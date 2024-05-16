Daniel Urrego

Last week, Parex Resources (TSX:PXT:CA)(OTCPK:PARXF) reported its 1Q2024 operational and financial results. It gives us an opportunity to review its recently revealed strategic plan of countering the natural decline of its flagship assets in Llanos Basin, Colombia, and seeking production growth in an unfolding oil bull market.

According to the quarterly report, total production of Parex increased by 3.9% year over year. Funds flow provided by operations decreased by 8.3% to $148 million. However, free funds flow increased by 31.4% to $62.9 million, resulting in a working capital surplus of $55.9 million, as shown below in Table 1.

Table 1. A summary of 1Q2024 quarterly results of Parex Resources (modified from Parex)

L LA-34, Cabrestero

The cluster of LLA-34 (non-operated 55%) and Cabrestero (100%) - the flagship assets of Parex, as illustrated in Figure 1 below - produced 43,650 b/d of heavy oil net to Parex's working interest, including 29,151 b/d from LLA-34 and 14,500 b/d from Cabrestero. In these two immediately adjacent blocks, they are using horizontal drilling and secondary oil recovery technologies, such as waterflood, and, at Cabrestero, polymer injection, to stabilize output from the mature oilfields that have passed the production plateau and are in a decline.

Fig. 1. A topographic map of Colombia showing the location of the Llanos Basin, and a map of northern Colombia showing the E&P blocks of Parex Resources (modified from Parex)

I expect production from LLA-34 to remain flat or even increase slightly in the next quarter, as the partners have drilled two horizontal wells, including the first such well in the Jacana field, the testing of which began in April 2024. Due to successful development drilling and work-over activities, LLA-34 production reached 56,000–57,000 bo/d gross in early April 2024, compared to 53,001 bo/d gross in 1Q2024. As of late April 2024, LLA-34 was producing at 54,000–55,000 bo/d gross. A total of seven horizontal wells have been put into production since the beginning of the horizontal drilling program in early 2023, and they are now producing 9,300 bo/d gross.

Replacing LLA-34/Cabrestero

As the LLA-34/Cabrestero cluster declines, Parex feels a palpable sense of urgency to replace the depleting reserves and find new growth engines. To that end, it hopes that the blocks in the northern and southern Llanos Basin hold the answer to the 5% annual production growth target for the next three years, as shown in Figure 2 below.

Fig. 2. Actual and projected production profile of Parex Resources (modified from Parex)

As part of the new strategy for production growth, Parex has formed a strategic partnership in the Llanos Foothills trend with Ecopetrol, as shown in Table 2 below. Parex CEO Imad Mohsen attached great importance to the joint venture with the Colombian state oil company, stating 'the recently signed Llanos Foothills agreement marks a pivotal moment for Parex, representing our expansion into the most prolific region of the country'.

Table 2. The blocks included in the Parex-Ecopetrol joint venture in the Llanos Foothills trend (modified from Parex)

GeoPark (GPRK), holding a 45% working interest and serving as the operating partner of Parex in LLA-34, faces similar pressure from natural depletion of the same oil fields. While Parex chooses to strengthen its partnership with Ecopetrol and pursue continued growth where it has been successful, GeoPark recently invested significantly to enter the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina. The outcomes of these differing decisions are yet to be seen.

Arauca

In the Arauca Block, where Parex acquired a 50% participating interest from Ecopetrol in 2021, which is now included as part of the aforementioned strategic partnership, exciting news emerged in 1Q2024. The Arauca-8 well came online in April 2024, producing 3,400 b/d of light oil (gross), limited by associated gas facility constraints that the company is addressing. According to Mohsen, 'the Arauca-8 well is now among the top oil-producing wells in Colombia.' Nearby, Parex is drilling well Arauca-81 to further appraise Arauca-8 and sidetracking Arauca-15 for production start-up in 2Q2024, as illustrated in Figure 3.

Parex also plans to complete building an initial facility capable of processing 40,000 b/d of fluids. The company expects to grow Arauca field production from nil to 10,000 boe/d net to its 50% interest by 2025.

Fig. 3. A cross section showing the location of wells relative to geological structure in Block Arauca, Llanos Basin, Colombia (modified from Parex)

Upside and risks

Parex is undervalued considering its high-quality reserves and net asset value (Table 3 and Table 4). The stock trades at $12.56 per barrel of 2P reserves or at P/NAV multiples of 0.96X on a PDP basis, 0.80X on a 1P basis, 0.60X on a 2P basis, and 0.47X on a 3P basis. It's rare these days to find an oil producer trading at its PDP reserves, as Parex does.

Table 3. Oil and gas reserves of Parex Resources as of December 31, 2023 (Parex)

Table 4. Net present value of Parex Resources as of December 31, 2023 (Parex)

The primary risk of owning Parex stock lies in uncertainties surrounding its relatively short reserve life (5.0 years on a 1P basis, 7.5 years on a 2P basis, and 10.3 years on a 3P basis). Despite promising signs in Arauca, there's no assurance that its exploration and development efforts in the Llanos Foothills trend, in partnership with Ecopetrol, will successfully replace declining LLA-34/Cabrestero production. Additionally, Parex has started focusing on natural gas exploration and production to meet local demand, but the success of this endeavor remains uncertain. The company operates solely in Colombia, where historical security risks have concerned investors.

Near-term catalysts

Considering that the strategic partnership with Ecopetrol begins to bear fruit, I anticipate Parex to report a sequential increase in light to medium oil production in 2Q2024. Coupled with a temporarily stable output from LLA-34/Cabrestero, this may lead to moderate production expansion in the next quarter.

It is worth noting that Parex produces over 45,000 b/d of heavy oil, which is in high demand in the U.S. Gulf Coast market. The LLA-34 crude oil offtake agreement that Vitol signed with GeoPark, Parex's partner in LLA-34, involves purchasing a minimum of 20,000 b/d of production for 20 + 16 months starting on July 1, 2024. This indirectly suggests that the oil trader anticipates heavy oil will be highly valued in the next three years.

Investor takeaways

Parex Resources had an excellent quarter in 1Q2024, achieving respectable year-over-year production growth despite declining production at its flagship asset, the LLA-34/Cabrestero cluster. Remarkably, this growth was achieved without significant capital expenditure, resulting in a significant amount of free cash flow. This was utilized for dividend payments, share buybacks, bolstering working capital, and maintaining a zero-debt balance sheet.

With its high-quality assets, Parex is undervalued. The stock remains under the radar, with some market skepticism towards Colombia as a jurisdiction. However, strong catalysts are emerging. Therefore, Parex at its current price presents a great buying opportunity (Figure 4).

Fig. 4. Stock chart of Parex, compared with crude oil price (modified from Seeking Alpha)

