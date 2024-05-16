ratpack223/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Spartan Delta (OTCPK:DALXF) (TSX:SDE:CA) is a micro-cap oil producer located in Alberta Canada. I previously covered the company in December with a STRONG BUY rating on the basis that its new acreage in the Duvernay Fairway would significantly increase the company’s profit margin.

The company has since doubled down on the Duvernay by increasing its holding from 130,000 net acres to 240,000 net acres. I am now convinced that the oil window of the Duvernay will be next target for the company to continue its buy, develop, and sell strategy in the fragmented Canadian oil sector. The company has partnered up with fellow producer Journey to accelerate the pace of development in the Duvernay.

Since 2010, Spartan Delta has successfully executed on its strategy of acquiring and developing unproved assets. Three of its four previous ventures have resulted in annual returns in excess of 100%. With its latest acquisition in the Duvernay, Spartan appears stocked with assets that are liquids rich. This will ensure a high profit margin, help fund future development, and eventual divesture.

After a 40% increase in share price since my first STRONG BUY rating, I maintain my rating as I see significant long-term opportunity to reap outsized returns.

Note: All currency is in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

Introduction to Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta is the surviving company following a combo asset sale and spin off event. The company sold its Gold Creek and Karr Montney assets for $1.7 billion to Crescent Point (VRN) while also spinning off its remaining Montney acreage into a newly formed company, Logan Energy (OTCPK:LOECF). The goal of the transaction was to maximize shareholder value through sale dividends, special dividends and shares in both Spartan Delta and Logan Energy.

SDE:CA can now fully focus on its Duvernay assets. Up until recently, SDE:CA solely operated in the Deep Basin of the Duvernay. This area has produced 70% of its volumes in the form of natural gas with the remaining 30% comprised of various liquids.

On November 28th, 2023, SDE:CA announced it had acquired 130,000 net acres in the Duvernay Fairway which neighbors the Deep Basin. The key difference being the new acreage is located in the oil window of the Duvernay. This will allow Spartan to transition its production profile to higher margin commodities.

SDE Acreage Map (SDE Investor Presentation)

As part of the Q1 earnings announcement, the company announced that it had completed two additional acquisitions to further its development plans in the Duvernay oil window. Combined, the two transactions added 59,000 net acres including 1,600 BOE/d (70% liquid) and associated infrastructure for a combined price of $71 million. The grand total now stands at 240,000 net acres in the oil window and 130,000 net acres in the Deep Basin.

Q1 Results Show Spartan Can Remain Profitable Despite Challenging Natural Gas Prices

Q1 was not favorable for natural gas with the realized price dropping 11% to an average of $2.29/mcf. Being a natural gas dominated producer, the presents obvious challenges to Spartan’s profitability and associated cash flows. Despite this, SDE was able to remain FCF positive after paying for CAPEX spending of $45 million.

Q1 Results (SDE Investor Presentation)

Operationally, Spartan experienced two different headwinds that affected financial results during the quarter. First, extreme winter weather struck in January that resulted in a decrease in production of 750 BOE/d, or approximately 2% of total production. This resulted in a small loss of $1 million for the quarter in net earnings.

Second, the company’s hedging program provided significantly less protection from the currently depressed commodity environment than seen in the past. During Q4 of 2023, the hedging program provided an uplift of $5.41/BOE, adding $18.7 million to the bottom line. This quarter, after a substantial decline in both the volume and value of natural gas hedges, the uplift in realized pricing was a miniscule $0.45/barrel or $1.6 million.

Spartan Hedge Profile (SDE Investor Presentation)

Fortunately for Spartan, both of these appear to be one-time events as summer weather approaches and stronger hedging contracts begin to take effect in Q2.

In Q1, only 25,000 GJ/d was covered by hedging contracts, which accounts for only 15% of total natural gas production. Entering Q2, hedging capacity increases to 75,000 GJ/D which will be approximately 44% of total production. If the same hedging contracts had been implemented in Q1, the company would have earned an additional 1.6 million.

Overall, Q1 was a quarter where SDE managed to stay cash flow positive despite depressed natural gas prices and a heavy CAPEX spend for the quarter. This can be attributed to the 32% liquid cut in the production stream that allows Spartan to achieve greater margins than a pure natural gas producer.

I believe this speaks to the durability of Spartan's Deep Basin assets. The company is able to remain FCF positive in a quarter that saw multidecade low natural gas prices and also in the same quarter that the company spent $45 million in CAPEX spending. This figure is the highest level of spend for the company since the Montney asset divestures in early 2023. Doing so, allowed the company to complete 5.2 wells in the quarter, on pace to exceed the 23.9 wells brought online in 2023.

As natural gas prices improve, the Deep Basin will help fund accelerated development in the Duvernay oil window.

Acquisitions in the Duvernay Fairway

In my previous analysis of Spartan Delta, I was extremely bullish on the company’s first acquisition in the Duvernay Fairway. This acquisition consisted of 130,000 net acres in the oil window of the Duvernay. This new acreage was, at the time, roughly the same size as the company's Deep Basin assets. Now, just a few months later, the company has enlarged its position, making an even stronger case for highly profitable future development.

After seeing the success the company had developing and divesting its Montney assets, I believe there is significant potential for a repeat performance. The current potential may be even larger due to the higher liquid content contained in the Duvernay versus the Montney.

Now let’s get into the details on this new core development. The map below outlines the newly acquired block of land (red) as well as a neighboring block that will be co-developed with fellow microcap company Journey Energy (blue). SDE has a 62.5% working interest in the JV and will be the operator of the JV wells.

Spartan Duvernay Core (SDE Investor Presentation)

This isn’t the first attempt for development on this block of land. In 2018, Journey attempted to co-develop this track of land with Kiwetinohk. However, after several successful exploratory wells, the relationship fizzled throughout the years of the pandemic. Subsequently, Spartan acquired the land in 2023 on the thesis that the anticipated 70% liquids cut results in higher levels of return than the natural gas focused Deep Basin.

The initial three test wells have been online since mid-2019 and have produced generally in line with type curves for the region. Initial tests of these wells resulted in an oil cut ranging from 73% to 80% of total volumes. This exceeds Spartan’s guidance for 70% liquid content, pointing to some potential upside from this acreage.

Spartan Duvernay Core (Journey Investor Presentation)

It is also worth noting that Baytex Energy (BTE) has drilled several Duvernay wells in the track of land between the two tranches of Spartan acreage. These wells have produced liquid contents as high as 88%, providing further evidence to the potential of the Duvernay oil window.

Track Record of Development and Monetization

Spartan Delta pursues a strategy that is outside the norm of what we typically find in the oil patch. The company focuses on exploration, development, and build out of a particular portfolio culminating in an eventual divesture or spin off. Essentially, the company is the oil patch equivalent of a home flipper.

Since 2010, Spartan has executed this “flipping” strategy several times across multiple basins. In the investor packet, the company highlights four key periods in the company’s history where it accumulated assets, developed an asset base and eventually divested or split off a separate company to harvest equity value. In most cases, this process yielded annual returns in excess of 100%

Spartan Development History (SDE Investor Presentation)

The most recent iteration of this strategy started in mid-2021 with the acquisitions of in the Montney basin. The company optimized performance of the region and built out the necessary infrastructure to demonstrate future production potential. These efforts culminated in a huge pay day for shareholders after a $1.7 billion sale to Crescent Point. The deal gave shareholders a huge $9.60/share one time dividend, equivalent shares in spin off entity, Logan Energy, plus warrants for future shares in Logan Energy.

Spartan Development History (SDE Investor Presentation)

Given the track record of the company, and the high liquids content of the new Duvernay play, I see significant potential for a repeat performance.

Future Financial Estimates

In my previous analysis, I projected the earnings potential of Spartan Delta. This analysis projected the impact of a full production shift away from the Deep Basin to the oil window of the Duvernay. At similar levels of production (38,000 BOE/d), I projected a 2026 Year End Estimate of $1.33C/share.

In my previous analysis, I assigned SDE a 6x PE multiple based on the limited data surrounding the new acreage. Following Q1's updates, we now have a larger asset base coupled with 2,000 BOE/d in baseline production on the new acreage. Additionally, Spartan now has a partner in Journey to help accelerate the rate of development in the region.

Considering all of these facts, I believe there is more certainty in the long-term thesis. As a result, I assigned the company a PE multiple of 7.5x. This remains valued significantly cheaper than the broader E&P market and keeps the analysis conservative. Further, it fully discounts any possible contribution from the Deep Basin assets (i.e. assumes zero production).

Under those assumptions, this implies a share price of $10/share, or well over 100% upside from current prices even if the company trades at a steeper discount.

Author Calculated FCF Model

I believe this analysis is conservative based on the assumption of a lower oil cut, increased OPEX, and decreased revenues. If Spartan is able to develop the fairway under a similar cost structure to the Deep Basin, the company would realize additional upside.

Risks

Spartan Delta is a home run style investment. The company is not only looking to profitably grow, but also developing an asset with inventory, existing production, and infrastructure that can be sold to another party for a big payday.

This endeavor is not for the faint of heart as there are a number of factors that could delay or derail this development and divesture cycle. To combat this risk, SDE's CEO and board chairman positions are filled by the co-founders of the company that has executed this cycle several times since 2010 through numerous economic disruptions. This is not their first rodeo.

Beyond the execution risk, there is additional risk induced from the volatility of commodity pricing. Having a natural gas focused asset base in the current market environment is challenging. However, investing at the bottom of the commodity cycle limits risk and maximizes the potential upside. As the calendar turns to 2025, the bull case for natural gas becomes stronger, supported by both Canadian and US LNG projects that are expected to enter service. I believe the near-term cash flow risks that are being realized due to depressed natural gas prices will be mitigated by early 2025.

Summary

This article is a follow-up to my first STRONG BUY recommendation and I am no less bullish now than I was then. In fact, I may be more convicted by the recent acquisitions that have doubled the acreage associated with my first analysis.

Spartan Delta has a management team that has shown it is skilled at acquiring and developing oil and gas assets. What is more important is their ability to sell these assets, allowing investors like you and I to reap a portion of the rewards.

After Q1 results, I am encouraged by the company's ability to stay profitable in a challenging market while also funding a healthy development program. I anticipate a natural gas recovery by the beginning of 2025, resulting in FCF growth. This will allow Spartan to ramp the rate of investment into the Duvernay allowing further progression of my thesis.

I maintain my STRONG BUY rating on Spartan Delta on the prospects of large capital gains through development of the oil window in the Duvernay basin. This is supported by my 2026 cash flow model, competitor well data, and geological data provided by the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.