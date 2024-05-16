by sonmez

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCPK:VEOEY) is one of the leading players in water and waste management globally. After posting above expectations results in Q1 2024, the company appears poised to meet the guidance released for FY24, which implies an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.7x. This is a very attractive valuation given the growth potential in the main markets where the company operates. The FY24-FY27 business plan focuses on three development areas characterized by structural growth drivers. Specifically, new technologies related to water conservation and treatment, desalination, and the recycling of materials such as lithium are expected to experience significant demand growth in the coming years.

Management is implementing a range of initiatives aimed at reducing operating costs and creating synergies from the Suez merger. The goal is to improve margins and profitability, targeting an annual net income growth of 10% through FY27.

The industry in which the company operates is certainly not without risk and is subject to stringent regulations. However, DCF analysis and forward-looking multiples indicate that the current share price is undervalued given the positive growth outlook. Therefore, I assign Veolia a buy rating.

Business Overview and Main Opportunities

Veolia Financial Statements and Author's Analysis

Veolia's operations are well diversified geographically. It generated approximately 60% of its revenue in Europe, 10% in the US, and 30% globally in FY23. In the long run, management aims to achieve a more balanced share between Europe and the rest of the world, targeting a 50-50 split.

Veolia operates through three business units:

(1) The Water segment encompasses water management throughout its entire life cycle for clients such as regional, municipal, or corporate organizations. Veolia's focus spans from the production and distribution of drinking water to the collection and treatment of wastewater, as well as the construction of water treatment facilities for third-party companies. One significant opportunity within this segment is desalination, evidenced by numerous projects in the pipeline, particularly in the Middle East, where water shortages are particularly acute. Another notable business area involves the management of water used in various industrial processes, which, due to increasingly stringent regulations, requires various purification treatments before it can be released back into the ecosystem. Veolia also employs tools such as AI to reduce waste and enhance resource management. Veolia's emphasis on this business unit is underscored by the Suez merger, finalized in FY22. In FY23, the segment led in both revenue and EBITDA, accounting for 40.6% (37.6% in Q1 FY24) and 47.7% of the total revenue and EBITDA of Veolia, respectively. A 12.7% CAGR was achieved between FY19 and FY23.

(2) The Waste business unit includes the collection, management, processing, and recycling of various types of waste, including liquid, solid, non-hazardous, and hazardous waste. Increasing regulatory attention on recycling and environmental sustainability serves as significant drivers for growth in this sector. For instance, initiatives like RePowerEU impose minimum production requirements for biomethane, a gas derived from processing organic waste into biogas. Additionally, Veolia's focus on circularity involves investments in recycling facilities for critical materials essential for the energy transition, such as lithium, copper, and cobalt, sourced from end-of-life batteries. Considering the limited global reserves of some of these materials, the battery recycling market is projected to reach a market size of $35B by 2031 according to Markets and Markets estimates. In FY23, this segment accounted for 32.4% (32.4% in Q1 FY24) of total revenue and 29.4% of EBITDA, respectively. Despite slightly lower growth compared to the other two business units, it still achieved a 9.6% CAGR between FY19 and FY23.

(3) The Energy segment specializes in services related to the management and improvement of energy performance in urban complexes, residential, and industrial buildings. For example, it operates heating and cooling networks as well as local supply loops. Additionally, it provides consulting services aimed at enhancing the efficiency of buildings or industrial sites through the installation of new equipment or tools for controlling energy consumption. In FY23, this business unit contributed 27% (30% in Q1 FY24) and 22.9% to total revenue and EBITDA, respectively. It achieved a 20% CAGR between FY19 and FY23, surpassing the growth rates of other segments. However, the segment experiences greater volatility due to its partial dependence on energy prices.

Forecast & FY24 – FY27 Business Plan Overview

Veolia Financial Statements & Author's Forecast Analysis

The upside opportunities mentioned above have fueled the company's growth, resulting in an 11.8% CAGR between FY18 and FY23. However, a slowdown is anticipated for FY24, due to the underperformance of the energy segment, as evidenced by the Q1 2024 results (-16.4% YoY). A different narrative unfolds regarding margins, with the EBITDA margin estimated to reach 15.05% in FY24, up from 14.43% in FY23. This increase is attributed to reduced operating costs, including €88m already achieved in Q1 2024 out of a target of €350m per year until FY27, as well as cost synergies resulting from the Suez integration. Operating synergies of €42m were reported in Q1 2024, with a total expected positive impact of approximately €100m in FY24. These improvements have significantly bolstered profitability, returning to pre-pandemic levels in FY23 and anticipated to further increase in FY24. The business plan sets forth a targeted EPS increase of 10% annually from FY24 to FY27. Building on this projection, I estimated a net income margin of 2.25% for FY24, with further growth anticipated through FY26.

After considering these factors, the expected FY24 forward PE stands at 20.7x, while the FY24 EV/EBITDA ratio at 5.7x. Management's estimates for FY27 imply a target EBITDA of €8B, translating to an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.91x. In my opinion, this suggests that the company is undervalued, particularly when considering its robust long-term growth prospects.

Veolia Annual Reports and Author's Analysis

Despite the Suez merger, Veolia's balance sheet remains robust. As of March 2024, the company had a net debt of €18.99B, resulting in a FY24 NetDebt/EBITDA (E) ratio of 2.75x, comfortably below the maximum threshold of 3% set by management. I am highly confident that this target will be met, given the substantial OCF generation, which is more than sufficient to cover the projected CAPEX for the next few years, even leveraging potential sales of non-core assets.

The FY24-FY27 Business Plan foresees €4B of growth-oriented investments, which, when combined with maintenance CAPEX, are still expected to result in a positive FCF. This is confirmed by management's intention to increase the dividend in line with EPS growth (10% annually). As shown in the chart, the dividend is nearly fully covered by FCF and increased during the analyzed period, leading to a dividend yield of 4.13% paid in FY24, expected to rise to approximately 5% by FY27.

Main Risks

(1) Veolia operates within highly regulated industries. Moreover, its global operations increase susceptibility to the risk of regulatory changes in one or more jurisdictions, potentially resulting in negative cost impacts.

(2) The Energy business unit is dependent on energy prices and is therefore characterized by high volatility in revenue and margins.

(3) As of December 2023, Veolia reported an average interest rate of 3.68%, according to the FY23 Results Investor Presentation. A prolonged period of high interest rates could increase interest expenses, especially if Veolia needs to refinance some of its maturing debt, potentially leading to reduced profitability. However, the scheduled maturity of €3B in debt between FY24 and FY25 is relatively limited compared to the total amount on the balance sheet, providing partial mitigation of this risk.

Veolia's FY23 Results Investor Presentation

(4) Veolia relies heavily on contract-based revenue, exposing the company to counterparty risk. As of December 2023, operating receivables accounted for as much as 31.6% of revenue. Furthermore, there is a risk that existing contracts may not be renewed upon expiry. However, Veolia maintains a high contract renewal rate, as indicated in the FY23 Results Investor Presentation.

Discounted Cash Flow

I conducted a DCF analysis to assess Veolia’s intrinsic value, returning a valuation of €43.1 per share, about 40% above the current market price. For the evaluation, the following assumptions were made:

EBIT and CAPEX are consistent with what was released in the FY24-FY27 Business Plan.

Beta = 1.11x was obtained from Investing.com

MRP (5.96%) and Risk-Free rate (3.62%) were obtained by using 2024 Fernandez's data, weighted by the geographic breakdown of the company's revenue. It resulted in a cost of equity of 10.23%.

The cost of debt of 3.68% was sourced in FY23 Results Investor Presentation.

WACC= 7.79% and g = 2%.

Author's Analysis & Estimates

Conclusion

Veolia stands out among global leaders in environmental services, with revenue diversified across various business areas and geographic regions. The company's strategic focus on waste recycling and water supply management positions it well for long-term growth, particularly in initiatives such as battery recycling and desalination. The FY24 - FY27 Business Plan outlines a clear development strategy, emphasizing cost efficiency and debt control within the 3x NetDebt/EBITDA threshold. In my opinion, with projected estimates of €8B in EBITDA by FY27, resulting in an attractive EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.91x, Veolia presents a compelling investment opportunity. This view is further supported by a DCF analysis indicating a 40% undervaluation. Therefore, I assign Veolia a buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.