StoneCo: You Get The Banking Business For Free Now

May 16, 2024 8:55 AM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock1 Comment
Tristan De Blick profile picture
Tristan De Blick
929 Followers

Summary

  • Brazilian FinTech StoneCo's stock dropped 10% after reporting lower-than-expected revenue and EBIT, but the company remains on track to exceed its guidance for the year.
  • StoneCo's customer base growth rate is slowing down, with only 200k new customers registering last quarter.
  • Costs have gone up because of one-off marketing expenses.
  • StoneCo's credit division is performing exceptionally well. Increasing borrowers and volume will drive future profits. Even more so when the loan loss provision rate will be adjusted downwards.
  • At the current price, you get this credit division for free.

Smiling businessman making contactless payment at checkout counter in restaurant

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Brazilian FinTech StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) has dropped 10% since it reported a top- and bottom-line that were both lower than expected. Is this dip a buy opportunity, or does it foreshadow further pain? Let's investigate.

This article was written by

A Belgian Ph.D. in Finance with a particular interest in world-wide small caps.

