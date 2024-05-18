BlackJack3D

We previously covered Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (NEOE:MSFT:CA) in February 2024, discussing its excellent FQ2'24 earnings, with robust growth observed across all segments, particularly aided by the PC recovery and the generative AI/Cloud boom.

By then, we had concluded that the stock remained an Alpha that one might chase at every dips, since the CEO's brilliance, the SaaS company's highly profitable growth, and the market's/shareholder's bullish support might never come cheap after all.

Since then, MSFT has offered interested investors with the chance to dollar cost average at the recent dip to $380s, with the stock drastically recovering after the excellent FQ3'24 earnings call.

Even so, we are maintaining our Buy rating, thanks to the accelerating Cloud-based revenue growth and growing Enterprise adoption, as the management similarly signals renewed in-house opportunities in the generative AI race.

With MSFT also reasonably valued compared to its Magnificent Seven peers, there remains great upside potential for investors whom dollar cost averages at every dips.

The MSFT Investment Thesis Remains Robust, With Market Leaders Never Coming Cheap

For now, MSFT has reported double beat FQ3'24 earnings call, with revenues of $61.85B (-0.2% QoQ/+17% YoY) and adj EPS of $2.94 (+0.3% QoQ/+20% YoY).

Much of its top/bottom-line tailwinds are attributed to the accelerating Intelligent Cloud revenue growth of $26.7B (+3.1% QoQ/+20.9% YoY) and expanding operating margins of 46.8% (-1.3 points QoQ/+4 YoY/+11.1 from FY2019 levels of 35.7%).

It is apparent that the next cloud super-cycle and generative AI boom have contributed to MSFT's growing cloud provider market share of 25% (+1 points QoQ/+2 YoY), with it slowly catching up to the market leader - Amazon's AWS (AMZN) at 31% (in line QoQ/-1 points YoY).

While part of the success may be attributed to MSFT's partnership with OpenAI, we cannot discount the fact that the latter is essentially a not-for-profit separate company.

Perhaps this is why MSFT has assembled its in-house AI dream team, Microsoft AI, led by the previous founder of DeepMind and recent CEO of a startup, Inflection AI - Mustafa Suleyman. With a hefty Intellectual Property price tag of $650M for the startup, it is apparent that MSFT is highly invested in emerging as a winner in the generative AI race.

At the same time, it will be foolish to ignore MSFT's growing AI infrastructure, integrated Copilot stack, and internally developed AI models, with it already launching Phi-3, "the most capable and cost-effective Small Language Models [SLM]."

This is on top of the upcoming launch of MSFT's in-house LLM, MAI-1, with it to be pitted directly against Google's (GOOG) Gemini Ultra and OpenAI's GPT-4, based on the LLM's respective parameters of up to 500B, 175TB, and 1TB.

Based on the intensifying competition between GOOG's updated Gemini and OpenAI's flagship GPT-4o, it is undeniable that we may be looking at a three horse generative-AI race as more multi-modal interactive platforms are launched, with MSFT likely to temporarily benefit from its early investments in OpenAI.

With these endeavors likely to be very expensive, as observed in the elevated R&D expenses of $28.19B (+3.2% sequentially) and capital expenditure of $39.54B (+51.9% sequentially) over the LTM, we believe that MSFT remains more than well capitalized to pursue these growth opportunities.

The same has been observed in the robust balance sheet at net cash of $14.6B (+114.7% QoQ/-74% YoY) and rich LTM Free Cash Flow generation of $70.57B (+22.9% sequentially), which have been instrumental in allowing the management to engage on aggressive partnerships and M&A activities thus far, such as the recently completed $69B Activision Blizzard deal.

In other news, MSFT's new OpenAI-powered Bing has also gained new Search Engine market share to 3.64% as of April 2024 (+0.29 points MoM/+0.88 YoY), explaining why it has reported increasing search and news advertising revenues of $3.13B (-2.7% QoQ/+3.3% YoY/+63.8% from FQ3'19 levels of $1.91B) in the latest quarter.

While these numbers are still very far away from GOOG's Search dominance at FQ1'24 revenues of $46.15B (-3.8% QoQ/+14.1% YoY) and global market share of 90.91% as of April 2024 (-0.47 points MoM/-1.91 YoY), MSFT's small victories deserve to be celebrated indeed.

At the same time, readers may want to pay attention to the developing story on Apple's (AAPL) ongoing discussion with OpenAI, since a drastic shift away from conventional search engines such as Google Search and Bing may potentially trigger advertising revenue headwinds ahead.

While we believe that it is unlikely for AAPL to risk the $20B payment received from GOOG, it is also apparent that these two companies may face antitrust probes ahead, with a diversification more likely than not and MSFT's Bing potentially being a beneficiary from the fallout.

At the same time, MSFT continues to benefit from the new PC refresh cycle, as observed in the growing Productivity and Business Processes revenues of $19.57B (+1.7% QoQ/+11.7% YoY) and More Personal Computing revenues of $15.58B (-7.7% QoQ/+17.4% YoY).

This is along with the expansion of the segments' respective operating margins to 51.8% (-1.6 points QoQ/+2.6 YoY) and 31.5% (+6.2 points QoQ/-0.4 YoY).

As a result of the robust Consumer/Commercial/Enterprise demand for its well-diversified SaaS/Cloud offerings, it is unsurprising that MSFT has reported impressive multi-year remaining performance obligation of $242B (+5.6% QoQ/+20.3% YoY) in the latest quarter.

MSFT Valuations

Seeking Alpha

As a result of its growing opportunities in the cloud/Enterprise market, we can understand why the market has awarded MSFT with the premium FWD P/E valuations of 34.89x, in line with the previous article at 34.42x though elevated compared to its 1Y mean of 32.12x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 24.55x, and sector median of 23.52x.

Even so, we believe that the stock is still not expensive here, compared to its Magnificent Seven peers, including GOOG at 22.63x, Meta (META) at 23.39x, AAPL at 28.31x, NVIDIA (NVDA) at 35.87x, AMZN at 41.24x, and Tesla (TSLA) at 67.23x, with MSFT placed right in the middle.

So, Is MSFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

MSFT 3Y Stock Price

TradingView

The robust combination of opportunistic growth and expanding profitability has directly contributed to MSFT's immense rally over the past few quarters, indeed.

Even so, as generative AI hype peaks by March 2024, the stock has also notably traded sideways since then. We believe that this is a good development indeed, since it is currently trading nearer to our fair value estimates of $402.90, based on the LTM adj EPS of $11.55 and the FWD P/E valuations of 34.89x.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS of $15.64, there appears to be an excellent upside potential of +31.2% to our long-term price target of $545.60 as well.

While minimal, MSFT's annual dividends of $3 provides investors with bonus incomes, on top of the sustained share retirement with 286.25M/3.6% of its float already retired since FY2019.

With most of the Big Tech Q1'24 earnings already concluded, we believe that the stock is likely to continue trading sideways as the market digests the higher for longer interest rate environment, with the path to a normalized macroeconomy likely to be prolonged.

As a result, while we may continue rating MSFT as a Buy, there is no specific-recommended entry point since it depends on individual investors' dollar cost average and risk appetite.

Investors may consider observing the stock's movement for a little longer, before adding at its previous trading ranges of between $385 and $400 for an improved margin of safety.