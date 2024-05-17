We Are

We previously covered W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in February 2024, discussing why we had doubled down on our previous Buy rating. This was despite the market's pessimism on the office exit and the subsequent pullback after the FQ4'23 earning call.

At the same time, the REIT's discounted valuations/ stock prices, expanded forward dividend yields, and healthier balance sheet continued to offer a compelling investment thesis for value oriented dividend investors.

Since then, WPC has moderately recovered by +3.1% compared to the wider market at +4.81%. Despite so, we are maintaining our Buy rating here, due to its rich forward dividend yields and reiterated FY2024 guidance, signaling its profitable growth trend ahead.

Combined with the higher for longer interest rates, we believe that the management's prudence remains commendable during an uncertain macroeconomic environment, further aided by the more than decent spread on their cost of capital.

The WPC Investment Thesis Looks Even More Tempting Here, Thanks To Its Accelerated Profitable Growth Prospects

For now, WPC has reported double misses in its FQ1'24 earnings call, with lease revenues of $322.25M (-4.3% QoQ/ -8.5% YoY) and AFFO per share of $1.14 (-4.2% QoQ/ -12.9% YoY), attributed to the sustained office exit thus far.

Despite so, we believe that the exit remains a good decision, with remote work increasingly popular amongst workers in the US, comprising 14% of all employed adults by 2023 and the number expected to grow to 22% by 2025.

At the same time, many Big Tech companies are still laying off headcounts while shifting numerous positions to other global locations, notably impacting their office footprints as the New York mayor also proposes "to convert empty office buildings into affordable housing units as remote work continues after the pandemic."

At the same time, the WPC management has put the $350M spin-off sum to good use, as observed in the lower total debts of $7.87B (-3.3% QoQ/ -4.6% YoY) and reasonable net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.68x in FQ1'24, compared to 5.52x in FQ4'23, 5.75x in FQ1'23, and 5.32x in FQ4'19. While still elevated, these numbers are still relatively close to the Diversified REIT average leverage of 5.3x.

Lastly, with WPC still reiterating the FY2024 AFFO guidance of $4.70 at the midpoint (not comparable on a YoY basis), we believe that the REIT may be better positioned to restart its AFFO per share growth ahead.

We believe that the REIT's eventual recovery may be further aided by its CPI-linked rental escalators, with the April 2024 inflation expected to remain sticky, triggering its prolonged top-line tailwinds.

WPC's Senior Notes

Seeking Alpha

At the same time, the higher for longer interest rate environment is also why we believe that WPC's restrained FY2024 investment volume of up to $2B and disposition volume of up to $1.4B is highly prudent, aided by the Senior Notes with relatively low interest rates as of March 2024.

This is on top of the management's ability to access cheap debts at an interest rate of 4.25% in the EU, compared to the current Fed Fund Rate of between 5.25% and 5.50%, allowing the REIT to enjoy greater spreads from its "initial cap rates in the mid-7% and average yields over the life of the leases in the 9%."

The Consensus Forward Estimates

TIKR Terminal

And this is also why we concur with the consensus forward estimates, with WPC expected to generate an accelerated top/bottom line growth at a normalized CAGR of +8.4%/ +2.8% between FY2024 and FY2026, respectively, thanks to the more than excellent spread on their cost of capital.

WPC's AFFO Per Share Performance

ADC

And this is also why we think that the office portfolio divestiture has been good for WPC, with it allowing the management to reverse its future execution from the poorer 5Y top/ bottom line performance at a CAGR of +14.5%/ -0.8% between FY2016 and FY2023.

These numbers well underperform its diversified REIT peers, such as Agree Realty (ADC) at +29.4%/ +6.9%, Getty Realty (GTY) at +9.2/ +5.6%, and Realty Income (O) at +25.4%/ +4.6%, respectively

WPC Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Assuming that its turnaround is successful, we believe that WPC looks attractive indeed, especially due to the stock's relatively reasonable FWD Price/ AFFO valuations of 12.50x, compared to its 1Y mean of 12.26x and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 13.66x.

Even when compared to the diversified REIT peers, such as ADC at FWD Price/ AFFO valuations of 14.60x, GTY at 12.12x, and O at 13.18x, with the respective bottom line growth of +3.6%, +2.7%, and +3.8% through FY2026, it is apparent that WPC's growth prospects is cheap, offering interested investors with an improved margin of safety.

So, Is WPC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

WPC 1Y Stock Price

TradingView

For now, WPC has successfully bounced from its 2024 bottom, while trading nearer to its 100/ 200 day moving averages.

Based on the FY2024 AFFO per share guidance of $4.70 and the FWD Price/ AFFO valuations of 12.50x, it is apparent that the stock is trading near to our fair value estimates of $58.70.

On top of the reasonable AFFO Payout Ratio of 73.9%, WPC continues to offer a rich forward dividend yield of 5.9%, comparable to its 4Y average yield of 5.9% while higher than the sector median of 4.65% and the US Treasury Yields at between 4.46% - 5.38%.

Most importantly, we have observed bullish support over the past few months, with the stock currently retesting its previous resistance levels of $58s, implying that the worst of the pessimistic divestiture-related sentiments may already be behind us.

As a result of the promising developments in its projected bottom-line growth and the robust dividend yields, we are maintaining our Buy rating for the WPC stock here.