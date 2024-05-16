InterDigital Is A Patent King, But I Fear The Street May Misinterpret Earnings Trends

ilbusca/E+ via Getty Images

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is a hip topic in Education.

There’s good reason for this. STEM-driven industrial advances are why Reverend Thomas Malthus was wrong to have forecasts, back in 1798, that population was sure to outgrow food supply.

Just about every modern thing we cherish has its roots in STEM. And in the U.S. capitalist economy, much of that comes from the private corporate sector.

So common sense suggests investors should want to invest in STEM, or its bustiness-world manifestation, R&D (Research and Development).

Indeed, many companies brag about their R&D efforts.

But they can’t afford to go hog wild on this. Publicly owned corporations (most of the big productive outfits) need to deliver “earnings” to Wall Street.

But R&D is an expense. It reduces revenue and hence eats away at earnings.

And the accounting professionals deliver another whammy. Even though R&D spending in year one may contribute to higher earnings for the next 20 years, all that R&D must be recognized in year one.

Companies that build and upgrade factories get better treatment. They can spread (capitalize) those costs over as long as they expect resulting revenues to flow.

So, companies try to limit R&D to areas in which they can make or design, and eventually sell, tangible products.

You see this a lot in Biotech, Pharmaceuticals and Technology.

There are even some Biotechs that are, quite literally, R&D shops. But they have little or no revenue and depend on cash infusions to stay in business. There’s even a small ETF dedicated to such firms. It’s the high-risk Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC).

Those who invest in other Biotech, Pharma or Tech firms will find their results tied mainly to monetary performance of however many products a company can put into the marketplace. Those stocks don’t really benefit from R&D per se.

But there is a profitable moderate-risk company that is, quite literally, a play on R&D. It’s InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). It has…

A Large, Valuable and Growing Patent Portfolio

If you’ve had occasion to consider Biotech or Pharma stocks, you’re probably already familiar with patents. For those who aren’t…

Patents are legal monopolies granted to inventors.

The first statutes granting patents dates back to 1474 Venice. And that was supposedly inspired by monopolies the Crusader-era Kingdom of Jerusalem gave to those who invented new silk making methods.

Patents were introduced in the U.S. in 1790 to, as Congress put it, “promote the Progress of useful Arts.” These monopolies last for 20 years.

Many other countries also issue patents. And there are treaties that bind countries to respect patents granted elsewhere.

Patents encourage inventors to innovate by giving them (1) the exclusive right to profit from selling what they invent and/or (2) the exclusive right to give others permission to do that (i.e., to license the rights to monetize the inventions.)

IDCC is, quite literally, in the business of developing “useful Arts.”

Its long-standing bread-and-butter consists of wireless patents. Its patented ideas have been crucial in 3G, 4G and 5G cellular standards.

And IDCC as at the forefront of developing 6G. When we get to 7G, 8G, etc., IDCC will probably be there too.

That’s the result of it being, truly, R&D oriented.

IDCC Investor Relations

The following table shows R&D as a percent of Sales for IDCC and some large well-respected innovators.

Author compilation and analysis of data from Seeking Alpha

Notice that the IDCC tally is less than what the approximately 50% figure suggested by the company in the previous slide.

Bear in mind, though, that the company referred to R&D as about half of recurring revenue.

This is an important qualifier. IDCC also has a lot of non-recurring, but essential for its business, “catchup” revenue. (I’ll explain below.)

Perhaps the main knock against IDCC has been its dependence on wireless. Folks can and do debate how enthusiastically consumers will continue buying fancier new phones. And that would spill over into how eager manufacturers would be to license the latest and greatest cell phone technologies.

Actually, I think we’re not even close to hitting the ceiling here. We’re yet to bring AI into phones.

And there’s more to be done in logic being implemented in the phone as opposed to the cloud. That would reduce latency and boost security.

Beyond that, IDCC has been aggressively diversifying its wheelhouse.

IDCC Investor Relations

We see below how IDCC’s non-wireless revenues have been growing faster for several years.

IDCC Investor Relations

Right now, the company is targeting a $650 million run rate for annual recurring revenue. But even this shouldn’t be viewed as a ceiling.

The company has identified $500 billion worth of “greenfield” markets (those the company hasn’t yet entered).

IDCC Investor Relations

In terms of fundamentals, IDCC’s business, collecting fees for licensing use of its patents, has served it well.

The following table compares IDCC fundamental ratios to medians among S&P 500 constituents and a separate peer group. The latter is necessarily imprecise since IDCC is really a one-of-a-kind company. (There are many Biotech and Pharma R&D shops, but unlike IDD, those are looking to get off the ground and don’t make money.)

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

(I prefer medians since these aren’t impacted by wild distortions often caused by unusual data items, even in big companies that can dominate weighted averages.)

As you can see, IDCC fares quite well.

You may note that IDCC isn’t necessarily superior in the financial strength areas. But it’s more than as strong as it needs to be. It generates ample cash to fund dividends and share repurchases.

IDCC Investor Relations

So that’s the basic business – having, enhancing and monetizing a patent portfolio.

There are also lots of non-recurring events here too. Investors usually ignore these. That’s because they usually don’t help us develop sensible expectations about the future. (And as investors, we’re concerned about the future.)

But IDCC is unique. Non-recurring items (“catchup”) are part of its regular business. They wouldn’t have to be if all the world were law-abiding. But it isn’t…

Infringing, Fighting, Defending and Paying Up on Patents

Now, what follows may seem a bit bookish. But I urge to read it carefully. It will lead us to a vital, but often under-discussed and under-appreciated element of IDCC’s business and bottom-line trends…

As always seems to happen, no sooner is the ink dry on a law than many folks look for ways to get around it.

One way people try to dodge patent laws is to falsely claim to have invented something.

Let’s say you invent a flying car and get a patent for it. I want to cash in too. So, I copy your flying car, claim I invented it, and file a patent.

The simple answer is, I lose. Patents are given on a first come, first serve basis. The patent office knows your patent was awarded first.

But I’m not that naïve. Nobody would ever try to file a copycat patent. Instead, I’ll make some changes and claim my flying car is genuinely new.

That sort of thing happens all the time.

If the Patent Office is on the ball, it will recognize that my invention isn’t really new. Trivial differences don’t count. My car can’t just be new… It has to be REALLY NEW!

Newness, of course, is a judgment call.

So, if I get rejected, I may go to court to try to get the Patent Office decision overturned.

Or I may do something completely different. I may ignore your patent, build my flying car. Then, I’ll start selling it.

If you never find out, good for me. But flying cars don’t fly under the radar. You’ll find out. And your lawyer will send me a firmly worded “Cease and Desist” letter.

I expect that. So, I’ll trash the letter and keep on selling.

If you think I’m a well-meaning guy, you’ll contact me and propose that I license your patent.

I now examine the transportation landscape and decide how defensible your patent is. If I think it’s really solid, if I really want to sell a flying car, and if I can’t come up with a truly original of my own, I’ll give in and pay you for a license.

Or I may just ignore you.

In this case, you’ll haul me into court and ask for two things.

First, you’ll want the court to order me to stop selling my car. (Then, if I don’t, I’d be in contempt. That could spell big fines and/or jail time.)

Second…and this is very important to understanding IDCC’s profit trends… you’ll want me to pay you for the value of my having thus far used the patent unlawfully.

I’ll defend the case by challenging the validity of your patent. I’ll say the Patent Office was asleep at the switch and should not have awarded the patent.

I’ll say your invention wasn’t really all that original. Perhaps, I might allege, you got your car to fly by making a minor (and un-patentable) tweak to an existing thing.

If I lose, I go out of the business. Or, if I really want to sell flying cars, I’ll buy a license from you.

I’ll also pay you what I should have paid had I gotten a license from day one. Considering how much time has probably passed while we were arguing and litigating, my “catchup” payment to you could be eye-catching substantial.

IDCC’s Earnings Trends

The following table illustrates how persistent and important catchup payments are to IDCC. It also shows how lumpy the trend is.

IDCC 10K reports

Yet, we can’t ignore these non-recurring catchups. The money is real. IDCC earns it in the regular course of its business. Improper behavior of others is reason why collection is so erratic.

Given, this context, the trends in Revenues and EPS make sense.

Author compilation of data from Seeking Alpha Estimates presentations Author compilation of data from Seeking Alpha Estimates presentations

You see here nature of the catchups and their impact on the trends. But you can also see that, even ex these, IDCC is on an upward trajectory as it inks new licenses.

Indeed, a recently inked deal with Samsung is especially landmark. It reinforces IDCC’s stature as a serious player outside its traditional cellular stronghold. In this case, it’s video.

Risks

The basic business risks here are standard boilerplate concerns. IDCC’s scientists may hit a dry spell. Too many good people may quit. They may lose a lot of big infringement cases. Wireless, video, etc. may hit a wall.

I have no reason to actually lose sleep over any such things. But when it comes to risks, I have to mention things like this.

We saw above that IDCC doesn’t have the best financial ratios. But IDCC is clearly good enough. It can withstand tough times. And as noted, it can and does return a lot of capital to shareholders.

But there’s really one big stock risk, which I’ll discuss below. It’s the risk that Wall Street will misunderstand IDCC’s revenue and earnings trends.

What to do About IDCC Stock

IDCC stock analysis starts with decent valuations.

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

But we need some perspective.

The projected 3- to 5-year growth rate doesn’t jump off the page. But remember the base off of which analysts compute that number. It’s inflated by some big catchup items. And who can say what catchups will contribute going forward.

Meanwhile, the low P/E and PEG make sense. Harder-to-predict earnings streams add an element of risk. That depresses valuation metrics.

The IDCC price chart is bullish.

StockCharts.com

I like how the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) recently powered up through the 50-day EMA and kept on rising.

Consider, too, Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) and the Chaikin Oscillator (CO). Both measure which party to trades is more motivated. CMF does it for institutional investors. CO does it for the market in general.

Both indicators edged moderately above neutral. Buyers being more motivated than sellers exerts upward pressure on stock prices.

Here’s the fly in the ointment… The bullishness I’m seeing on the chart follows another quarter in which IDCC results benefitted handsomely from catchups.

So, can we count on the Street remembering and recognizing this the next time IDCC reports a catchup-free or low-catchup quarter?

As one with a long-term orientation, I get it. And I’m willing to hold through quarters that look bad and scare naïve observers and shallow algorithms.

But I’ve been burned in the past overestimating how much other investors will truly understand about such lumpy trends.

So given my druthers, I’d really rather buy IDCC after it reports a quarter that isn’t heavily boosted by catchups. We’re not there now.

As I’ve said before, my investment stance depends mainly on whether I think a stock will be better than, in line with, or worse than market.

Here’s how I apply that to the Seeking Alpha rating system:

“Strong Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market and I’m bullish about the direction of the market.

“Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

“Hold” means I see the stock as moving in line with the market.

“Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

“Strong Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market and I’m bearish about the direction of the market.

Based on this scale, I’m rating IDCC as a “Hold.”