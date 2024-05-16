Spartan Delta: Doubling Down On The Liquids Rich Duvernay For Substantial Gains

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • Spartan Delta is a micro-cap oil producer in Alberta, Canada, with a focus on the oil window of the Duvernay Fairway.
  • The company has successfully executed on acquiring and developing unproved assets, resulting in high returns, often exceeding 100% annual returns.
  • Despite challenging natural gas prices, Spartan Delta remained profitable in Q1 and has potential for significant returns as it begins developing its Duvernay assets.
  • The company will use its Deep Basin assets to generate FCF to fund development of this new opportunity.

Heroic Spartan warrior with body armor

ratpack223/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Spartan Delta (OTCPK:DALXF) (TSX:SDE:CA) is a micro-cap oil producer located in Alberta Canada. I previously covered the company in December with a STRONG BUY rating on the basis that its

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.5K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DALXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DALXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DALXF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DALXF
--
SDE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News