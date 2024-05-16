PepsiCo: Doubling Down On This Dividend Growth Stock

May 16, 2024 7:30 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stock1 Comment
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.8K Followers

Summary

  • In April, I more than doubled my position in PepsiCo.
  • The consumer staple flexed its pricing power in the first quarter, which helped to fuel respectable net revenue and core EPS growth.
  • PepsiCo's interest coverage ratio registered at nearly 14 to start 2024.
  • Shares of the beverage and snacking giant appear to be trading at a 7% discount to fair value.
  • PepsiCo could be positioned to generate 30% cumulative total returns through 2026.

Cola soda with ice

A glass of cola with ice.

antorti/iStock via Getty Images

In investing, there's something to be said about investing in companies that most people view as "boring." As a dividend growth investor, consumer staples are some of the most steady businesses in my

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.8K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News