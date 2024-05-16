metamorworks

The pharma services space in recent years has been one of the most attractive industries in the private markets, with over 80% of the pharma services market being privately owned. With everything going on in the industry, from the largest CDMO, Catalent being sold for nearly $17bn to pharma companies increasingly outsourcing manufacturing, I’ve come across what I believe to be a truly unique opportunity in the industry and in the public markets, Avid Bioservices, Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

While Avid has been manufacturing biologics since 1993, recent developments have made its story much more exciting. In 2018, Avid transitioned to a pure-play CDMO. Since then, the company has adopted a service-oriented approach, actively expanded its sales team, and built a management team with a strong focus on manufacturing.

In this article, I explain the following reasons why Avid could be a great long-term investment at today’s prices: (1) The nature of Avid’s business model gives it (i) an economic moat with a mission-critical role in drug development providing it with (ii) long-term stability & predictable cash flows, and (iii) high barriers to entry & exit; (2) tons of tailwinds including its (i) strategic change to a pure-play CDMO, (ii) a huge demand in a large, fast-growing market, (iii) scalability & expansion potential, (iv) the value of a specialized manufacturer, (v) diversification across mammalian modalities, and (vi) its differentiated value proposition in comparison to competitors; and (3) five potential catalysts including (i) Catalent’s sale to Novo Holdings, (ii) the BIOSECURE Act, (iii) improving funding environment, (iv) commercialization of former assets, and (V) the potential sale to a private equity firm.

Current Situation – Takeaways on Q3 Call

Market Position and Revenue Guidance

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

Management has reaffirmed their FY24 revenue guidance, anticipating $137-147mm, aligning with expectations of a strong Q4 due to improved biotech funding and potential market-share gains. This projected growth is supported by a diverse mix of bookings from larger customers, particularly in later-stage programs likely to reach commercial production, enhancing medium to long-term growth prospects.

Operational Expansion and Capacity Utilization

The company highlighted the completion of its expansions, notably the new cell and gene therapy facility, which broadens Avid's service offerings and increases total revenue-generating capacity to ~$400mm. Despite current utilization around 35-36%, the enhanced capacity positions Avid to significantly benefit from any upturn in demand, as each incremental revenue dollar is expected to substantially improve margins and cash flow.

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

Financial Health and Strategic Moves

Avid reported a solid $41mm in net bookings for the quarter, contributing to a record-high backlog of $206mm, which indicates strong revenue potential in the coming quarters. The backlog includes a growing share of early-stage projects, expected to convert into revenue more quickly. Financially, Avid ended the quarter with significant cash and has managed its debt through new convertible note offerings, stabilizing its balance sheet for future operations.

Avid’s Business Model and Investment Appeal

1.0 Mission-Critical Role in Drug Development

In the competitive pharma and biotech industries, companies just continue to try and develop innovative drugs (i.e., drugs that are complex and hard to manufacture accurately). As these companies push to bring their ‘groundbreaking’ drugs to market, CDMOs like Avid become crucial players. No matter which pharma company prevails in developing new treatments, they all rely on specialized manufacturers like Avid to produce these intricate drugs effectively. The increasing complexity of pharmaceutical products enhances the dependence on CDMOs, who have the specialized capabilities required for such advanced production.

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

2.0 Long-term Stability and Predictable Cash Flows

Once a pharma company contracts with Avid for the production of a particular drug, this partnership typically ensures stable and predictable cash flows throughout the drug’s life cycle. This enduring stability stems from the significant challenges and high costs associated with changing manufacturers once drug production has begun. Regulatory and development processes would need to completely start from scratch if a pharma company were to switch CDMOs, making such a change both impractical and economically unfeasible.

3.0 High Barriers to Enter & Exit

Further solidifying their indispensable role, CDMOs (including Avid) are increasingly offering end-to-end services that span the entire lifecycle of drug development and manufacturing. This expansion into comprehensive solutions not only broadens Avid’s service portfolio but also deepens their strategic integration with client companies. Such integrations enable Avid to create and capture more value, facilitating a seamless process from drug development to commercial manufacturing. This in-service offering reinforces the position of Avid as an essential, strategic partner in the pharma supply chain.

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

Overall, I aimed to explain why CDMOs possess particularly attractive business models from an investor's perspective. Significantly, following its divestiture, Avid has transitioned to a pure-play CDMO. This positioning is relatively rare in the public markets, where many CDMOs are embedded within larger, more diversified healthcare companies—such as Thermo Fisher or the former Baxter-owned BioPharma Solutions, now known as Simtra following its spinoff. Avid's focus as a solely dedicated CDMO underscores its unique investment appeal, offering a clear and specialized business model that is less common among its publicly traded peers. This distinct market position highlights Avid as an exceptional opportunity within the CDMO sector, allowing it to fully leverage the advantages of this focused approach in serving the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

4.0 Best-in-Class Management Team

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

Avid’s management team took part in the early years when specialty manufacturing kicked off. They are industry founders, averaging ~30 years of experience per executive, which is unmatched to any other CDMO out there, excluding Catalent whose management team has a similar track record to Avid’s. However, Catalent is selling for over $16bn, and Avid trades at under $1bn.

Investment Tailwinds

Avid Bioservices has been a key player in the biologics manufacturing sector since 1993. However, it is only recently that I believe its narrative has truly peaked in excitement due to several pivotal developments.

1.0 Strategic Change to a Pure-play CDMO

Following its shift to a pure-play CDMO in 2018, Avid has wholeheartedly embraced a service-driven culture. This transition involved building a proactive sales force and assembling a manufacturing-focused management team. This pivot positions Avid well to capitalize on new opportunities and enhance its market presence. Avid is now one of the few commercial, 100% biologics CDMOs offering diversified services that range from cell line/process development through commercial stage CGMP manufacturing.

2.0 Huge Demand in a Large, Fast-Growing Market

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

Specializing in biologics, the fastest-growing segment of drug development, Avid has capitalized on the accelerated demand for disposable mammalian drug treatments. These are increasingly more attractive because they use single-use bioreactors, mixers, and storage containers which reduce risks of cross-contamination, it is lower initial capital investment compared to traditional stainless-steel systems, and have flexibility/scalability for different production volumes. This has led to what I view as a sustainable supply-demand imbalance, ensuring robust growth prospects for the foreseeable future. This market involves single-use systems (SUS) to produce drug substances derived from mammalian cells. It is advantageous for Avid because it has a faster setup and turnaround times, reduced cleaning and sterilization requirements, and lower operating costs in most scenarios.

3.0 Scalability and Expansion Potential

With Avid’s best-in-class proven track record (30+ years and counting) of scaling biologic production since 2005, Avid has shown its capacity to meet commercial-scale demands reliability. This historical capability, combined with expanding its revenue capacity to $400mm, reassures partners of Avid’s readiness for growth.

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

Current expansions at Avid are set to more than double its revenue-generating capacity over the next three years. With revenue generating capacity now at ~$400mm, via $180mm capital investments over the past 3 years, and the market improving, I see Avid as very well positioned to return to strong growth in Q4 and 2024. This expansion is crucial because it ensures that Avid can meet existing demands and support future growth, a crucial consideration for any pharma company looking to contract Avid.

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

Avid now holds more potential to expand than ever before within its existing facilities. This expansion is not just spatial but also operational, promising high incremental margins. I am confident this will support a double-digit revenue CAGR and significant EBITDA margin expansion over the next three years.

4.0 Specialized Advisory Role

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

If we go back a few years to around 2010, CDMOs weren't very attractive to pharmaceutical companies. This is because pharma companies, primarily big pharma, manufactured their drugs in-house. However, now that biotech drugs/biologics are becoming increasingly attractive and big pharma is evolving into big biotech, drugs are becoming much harder to manufacture. As a result, big pharma can’t manufacture their own drugs in-house because they are more complex and harder to develop. Therefore, they need specialized CDMOs not only to manufacture the drug once it is approved but also to handle manufacturing throughout all the stages before approval. This is where Avid’s specialized role becomes extremely attractive and will continue to drive growth. For instance, refer to the Novo<>Catalent deal that was recently announced (although there are big doubts it will get approved). Since Novo’s largest drugs are increasingly biologics, they don’t have the capabilities to develop them in-house, which is why they want Catalent to fill that space for them. Catalent and Avid are among the few CDMOs that can manufacture the drug at all stages, making them truly unique opportunities in such a rapidly growing and fragmented market.

5.0 Diversified Across Mammalian Modalities

Avid’s portfolio shows monoclonal antibodies (49%), ADC intermediates (13%), fusion proteins/bispecific antibodies (12%), enzymes (11%), recombinant proteins (9%), and vaccines (6%), showing its broad/diverse capabilities and expertise.

Company Data

Diversification will be a crucial tailwind for many reasons. Firstly, it reduces dependency on any single type of drug, which results in steady and reliable cash flows across different drug types and therapeutic areas. Secondly, as a CDMO, Avid makes money by manufacturing drugs throughout their lifecycle. This diversification increases the likelihood of partnering with not only more pharma companies but also those whose drug progresses successfully through clinical trials and gains market approval. Each new approval represents a game-changing opportunity for Avid, as it will continue to manufacture the drug at commercial scale.

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

Finally, the cumulative project wins since 2018, with a notable increase in Phase 3/pre-commercial, phase 2, and Pre-Clinical/Phase 1 projects, further underscores the effectiveness of Avid’s diversified strategy. This upward trend gives me confidence in Avid’s growing recognition as a best-in-class biologics manufacturer capable of supporting clients from early development through to market launch.

6.0 What Sets Avid Apart from Other CDMOs?

Avid offers a one-stop-shop of capabilities from clinical trials to commercialization. Avid’s history in regulatory and operational spheres supports its focus.

Dec-2023 Corporate Presentation

By focusing exclusively on developing and producing large-molecule drug substances using mammalian cell cultures, Avid completely avoids diluting its capacity with low-margin small-molecule production. This allows Avid to offer superior expertise and service, emphasizing its best-in-class status in handling complex, high-margin active ingredients.

Investment Catalysts

1.0 Catalent Sale to Novo Holdings

On February 5th, Novo Holdings announced its intention to acquire Catalent (CTLT) for $16.5 billion, or approximately 20x EBITDA. Catalent is a close competitor to Avid, and I view this transaction as not only a validation of the market opportunity but also a potential catalyst for Avid to gain market share in the CDMO sector. A key opportunity lies with customer HALO, as Catalent is the other manufacturer of Enhanze, and I see the potential for Avid to take on more of this product’s manufacturing. Additionally, Avid has the chance to win new business from other Catalent customers. I believe some early discussions are happening now, with contracting expected to occur later this year.

2.0 BIOSECURE Act

On January 25th, a bill (H.R. 7085) was introduced in the House to prohibit contracting with certain biotech providers, including WuXi Biologics. On March 6th, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs advanced S. 3558 to the Senate floor. These bills have bipartisan support and aim to prevent government funds from going to WuXi, which has been linked to providing U.S. citizen information to the Chinese government (similar to concerns around TikTok in healthcare). WuXi is a major global CDMO with over 580,000 liters of capacity, and a new facility in Massachusetts expected in 2025 will increase this to over 600,000 liters. If this legislation becomes law, U.S. drug manufacturing would need to shift to another CDMO, creating an opportunity for Avid to capture market share. Some pharma companies might adopt a wait-and-see approach, but this poses significant risk as available capacity could be quickly taken. We believe that, similar to the situation with Catalent, WuXi’s customers are exploring alternatives, and new contracts could be signed later this year.

3.0 Improving Funding Conditions

During the pandemic, money flowed freely to pharma and biotech companies. This flow significantly declined in FY23, although arguably just returning to pre-pandemic levels, forcing companies to reevaluate pipelines, abandon less attractive projects, and tighten cash management. With 1H of CY24 completed, it appears the funding environment is improving, evidenced by several well-received IPOs and secondary offerings following positive readouts. I believe the market will continue to improve, driving incremental demand for CDMO services and ultimately leading to more customers for Avid.

4.0 Commercialization of Former Assets

Post-2018 restructuring, Avid sold most of its R&D assets but retained potential to earn up to $116mm from these assets based on certain developmental and commercial milestones (i.e., earnouts). These, although not immediate, could be a big boost to the company in the coming years.

5.0 Private Equity Interest

Over the past few years, CDMO’s /CRO’s have increasingly been the most attractive investments in healthcare for Private Equity Companies. This interest is driven by the growing demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities required to produce complex biologics and other advanced therapeutics. Avid, which trades under $1bn, presents an attractive acquisition target for PE firms. Its diversified portfolio and proven specialty expertise in manufacturing across various stages make it an invaluable asset. PE firms are drawn to CDMOs like Avid because of their ability to generate consistent revenue streams from long-term contracts with pharma companies. By acquiring a CDMO, PE firms can capitalize on the increasing outsourcing trends in the industry, driven by the complexity of modern biologics and the need for specialized manufacturing capabilities. Some of the biggest and recent PE deals in this space include Baxter’s Spin-off of Simtra to Warburg and Advent in 2023 for $4.25bn, CD&R’s acquisition of UDG Healthcare in late 2021 for $3.7bn, and EQT’s acquisition of Recipharm in 2021 for $2.8bn. If Avid were to be acquired by a PE firm, shareholders should expect an attractive premium on investment, reflecting the strategic value and growth potential that Avid brings to the table.

Valuation

Comparable Companies

Author's Data

I compare Avid to other public CDMO’s, CRO’s other healthcare companies that a have CDMO or CRO business within their business model (i.e., TMO). From these comps, Avid is undervalued on an EV/Sales basis, but overvalued on an EV/EBITDA basis. However, Avid’s current financials don’t tell much of a story given it’s attractive expected growth over the next decade as shown by the 12%/18% growth in '24/'25, much higher than the average 0%/10% growth for those years. Thus, I provide a summary model of Avid’s financials below using consensus estimates.

Discounted Cash Flows

In the model below, it’s clear to see Avid’s growth over the next decade is incredible, averaging over 20% growth annually. Again, these are consensus estimates from CapIQ, not mine. However, I can add some color to those estimates. From 2024E to 2029E, it is expected that Avid will fill its ~$400mm revenue-generating capacity. It is uncertain if it will be equal growth over the years but the goal is to get to ~$400mm by 2029, so the street projects an equal growth of ~24.5% annually through those years. In 2028E, it is expected Avid kicks-off a new capital investment project to increase that $400mm revenue capacity to ~$800mm, as shown by the increase in Capex from $5.5mm in 2028 to $40.8mm and $52.8mm in 2029/2030. This in turn, should continue to drive substantial growth post the $400mm revenue capacity fulfillment.

Author's Data Author's Data

As shown above, I’ve reached a price target of approximately $11 through an average of the exit multiple methodology and the perpetual growth method. If you have read any of my previous articles, you might know that I prefer to be very conservative with my intrinsic valuation. For example, I use a conservative 10x exit multiple when comparable companies are valued at 15-20x, a 10% expected market return for CAPM when it typically ranges from 8-10%, and I use the yield to worst (YTW) instead of the yield to maturity (YTM) for the cost of debt. All of these adjustments significantly lower Avid's intrinsic valuation.

My rationale for this approach stems from the nature of intrinsic valuation, which discounts the future expectations of a company to its present value based on the risks associated with investing in the company relative to other assets. In my view, if I incorporate additional risks into the model and it still yields an attractive value, then it is more likely that the company is truly undervalued at current prices. In this case, my conservative model indicates a potential 30% upside to today’s prices.

Risks to Rating and Price Target

The main reason CDMOs like Avid are valuable now is a big reason they might not be valuable in the coming years. This is the specialty of their manufacturing. As more players open up a CDMO shop or if big pharma begins insourcing production, this will take market share away from Avid and lower Avid’s margins. If Avid doesn’t nail its operational scale-up, it could hit big bumps like production or quality hiccups, leading to fines or even losing clients’ trust. Any harm to the reputation of Avid is a huge risk to keep in mind. Avid’s wallet is tied to the biologics bandwagon. Any bumps in the road for biological drug development or new rules could dry up demand for their services, putting brakes on their revenue engine. Customer concentration.

Investment Conclusion

As mentioned in my introduction, I see Avid as a unique opportunity, but more importantly, with a long-term outlook. The stock has a 1.6 five-year levered beta, is down ~50% in the last 12 months, and can be very volatile. I couldn’t predict what the stock will do in the coming months, but I have an idea of the high potential value this company could possess in the next 3-5 years if at least half of the tailwinds and catalysts materialize as expected. Bottom line, I love Avid’s business model and differentiation from other CDMOs. The industry is not only attractive to me but also one of the most attractive in the private markets. The company is 30+ years old, but I believe it’s in the most exciting time that it has ever been due to many reasons, such as being a pure-play, specialty CDMO with strong demand for its services and an attractive diversification across mammalian modalities. Finally, I’m excited to see if any of the potential catalysts materialize over the coming 12-24 months, particularly the Catalent<>Novo deal, the BIOSECURE Act, a potential take-private, and the commercialization of its former assets. All in all, I’m thrilled to initiate my coverage on Avid Bioservices with a Strong Buy rating and an $11 price tag.