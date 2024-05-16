Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ARLUF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCPK:ARLUF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Croker - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Sally Denby - Chief Financial Officer
Mitchell Bowen - Chief Executive Officer of Anaxi and Chief Transformation Officer
Hector Fernandez - Chief Executive Officer of Aristocrat Gaming

Conference Call Participants

Justin Barrett - CLSA
David Fabris - Macquarie Group
Andre Fromyhr - UBS
Paul Mason - E&P
Matthew Ryan - Barrenjoey Markets
Rohan Sundram - MST Financial
Adrian Lemme - Citi

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Aristocrat Half-Year 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the call over to Trevor Croker, CEO and Managing Director of Aristocrat. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Trevor Croker

Good morning and welcome to Aristocrat's financial results presentation for the half-year to 31 March, 2024. My name is Trevor Croker, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Aristocrat.

I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Wallumedegal clan of the Eora people, traditional owners of the land in which we meet today and I pay my respects to elders past and present.

Here with me in Sydney are Sally Denby, our Chief Financial Officer; and Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming with other executives on the line.

Today, I'll step through the highlights of the results and provide an update on our strategy. Sally will then discuss our group financial results and balance sheet, after which I'll run through the operational performance and outlook. Please note the usual disclaimer statement at the back of the deck.

This is once again an

