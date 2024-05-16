Beneath The Skin Of April CPI Inflation: 6-Month Core CPI Hits 4%, 6-Month Core Services CPI Hits 6%, Both Highest Since Mid-2023

Wolf Richter
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • After months of worsening data on CPI inflation, we got still bad, but less bad, data today for April by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
  • Core services CPI, which accounts for about 60% of total CPI, increased by 5.3% YoY in April, roughly the same hot pace for the seventh month in a row.
  • Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, decelerated a tad to a 3.6% pace, slowed by the sharp drop in durable goods.

Month-to-month data is volatile. We'll look at the trends.

After months of worsening data on CPI inflation, we got still bad, but less bad, data today for April by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And perhaps it was just another month-to-month squiggle, to

