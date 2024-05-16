Liudmyla Lishchyshyna/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In January 2023, we issued a bullish call on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY), predicting upside potential based on the company’s growth potential and innovative product roadmap.

January 2023 article (Seeking Alpha)

Since then, the stock has not moved much in alignment with the overall pull-back in the SaaS stocks. Though, it has performed relatively better than its peers in the Collaborative Work Management (CWM) space (see below).

YTD price performance (Seeking Alpha)

As the Q1 results are out, we maintain our bullish view on monday.com. The company is still one of the best performing SaaS stocks in its category. It has a unique product strategy that is different from its peers. We call monday.com the Rapid Innovation Company as it's outperforming the market on new product releases. We will analyze the Q1 earnings performance, and also discuss how monday.com is responding to the SaaS market changes that is happening.

Q1 Earnings Summary

monday.com reported a strong Q1 performance, with EPS of $0.61, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.40. Revenue was also ahead of expectations and came in at $217 million, which is a 34% increase from last year. The NRR rate was 110%, which was flat QoQ and perceived as good news by the market. After many quarters of continuous decline, the NRR finally stabilized, which was a worry for investors. Operating metrics also came ahead of guidance with gross margin at 90%, operating margin at 10% (vs 5% expected) and free cash flow margin at 41% (vs 22% expected). See the results summary below:

monday.com Q1 results (Seeking Alpha)

SaaS Market is Transforming

The SaaS market is undergoing a significant shift. This is driven by the convergence of several factors, including AI, changing workstyles and the blurring of traditional software boundaries. This convergence is creating a more integrated software ecosystem, where different software categories interact with each other and enable increased automation, collaboration, and operational efficiencies.

Also, AI is bringing new players into the market, with very cost-efficient and innovative solutions that provide new holistic capabilities, which weren't possible before with the traditional SaaS software.

In response to these market shifts, traditional SaaS players are expanding their offerings into new markets, or making acquisitions in order to stay competitive. monday.com is responding to these changes very strategically, we think. The company is positioning itself as the Super App platform for Work. First, it is continuously releasing new apps as part of its multi-product strategy. The company just released Monday Sales CRM and Monday Dev, which open new markets for the company. Second, it has built a platform where customers can build their own apps. It is called Work OS. This is a great way to increase customer stickiness and retention, since customers who build their own apps will not easily change their platforms.

Work OS Platform (monday.com investor presentation)

And third, the company is adding AI capabilities to its platform that further enhances user productivity and innovation. The company recently introduced AI Assistants, AI Automations, and AI-Powered Templates, which assist users in automating routine work and building apps and workflows on the Work OS platform.

In conclusion, we think Monday is responding the right way to the ongoing SaaS disruption in the market. We can see that in the company’s SMB segment performance, which is still strong and seems to gains market share. See CEO comments from the Q1 call below:

Arjun Bhatia (Analyst)

What we're hearing from other software vendors is that the SMB market is certainly a little bit choppy. So I'm curious how you're thinking of the shift in competitive dynamics in the industry. I think you've been taking share over the last several quarters, but when you look out at your competitors, how has behavior changed? Are customers consolidating more? Talk us through some of the trends that you are seeing that's enabling the growth here.

Eran Zinman (CEO)

As you know, since we reported Monday, SMB continued to be a very strong segment. It's around 45% for total overall, and we continue to invest significantly in performance marketing always in Q1 alongside mid-market and enterprise to maintain this. In addition, I think that what we mentioned earlier, the new product are resonating well with SMB customers, both CRM and dev, together with the features and functionalities that we are introducing to the market. Also, we were encouraged by the fact that when we did the pricing adjustment, we didn't see a reaction that was overstated, but actually better than what we anticipated, so it's also kind of regained confidence in the SMB segment. And one thing that, our peers – you mentioned in terms of competition, our peers mentioned in the past that they are focusing more on SMB – sorry, on upmarket enterprise accounts. And I think, which allows us to focus even more on SMBs and gain market share. So all-in-all, in terms of competition, I feel we are in a very good place with regards to SMBs and we have no major concerns versus the other players.

Product Updates

monday.com's product strategy is called rapid innovation and is a key driver of its success. The company is continuously releasing new products and expanding its TAM. In Q1, the company announced the release of Monday Sales CRM and Monday Dev products. These new products have broadened the company’s TAM across new business functions (see below)

Total Addressable Market (monday.com investor presentation)

We find the release of the Monday Sales CRM product very strategic. The CRM space is a large market and is a very core aspect of an organization's business and operations. This strategic move positions the company as a comprehensive SaaS provider for customers who want to integrate their operations across multiple functions. Our view is that CRM will be a key product for the company in order to sustain its growth.

Another strategic product for Monday is the ITSM product, called Monday Service. The ITSM market is another high growth market, worth more than $10 billion, and monday.com is planning to release the product later in the year. See CEO commentary on the Service product, from the Q1 call:

Eran Zinman (CEO):

So yeah, we're very excited for all of this service. We're going to launch it towards the end of the year, end of 2024. We already have an alpha version. We are talking with a few customers that are now trying the product. And overall, like the reaction is very positive. I can also mention we – I think we mentioned this briefly in the inverse today, but there's a lot of demand from our customer base towards the monday service, a lot of excitement, and I can share that the initial feedback from customers is very encouraging, so really excited for this.

Net Retention Rate Stabilized

monday.com’s declining Net Retention Rate (NRR) was a concern for investors. NRR is a critical metric for SaaS companies, that shows customer satisfaction and product stickiness. A declining NRR can be a leading indicator of future revenue deceleration, signaling that customers are not expanding their platform use at expected rates.

The good news is that NRR stabilized in Q1 at 110% (see below). It was strong across all its segments, particularly with $50K+ ARR and $100K+ ARR customers. The company attributed the NRR stabilization to large account penetration, the new product launches and the pricing increases. It expects the NRR to remain stable throughout the year.

NRR trajectory (Q1 earnings presentation)

Another key indicator is the customer growth. The company is growing faster in the enterprise compared to the SMB segment (see below). In the enterprise, the company uses the successful land and expand strategy that starts small within a department and expands to other departments over time. The company's number of customers with more than $100,000 in ARR increased by 55% YoY to 911 in Q1 (see below).

Customer growth (Q1 earnings presentation)

Healthy Operating Metrics

The company continues to show operational discipline and keep its operational expenses under control. Q1 gross margin was 90%, which is in-line with the previous quarter and above the expected range of high 80s. Operating margin was 10%, up from 0% a year ago and ahead of the 5% guidance. The company also reported a record FCF margin of 41% vs the 28% guidance. However, the company expects the FCF margin to come down during Q2 to normalized ranges due to seasonality and employee bonuses.

Free Cash Flow margin (Q1 earnings presentation)

The company raised all its operating metrics for the full year of 2024. It now expects operating margin of 8% to 9% (vs 5% before), full-year FCF of $238 million to $244 million (vs $203 million before), and FCF margin of 25% to 26% (vs 22% before). Overall, very healthy operating metrics across the board.

Valuation

Despite the post-earnings pop of 20%, monday.com remains attractively valued. As part of its Q1 earnings, the company raised its FY 2024 revenue guidance to $942 million - $948 million. This gives us a forward P/S multiple of 10x. The company's revenue growth is double of its peers, and current valuations do not fully reflect the company's growth potential and market positioning. Its biggest competitor, Atlassian (TEAM), is growing at a significantly lower rate (21% as per its forward guidance) but valued at a similar sales multiple (see below). Its other competitors, Asana (ASAN) and Smartsheet (SMAR) are growing at half the rate of monday.com. Given its superior 30%+ growth rate, we think monday.com is undervalued.

Valuation multiples (Seeking Alpha)

The SA quantitative analysis tool Quant also supports a bullish view on the company. Quant is issuing a Buy rating for the company, reflecting the company's growth and profitability attributes (see below)

Quant ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

While our outlook on the company is positive, we need to be aware of several risks. First of all, the increased competition and disruption in the SaaS markets is worth monitoring, both from the established players and new entrants. Also, the overall spending in tech sector continues to be weak (except AI) due to the macroeconomic factors. This macro situation could get weaker and negatively impact the company momentum.

Conclusion

The strong Q1 results have strengthened our positive outlook for the company. Looking at the overall SaaS market performance, we think that monday.com is one of the few high-performers in the market. The company delivers 30%+ revenue growth, expanding its margins, and generating record FCF. The company is also executing strategically and successfully navigating the changing dynamics of the SaaS market. In the long term, we believe the company is on its way to become the SuperApp for Work due to its rapid innovation strategy, and its unique WorkOS platform.

In terms of valuation, we think that the stock is undervalued compared to its SaaS peers and that it has significant upside potential in the long term.

We maintain our buy rating for monday.com.