the innovations of big tech, consumers will still crave beverages and snacks. When combined with the brand power of the more dominant consumer staples, that translates into reliably growing sales, profits, and dividends.

One of the most consistent dividend growers among the consumer staples is the food and beverage titan, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). On April 10, I upped my position in the Dividend King by 116.7%.

When I last covered PepsiCo with a buy rating in September, there were several reasons why I was bullish. First off, the company's 500+ brands are sold in more than 200 countries and territories. This demonstrates that its brands are known and loved the world over. The company's financial health was also great, with an interest coverage ratio of 16 in the first half of 2023. Lastly, shares were 4% undervalued at the time.

Today, I'm reiterating my buy rating of PepsiCo's shares. For one, in 18 out of the last 20 quarters, the company has delivered double-beats for shareholders. Next, operating as the leader in a fragmented $1.2 trillion and counting global beverage and convenient food category, PepsiCo has a few growth mechanisms. The company's A+ credit rating from S&P also remains stable. Finally, shares have gained 1% as the S&P 500 (SP500) has rallied 19% in the last eight months. Yet, my fair value estimate for PepsiCo is even higher than it was in September. This could mean shares are a better value than they were in my last article here on Seeking Alpha.

Starting 2024 Off With Another Double-Beat

PepsiCo Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

One thing that great businesses do regularly is exceed the expectations of analysts. PepsiCo built on its reputation of doing so in the first quarter. The company's net revenue and core EPS beats for the period were the 18th time in the last five years that it has done so.

The other two quarters in the past 20 weren't shabby, either. The fourth quarter of 2023 was characterized by a ~$520 million net revenue miss and a $0.06 core EPS beat. In the fourth quarter of 2019, PepsiCo met the core EPS analyst consensus and topped the net revenue consensus by $404 million.

Shifting focus back to Q1 2024, the company's net revenue edged higher by 2.3% year-over-year to $18.3 billion during the quarter. This came in $140 million better than the analyst consensus, according to Seeking Alpha.

The factors behind this topline outperformance were no different than past occasions in which PepsiCo surpassed the analyst net revenue consensus: Brand power and the pricing power that often accompanies it.

As per the Who We Are page referenced earlier, the company's products are consumed more than a billion times a day by consumers. This means that PepsiCo's savory snacks and refreshing beverages have won over their place in the daily routines of consumers around the globe. Even yours truly has a 1-ounce bag of Lay's Classic Potato Chips daily and the occasional Gatorade G2.

There is a limit to the price hikes that PepsiCo can get away with before people possibly switch brands. If a bag of chips goes from $0.49 to $0.53, though, I'm not going to bat an eyelash.

If most people are anything like me, they view their consumption of PepsiCo's products as a simple pleasure in life. This appears to be what's going on because the company's price hikes contributed to ~5% topline growth in the first quarter.

This was only partially offset by a ~2% decline in volume for the quarter, which suggests consumers are still largely tolerating these price hikes for the reasons I outlined. Unfavorable foreign currency translation to the tune of 0.5% also somewhat countered topline growth during the quarter.

PepsiCo further shined on the bottom line. The company's core EPS grew by 7.3% to $1.61 in the first quarter. That bested the analyst core EPS consensus by $0.09 per Seeking Alpha.

Careful management of SG&A expenses for the first quarter (up just 0.8%) is why total expenses grew by just 2.1% over the year-ago period to $15.5 billion. That helped PepsiCo's non-GAAP net profit margin expand by nearly 60 basis points to 12.2% during the quarter. Along with a 0.3% reduction in the company's diluted share count, this is how core EPS growth outpaced net revenue growth in the quarter.

PepsiCo CAGNY 2024 Investor Presentation

Looking out over the next few years, PepsiCo has plenty of opportunities for future growth. The company leads in the $1.2 trillion at-home global beverage and convenient food market. This is a market that is anticipated to grow at a mid-single-digit rate annually over the long haul.

That means the company should have no problem hitting its 4% to 6% long-term annual organic revenue growth target. This is because doing so only requires PepsiCo to maintain its market share.

If anything, this is a somewhat conservative assumption. PepsiCo is gaining market share in many key growth markets. The company's partnership with Celsius Holdings (CELH) is helping to keep U.S. energy drink category growth going strong. Per fellow SA analyst, Integrator, CELH's market share expanded to 11.5% in Q1 2024. This remains behind Monster (MNST) and Red Bull, but the company is closing the gap with PepsiCo's economies of scale backing it up.

Other critical brands, such as Mountain Dew and Gatorade, also continue to do well. Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta noted in his remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call that despite weather weighing on volumes, those brands gained share during the quarter.

Capex investments in recent years have also improved the company's non-GAAP net profit margin from 10.7% in Q1 2019 to north of 12% in the most recent quarter. As PepsiCo keeps investing in capex to improve operating efficiency, this should contribute to another 1% to 2% of annual core EPS growth in the long term.

The company's modest share repurchase program should also chip in less than 0.5% to annual core EPS growth. Add these three growth options together, and this explains the promising FAST Graphs analyst consensus through 2026.

In 2024, the consensus is for core EPS to rise by 7.1% to $8.16. For 2025, the consensus is that core EPS will climb another 8.3% to $8.84. Finally, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is for core EPS to grow by 7.5% to $9.50 in 2026.

PepsiCo Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

A discussion of PepsiCo wouldn't be complete without a brief recap of just how financially sound the company remains. In the first quarter, the consumer staple's interest coverage ratio was 13.7. This is close to the interest coverage ratio of 14.9 which was logged in 2023.

That suggests the company remains firmly able to cover its financial obligations from profit. This is part of why S&P awards an A+ credit rating to PepsiCo on a stable outlook per the Zen Research Terminal (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to PepsiCo's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release and PepsiCo's CAGNY 2024 Investor Presentation and PepsiCo's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release).

Fair Value Is Approaching $200 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

PepsiCo isn't a deep-value bargain, but for its quality, it isn't reasonable to expect it to be such under most circumstances. Even so, the stock could be a somewhat interesting value from the current $180 share price (as of May 15, 2024).

PepsiCo's current-year P/E ratio of 22 is just below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 23. In the years to come, I believe the 10-year normal P/E ratio will remain a sensible fair value multiple.

This is because the analyst consensus core EPS growth estimate of 7.7% annually is greater than the 10-year normal of 6.2% per FAST Graphs. That arguably compensates for interest rates positioned to be higher than they have been throughout the last 10 years.

As it stands for the current week, 61.5% of the calendar year 2024 remains. That leaves another 38.5% of 2025 ahead in the next 12 months. This is how I am weighing the $8.16 2024 core EPS estimate and the $8.84 2025 core EPS estimate. Thus, I get a 12-month earnings input of $8.42.

Using that 12-month earnings input and a valuation multiple of 23, I arrive at a fair value of $194 a share. That would be a 7% discount to fair value. If PepsiCo can match the growth consensus and revert to my fair value multiple, 30% cumulative total returns could be in store by the end of 2026.

Dividend Growth Likely Won't Be Slowing Down Anytime Soon

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

PepsiCo's 3% forward dividend yield is slightly above the consumer staples sector median of 2.7%. This is enough to earn a B- from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

PepsiCo's 50+ year dividend growth streak also explains the A+ grade from the Quant System for dividend consistency. If these figures weren't impressive enough, the company should be poised to continue hiking its quarterly dividend per share at a high-single-digit annual rate.

That's because PepsiCo's 66% EPS payout ratio is just below the 70% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the food and beverage industry. The company's 56% debt-to-capital ratio was also better than the 65% debt-to-capital ratio that rating agencies like to see from the industry.

PepsiCo's core EPS payout ratio will further improve in 2024. The company is slated to pay $5.24 in dividends per share this year. Against the $8.16 core EPS analyst consensus, that would be a 64.2% core EPS payout ratio. This payout ratio is sustainable enough that I believe the dividend can grow in line with earnings in the years ahead.

Risks To Consider

PepsiCo is a fundamentally healthy business, but there are still risks that must be monitored.

For one, the company is very much consumer-oriented. PepsiCo's responsive corporate culture has been very instrumental to its success over the decades. Over time, the company has adapted to the shifting preferences of consumers to give them what they want.

PepsiCo's success will hinge on this receptiveness continuing in the future. If the company doesn't routinely respond to the changing desires of consumers, it could risk losing market share to competitors. That may negatively impact PepsiCo's growth potential.

Additionally, the company's success depends on maintaining a positive brand image. If there are any product recalls or concerns about product quality/safety, PepsiCo's standing with consumers could be damaged. This could also hurt its growth prospects.

Summary: PepsiCo Could Be A Blue-Chip Buy

PepsiCo is among the bluest of blue-chip stocks in the investment universe. The company stands out as a juggernaut within a massive and steadily growing industry. The dividend is well-covered and has grown for more than a half-century. The balance sheet is comfortably A-rated.

Yet, shares could be 7% undervalued. These characteristics could position this high-quality dividend growth stock for 30% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026, which is why I'm reaffirming my buy rating.