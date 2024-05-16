Alistair Berg

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) offers a high-dividend yield that is sustainable over the long term and its valuation is quite cheap compared to peers, making it an interesting income play in the financial sector.

Business Overview

Invesco is an asset management company, being one of the world’s largest players in this industry. It offers equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds, and balanced mutual funds, to clients worldwide. At the end of last March, its total assets under management (AuM) were above $1.6 trillion, spread across active and passive investment strategies.

Its current market value is about $7 billion, being a relatively small company by this measure, and its closest competitors include other independent asset managers based in the U.S., such as BlackRock (BLK) or T. Rowe Price Group (TROW).

As one of the leading asset management companies across the globe, Invesco offers a variety of investment products, even though historically it was more focused on active strategies. However, through acquisitions it has increased the weight of passive investing (ETFs and index), which nowadays represent its largest segment in total AuMs, as shown in the next graph. Geographically, more than 70% of its AuMs are in the Americas, while Europe and Asia have smaller weights in total AuMs.

AuM mix (Invesco)

Despite some market volatility over the past couple of years, its total AuM have been relatively stable, which can be considered a positive outcome and shows that Invesco offers an attractive product suite for investors. Nevertheless, its net revenue yield has declined over the past few years, from about 40 basis points (bps) in Q2 2019, to some 27 bps at the end of 2023.

This is explained by a different AuM mix with more assets in liquidity, which have lower fees, and lower weight on equities, which is the asset class with higher fees, leading to an overall decline in the company’s net revenue yield.

Additionally, there are also some secular trends in the asset management industry that hurt the company’s ability to charge higher management fees, namely the shift of investors from active to passive funds. These funds have generally much lower management fees, usually between 15-20 bps, while active fixed income funds have fees in the range of 20-30 bps, and active equity funds charge around 60-65 bps per year.

This means that increasing AuMs in passive strategies leads to lower revenue over the long term, compared to the alternative of having those AuMs invested in active funds. To offset this structural trend, Invesco and other active asset managers, have to provide better investment returns than passive funds, which can be measured by the percentage of funds that beat investment benchmarks.

As can be seen in the next graph, Invesco’s historical investment performance is mixed at the end of last March, even though the majority of its active funds have been able to beat its respective benchmark’s.

Investment Performance (Invesco)

While overall performance above benchmark is positive for the past few years, in fundamental equities its historical returns are relatively weak, with most funds being below its benchmarks historically. Given that this is the asset class that usually is able to charge higher fees, this does not bode well for future revenue growth, considering that net inflows usually have a strong correlation with historical investment performance.

Indeed, investment performance is a key factor for the long-term success of an active asset manager, and Invesco’s track record is not particularly impressive over the past five years, thus it may be difficult to have significant net inflows ahead unless its overall investment performance improves in the coming months and years. Having said that, its investment performance in fundamental fixed income in the past five years is quite positive, with a large percentage of its funds above benchmark and in the first percentile compared to peers, which can provide a tailwind for net inflows in this segment over the next few quarters.

However, over the past few quarters, most of its net inflows have been generated in passive funds and through the retail channel, while active funds have registered net outflows, not boding well for its revenue mix and margins ahead.

Net flows (Invesco)

Given that Invesco is still heavily geared to active funds, I see its long-term growth prospects has relatively muted, given that the structural shift toward passive investing strategies is not expected to change for the foreseeable future, a segment of the industry where Invesco does not have any specific competitive advantage being much smaller than industry leaders, BlackRock and Vanguard.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Invesco has delivered a mixed performance in recent years, which is natural considering that its business is highly exposed to capital markets. Indeed, its revenues and earnings reached a top in 2021 when financial markets were in a positive trend, reversing this performance over the past couple of years with overall weakness in markets.

In 2023, its revenues amounted to $5.7 billion, a decline of 5.5% from the previous year, mainly due to lower investment management fees due to a different AuM mix, with higher weight in passive funds and less in fundamental equities. Net inflows were positive during the year, by about $5.3 billion, but quite low compared to total AuMs and were not significant to boost overall revenues.

Regarding costs, the company was able to have good cost control and implemented some measures to reduce its expense base, across organizational processes, marketing costs, and lower staff, leading to annualized cost savings of $44 million reached in 2023, having a target of $50 million of annualized savings in the short term.

Its reported net income was negative last year due to a high amortization of intangible assets ($1.2 billion), thus adjusted for this effect, its adjusted net income was $689 million, a decline of 10.8% YoY. This is justified by lower operating margins, as the cost savings were not enough to offset lower revenues over the past few quarters.

Operating margin (Invesco)

During the first quarter of 2024, its net inflows maintained a trend of inflows toward passive funds and net outflows from active equities, leading to overall net inflows of $6.3 billion in the quarter. Its revenues were $1.05 billion in Q1 2024, a decline of 2.1% from the same quarter of 2023, due to lower investment management and third-party fees. Regarding costs, it maintained a good control over overall expenses, having been above to reach $60 million of cost savings, ahead of its $50 million goal.

This is important to protect to some extent its operating margin, even though its adjusted operating margins were 28.2% in the last quarter (vs. 30.4% in Q1 2023), which is still a relatively low level compared to its peak margins above 40% reported in 2021.

Given that Invesco is highly exposed to the U.S. and net inflows have been mainly directed toward passive funds, it’s quite likely that its operating margin will not improve much in the near future, especially considering its poor investment performance in fundamental equities, which is key for potential higher management fees in the future. Unless its investment performance improves markedly in the coming years in fundamental equities, I think its relatively weak operating trends will continue in the coming quarters and years, thus I don’t see Invesco’s business outlook has particularly positive at this time.

Regarding its balance sheet, Invesco’s net debt at the end of last March was only $362 million and its leverage position was quite low, allowing it to distribute a large part of its profits to shareholders, both through dividends and share buybacks.

Its current quarterly dividend is $0.205 per share, or $0.82 annually, which at its current share price leads to a dividend yield above 5.1%. Its dividend payout ratio has been between 40-60% over the past few quarters, based on adjusted earnings, which is an acceptable payout and shows that Invesco’s dividend is sustainable.

Payout (Invesco)

In addition to dividends, the company also performs share buybacks on a discretionary basis, which it’s likely to resume in the near future given that it has a strong financial position and does not need to retain much cash ahead.

Conclusion

Invesco has a cyclical business and its growth prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but this seems to be already reflected in its cheap valuation. Indeed, its shares are trading at only 9.4x earnings, while its peer group is trading at more than 12x. Additionally, it also offers a dividend yield above 5%, which is supported by a strong financial position, thus Invesco seems to be interesting from an income perspective for long-term investors.