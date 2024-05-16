Very Good News For Utilities And Renewable Power Stocks

Andreas Balg

Recent news coming out of the renewable energy and utilities (XLU) sector has been very positive. As a result, a sector that had been in the doldrums for quite some time is finally seeing a strong comeback, even in the face of inflation data proving to be remarkably sticky and the expectation for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer posing a potential headwind for the sector. In this article, we will look at what this recent good news has been for the renewable sector and its ramifications for the broader utility sector, as well as some of our top picks at the moment.

The A.I. Revolution Comes To Renewable Energy

The first piece of very good news is the soaring demand for electricity to fuel artificial intelligence and the broader Fourth Industrial Revolution through data center demand for electricity. This has now reached the renewable energy sector with Microsoft's (MSFT) estimated $10 billion-plus deal with Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)(BEPC)(BAM)(BN). As a result, expectations are growing that other renewable power production companies and utilities with assets near data center hubs will profit from ballooning demand and long-duration contracts with high-credit-quality counterparties.

Moreover, some of these mega-cap technology companies, which tend to be very vocal about their support for green energy and a desire to reduce carbon emissions, should be willing to pay premium prices for power from renewable power producers. This could result in power purchase agreements that fully account for the higher costs of capital currently facing these companies due to expectations of higher interest rates for longer. This could help to reignite the growth engine for many of these companies even as they face challenges from higher interest rates.

This optimism can be seen in the very strong performance of stock prices in the sector following the announcement of the Microsoft deal with Brookfield Renewable Partners, Clearway Energy (CWEN)(CWEN.A), NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY), and the broader utility sector, all soaring higher in recent weeks:

Data by YCharts

Improved Regulatory Environment For Development Projects

Another piece of very good news for the sector is that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is now expected to make it easier for large renewable energy projects to get approval. In particular, FERC recently approved two new rules: one that requires electricity producers and transmitters to factor in at least two decades' worth of supply and demand data, and another that requires the permitting of critical projects for regions that need additional transmission capacity. As Rob Gramlich, president of Grid Strategies, stated, this rule change is the single biggest action by the federal government to advance transmission. This should significantly help accelerate the growth of pipelines for renewable energy production and electric production in general. Currently, numerous new projects, mostly in the wind and solar sectors, are facing long-term delays in their ability to connect to the grid. Just last year, new power projects in the current development backlog jumped by 30% year over year. This removal of much of the uncertainty and timeline involved in bringing new power production development projects online should help to remove uncertainty and increase the incentive for developers to bring new projects online. This is obviously very good news for renewable power companies and the utility sector in general.

Potential Acquisition Catalysts

Finally, another piece of very good news for the renewable sector and the utility sector in general is the considerable M&A taking place in the sector, as several acquisitions have recently been announced or are speculated to soon take place. For example, Enbridge (ENB) recently became an increasingly major player in the utility space with its acquisition of billions of dollars in natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy (D). Moreover, it is increasingly speculated that ECP will acquire Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, one of the leading renewable power yieldcos. Additionally, Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), the largest single shareholder of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, is confident it will be able to announce the sale of its renewable power business by the middle of this year. These deals, which would likely come at a premium to the recent value assigned by Mr. Market to these publicly traded entities, could serve as a catalyst for the broader sector by highlighting the value underlying many of these stocks.

Challenges Remain For Renewable Power And Utilities

Of course, all is not rosy for the utility sector and the renewable power sector in particular. The higher-for-longer interest rate environment potentially weighs on growth investment opportunities. If the Fed were to pivot towards cuts and if inflation rates were to suddenly trend lower, this could serve as another major catalyst. Additionally, one of the leading stocks in the sector, NextEra Energy Partners, is facing an increasingly uncertain future as it has a wall of financial obligations ahead of it, which it may not be able to successfully navigate if interest rates remain elevated. A potential dividend slash and takeover by its parent, NextEra Energy (NEE), would likely weigh on the sector, especially given that the previous slash of its growth guidance last fall also weighed on the broader renewable sector.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, the recent bounce in public equity valuations for renewable power and utility stocks was warranted in our view because valuations had become extremely cheap and yields had become quite elevated relative to historical norms and the broader market. With positive tailwinds like the recent regulatory changes, surging data center demand for electricity, including renewable power in particular, and the potential for some acquisitions in the sector, things are beginning to look up for renewable power and regulated utilities in general. However, the sector is far from being out of the woods yet, as lingering uncertainty about interest rates, acquisitions, and even data center demand remain.

As a result, we think there are some attractive opportunities in the sector, particularly Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ahead of its potential acquisition or sale, as well as Clearway Energy due to its attractive current dividend yield and strong growth profile, thanks to having a very supportive sponsor who continues to feed it very attractive drop-downs even in the current elevated interest rate environment.