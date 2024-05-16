guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) stock steadily climbed in price from about $9.70 to near $23 per share since the all-stock purchase in June ‘22 of Israeli military technology developer and manufacturer Rada Electronic Industries. Our buy rating assessment of Leonardo DRS stock for retail value investors is justified by more aerospace and defense spending, the DRS outlook for growth and profitability, and the stock's valuation.

The company's potential to top $26 per share over the next 6 months is bolstered by our assessment that it can touch $30 in 12. The stock has support from Wall Street analysts. DRS exhibits strong growth and momentum, is profitable, and its EPS is forecast to increase following a strong Q1 '24. We pointed out in previous articles that DRS has been a potential buy opportunity for retail value investors with the Aerospace and Defense industry flourishing.

Industry & Corporate Profiles

DRS shares currently sell on the high side of fair value ($20.85) when we multiply the PE 28.5 x FY ’23 EPS of $0.73. Last February, the stock slipped to $19.10 per share; any dip makes DRS a better buy opportunity.

DRS is a small company sporting a $6B market cap in an industry dominated by behemoths. 72% of the DRS shares are owned by the Italian defense contractor firm Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCPK:FINMY) and 27.6% are owned by institutions.

The U.S. and Italy are not only strong allies, but Italy ranks 10th of 145 countries in the Global Firepower review. The defense industry is a locus of tech development and a key source of business income for both the U.S. and Italy. These ties can open doors for DRS to the worldwide defense industry, with 6.8% annual growth in real terms (2023). We live in a time when two other allies are devouring weapons: Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine. This positioning offers DRS growing visibility among friendly nations and allies. For example, shareholders were advised on Q1 ’24 results that

We are proud that our tactical radars were a critical component in the missile defense capabilities deployed in Israel against recent Iranian hostile actions.”

In its May ’24 Q1 ’24 earnings report

revenue grew 21% Y/Y

earnings +142% Y/Y

adjusted EBITDA +43% Y/Y

diluted and adjusted EPS +120% and 100% Y/y, respectively

stock price over 5 years is +520%, 50% over one year, and 14.6% YTD

DRS segments are Advanced Sensing & Computing for every military platform. The segment operates 6 businesses: Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies for air defense, counter-UAS and vehicle protection, integrated sensor systems for force protection, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems technology segment addresses land and naval solutions.

Smallness offers DRS an opportunity to be agile and produce solutions fast. Science Direct notes “...artificial intelligence (AI), quantum information, integrated circuits, life and health, brain science, bioengineering breeding, aerospace technology, deep earth and deep sea, and other cutting-edge fields...” are the focus areas of modern warfare and intelligence.

Strong Growth and Momentum

We expect DRS to continue its strong growth and to outperform. Hedge funds increased their holdings by almost 2M shares last quarter. The short interest rate is about 3% with about 4 days to cover. The 24-month Beta is a slight 0.42; no significant headwinds in the forecast are likely to drive down the stock unless nations beat their swords into plowshares.

The consensus is the EPS in the Q2 ’24 next earnings report will be $0.13 or $0.14 which compares to $0.15 for Q2 ’23. We expect growth and momentum numbers to continue their upward trajectory with a strong possibility for the company beating estimates again like in Q1 ’24: the company beat EPS non-GAAP by $0.02 and revenue by +$42.44M. The company beat EPS estimates in 7 of the last 9 quarters.

We foresee DRS’s free cash flow, organic growth, and margins increasing in 2024 and 2025. Management’s guidance foresees revenue between $2.9B and $3.02B, with an adjusted EBITDA between $365M and $390M. The company booked +$800M in orders in this quarter.

Valuation

The S A valuation grade of D+ can be misleading when DRS is compared to metrics on average in the Industrial sector. Compared to the Aerospace and Defense industry sector average metrics give traction to our position that the share price has room to grow.

For instance,

The DRS P/E FWD is 28.49 whereas the A&D sector average PE is 33.8

Price-to-Sales is 2 which is near to the 2.1 for the A&D industry

The gross margin for DRS is 22.93% versus an A&D industry average of 20.1% up from 15.17% in 2023; net profit margins for DRS and the industry are both about 4.23%

DRS is forecast for ~11% earnings growth this year and 23.7% next year

Backlog orders and contracts at the end of Q1 ’24 hit $7.8B, i.e., an 84% Y/Y (and sequential) increase

Employing the Discounted Cash Flows model, DRS has an upside potential of ~30%; shares can increase should the DRS cash flow ratio improve in the coming 18 months nearer to the current A&D industry average of 16.58 from the DRS 23.43

DRS has markedly improved its debt-to-equity ratio over the past 9 months.

Takeaway

We expect DRS revenue to continue growing as global military expenditures escalate and more procurement agencies learn what DRS has to offer. Leonardo DRS has been one of our most positive picks. The shares are up about 40%, growth and momentum are strong, bookings and backorders are impressive, and the company’s improved debt-to-equity ratio contributes to our positivity. The EPS in FY ’23 of $0.73 is expected to increase to $0.81 in ’24 and $0.97 in FY ’25—analysts, including us, rate Leonardo DRS a buy to strong buy opportunity.

