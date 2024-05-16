Gold Flora Corporation (GRAM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.79K Followers

Gold Flora Corporation (OTCPK:GRAM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Laurie Holcomb - Chief Executive Officer
Marshall Minor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Burleson - Canaccord Genuity
Jesse Redmond - Water Tower Research
Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic and Associates

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gold Flora’s First Quarter 2024 Conference Call for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today’s conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to Gold Flora’s future financial or business performance.

Any such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information, including the risk factors detailed in Gold Flora’s continuous disclosure filings that can be accessed via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking information provided in this call speaks only as of the date of this call and is based on the plans, beliefs, estimates, projections, expectations, opinions, and assumptions of management as of today’s date. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Gold Flora undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of a new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

In addition, during the course of this call, there may also be references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including references to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit, which do not have any standard meaning under GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by

