MSTY: A Buy For High-Yield Income And Crypto Diversification

Introduction

Since my last article was written on YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY), I've kept watching some other one-stock income ETFs from YieldMax as suggested by the interested readers. I am also working on a selection model in order to identify and filter these "volatility-based" option income ETFs. There have been 21 of such ETF products created so far.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) is the newest one. MSTY is deriving the income by selling the covered call options from the underlying stock MicroStrategy (MSTR). In recent years, MicroStrategy has reestablished its brand as a Bitcoin play in the stock market. Its huge investment in Bitcoin is becoming more influential business activity than its original software products. MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings are now worth $14 billion, more than half of its entire market value. I'm a believer of Bitcoin and I think Bitcoin will become the "digital gold" in the long run. So, I recommend MSTY as a buy for income investors who seek a diversified income source in their portfolios and want to enjoy a monthly distribution of an ultra-high yield (22.96%).

MSTY ETF Primer

Similar to CONY and other YieldMax ETFs, the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on one underline stock. MSTY is tied to MicroStrategy, a company has Bitcoin holdings worth $14 billion, more than 1% of all Bitcoin in circulation. Although the company is a software provider in the enterprise spaces, its stock MSTR is rather known as a big Bitcoin play due to its large investment in Bitcoin. MSTY pursues a strategy that aims to harvest compelling yields while retaining capped participation in the price gains of MSTR.

As shown in the following holding information, MSTY deploys a Synthetic Covered Call Strategy. In other words, MSTY does not own the underline MSTR, instead, it sells a Put and buys a Call to create a synthetic MSTR position. The covered call is actually open on the synthetic holding.

MSTY Top Holdings from marketchameleon

The ultra-high yield dividend is the main attraction of this newest YieldMax fund, intercepted on 02/21/2024. As shown below, the dividend yield is 22.96% (TTM), and the monthly payment is especially welcomed by many income investors.

MSTY Dividend Info

Keep in mind that the yield is a variable that depends on the call option premiums sold in the market. With MSTR's volatility level, the call premiums should be highly sustainable for the fund to produce a double-digit yield. The following is a snapshot of MSTR options for the week to be ended on May 17. Notice that the call with the most volume was at the strike price $1200, and the premium was about 3.8% using the mid-price for calculation. This is just one example of weekly calls that could be sold to receive the premium. The whole process can be repeated every week to form a reliable income stream.

MSTR Options from barchart

Due largely to the option trading, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.99%. That's the same fee charged by all of YieldMax's single-stock ETFs.

Price points could make big differences in a volatile Bitcoin market

I consider MSTY a buy mainly because I believe that Bitcoin is an excellent diversification asset and will become the "digital gold" in the long run. Bitcoin is largely uncorrelated with the broader markets, and that could make Bitcoin potentially valuable when the stock market is in trouble. This could be the time when the Bitcoin, just like the gold, might do well as a safe haven asset.

MSTY fits right into my volatility option model, which I use to screen the income ETFs based on the option strategy. These ETFs take the full advantages of option volatility and option trading. Keep in mind that the derived income itself typically does not really depend on the underline business activities and outcomes in the short term. It is driven by the option premiums and the fact that the higher volatilities will produce higher premiums.

There are three key metrics in the model for checking these ETFs:

Volatility - It is measured by the implied volatility (IV) of the underline options. I usually require IV to be over 50 to be considered. This is to ensure high yields generated from the volatile call options. Notice that in the example above, MSTR's IV is over 90 for the May options. These options will certainly produce the high premiums.

- It is measured by the implied volatility (IV) of the underline options. I usually require IV to be over 50 to be considered. This is to ensure high yields generated from the volatile call options. Notice that in the example above, MSTR's IV is over 90 for the May options. These options will certainly produce the high premiums. Liquidity - It is measured by the volume of the option trades. The volume indicates the trading interests and more importantly affects the spread of option bid and ask prices. I want to see the spread to be reasonably close in trading. Some of the MSTR May option volumes reached hundreds. I consider it to be acceptable.

- It is measured by the volume of the option trades. The volume indicates the trading interests and more importantly affects the spread of option bid and ask prices. I want to see the spread to be reasonably close in trading. Some of the MSTR May option volumes reached hundreds. I consider it to be acceptable. Popularity - It is measured by the trading volume of the underline stock. MSTR is trading with a daily volume over 1.4 million. This is a good volume for its size of $20 Billion market cap.

For price sensitive investors, I suggest having a very good patience with the MSTY positions. One aspect is regarding when to open positions. I want to pay close attention to the price points for buying or adding shares. As shown in the picture above, the underline MSTR is a super volatile stock with historical volatility over 100. There will always be good entry points for the patient buyers to get a good deal.

On the other hand, patience is also vital for the shareholders. I would focus on the income sustainability while not worrying too much about big bounces of the stock, up or down. As shown in the price chart below, there could be wild moves big enough to trigger sell actions. As a strong Bitcoin believer, I would just stay in course and collect the juicy dividends. Keep in mind that MSTY has already smoothed out the bouncing range for MSTR because of the price cap inherited from the covered calls.

MSTY Price Chart

The price chart above may suggest that a better price gain can be achieved if MSTR shares are purchased. The key difference is that MSTY is designed for income investors. There will be a payment received every month, and the income is sustained by the covered calls sold on a weekly basis. The price gain for MSTY is always capped by the covered calls. On the other hand, investing in the super volatile MSTR shares is really for those risk-takers who are only interested in the price appreciation.

Risks & Caveats

There is a good summary from YieldMax Option Income Strategy ETF Prospectus about the risks at the fund level. Investors should take a closer look at it before they invest in MSTY.

Similar to CONY, MSTY is on one underline stock, so it has Non-Diversification Risk. I recommend that investors put a weight cap on MSTY holding in the portfolio. With CONY and MSTY both being crypto plays, I would also limit the total weight of the two combined in the portfolio.

The other key risk is the underline company, MicroStrategy. Recall, it is a company specializing in software products. There is a big question or concern about the future direction of the company as it keeps piling up its Bitcoin holdings. It is uncertain if the company would continue its software business and perhaps move away from its Bitcoin-centric investment sometime in the future. I consider MSTY as a special income play for Bitcoin. Any reduced Bitcoin exposure would affect my buy rating on it.

Conclusion

MSTY is the newest member of YieldMax income option ETFs. It offers the Bitcoin exposure and the dividend with an ultra-high yield. It takes the full advantage of option trading by creating the synthetic holding, and selling covered calls to generate a sustainable income stream. I rate MSTY a buy and recommend it to the income seekers who look for a diversified income source with high yield, and believe in the Bitcoin's long-term prospects of being "digital gold".