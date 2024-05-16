SMLF: Invest In Small-Cap Stocks With This Factor ETF

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Using a rules-based capitalization-weighted index provided by STOXX, the iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) has delivered solid performance, outpacing the benchmark Russell 2000 and its peer group, while also showing better risk and volatility metrics.

The short-term environment is mixed for this category, with high rates increasing borrowing costs for small-capitalization companies, while the macroeconomic backdrop remains positive. However, with moderate economic growth as the most likely scenario for 2024 and inflation on a downward trajectory, interest rates are expected to move lower over the course of the year, improving the environment for small-cap stocks. Against this backdrop, investors looking for opportunities to allocate capital in the small cap space can find great alternatives in highly diversified ETFs such as SMLF.

Fund Description & Highlights

SMLF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the STOXX U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor Index, which is a rules-based capitalization-weighted index provided by STOXX that is designed to maximize exposure to stocks that follow four core factors: momentum, quality, value and low volatility.

While the calculation methodology is somehow complex, it is based on well-known metrics for most people involved in finance. The momentum score takes into account prices and earnings changes, as well as earnings announcements drifts. The quality score is based on gross profitability, share dilution, net operation assets, carbon emissions, among other metrics. The value score uses metrics such as book value-to-price ratio, dividend yield, earnings yield, cash-flow yields. Finally, the low volatility score is measured by the last twelve months' volatility.

As a result, after going through this process, the selected portfolio consists of 833 stocks, as of May 6th, 2024. Its top 10 holdings account for only 6.0% of its total portfolio. These holdings include EMCOR, Deckers Outdoor, Williams-Sonoma, Evercore, Weatherford, Popular, Nutanix, nVent Electric, First Industrial Realty Trust and Jabil. It is composed of companies from the industrials, consumer cyclical, financials, technology, real estate and energy sectors.

Using the Russell 200 index as a benchmark for small-capitalization U.S. equities, represented here by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), we can see both SMLF and IWM have a quite fragmented compositions, with the top ten holdings accounting for only 5% to 6% of the whole portfolio. This contrasts with the S&P 500, represented here by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), where the top 10 holdings represent nearly 33% of total equities.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

The average market cap of SMLF's portfolio is relatively higher than that of the Russell 2000, as nearly one-fourth of the portfolio is classified as mid-cap stocks, as opposed to Russell 2000, where mid-cap stocks represent only 5% of the portfolio. Another key point is that SMLF's portfolio turnover is quite high at 108%, as compared to 19% for the Russell 2000 and 2% for the S&P 500. This gives us an idea of the stock rotation driven by the STOXX's index methodology.

Besides the Russell 2000, it is worthwhile to compare SMLF to other small-caps ETFs. Therefore, we selected four ETFs for this comparison, as shown below. These ETFs have relatively large market caps compared to other small cap ETFs and focus on representing small-capitalization companies in a broader sense, without a tilt towards value or growth in the stock selection process.

As we can see, similar to the comparison with the Russell 2000, SMLF is also more skewed towards mid-cap stocks relative to this peer group, while its stock rotation is much higher as well, as the peer group has a quite lower turnover, similar to the Russell 2000, at around 15%.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

From the sector allocation perspective, SMLF's largest allocation is to the industrial sector, with 18.4% of total equities, followed by technology with 15.6%, consumer cyclical and financial services with 14.8% each, health care 11.1%, real estate 7.0%, energy 5.7%, consumer defensive 4.4%, basic materials 4.2%, communication services 2.1% and utilities 1.8%

Relative to the Russell 2000, SMLF is overweight in consumer cyclical (+4.6%) and industrials (+2.5%), while it is underweight in healthcare (-4.2) and marginally in basic materials, energy and utilities as well. Meanwhile, compared to the S&P 500, it is noticeable that SMLF has an overweight stance in industrials (+10.6%), real estate (+4.9%) and consumer cyclical (+4.3%), alongside underweight positions in technology (-15.1%) and communication services (-7.2%), as is usually seen in small-caps ETFs.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

SMLF's allocation is relatively in line with its peer group of small-cap ETFs, with the largest divergence seen in the technology sector, where SMLF is overweight by 1.6% compared to its peers.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Despite some differences in terms of sector allocation, SMLF's valuation is quite similar to the Russell 2000, with both having a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9x. Meanwhile, the average growth metrics of SMLF are marginally lower than those of the Russel 2000, with the exception of historical earnings growth. In contrast, compared to the broader market, both SMLF's valuation and growth metrics are significantly lower than those of the S&P 500. This further evidences the increasing participation of growth stocks in the S&P 500 index.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Compared to the peer group of small-cap ETFs though, SMLF seems slightly undervalued with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9x versus 15.2x for the peer group. Meanwhile, metrics such as price-to-sales and sales growth suggest a higher growth profile of SMLF relative to peers.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

In summary, the stock selection methodology implemented by the parent STOXX index has caused SMLF to be more skewed toward mid-cap stocks compared to the Russell 2000 and small-cap ETFs in the peer group, resulting in a much higher frequency of stock rotation. However, this has not significantly changed its sector allocation and valuation metrics relative to the peer group.

Higher Total Returns, Better Risk/Volatility Metrics

SMLF's performance relative to the Russell 2000 has been quite positive since overtime, outpacing the benchmark in all timeframes. However, it has lagged behind the S&P 500 during the same period, as the stock market has been largely driven by big technology companies, which represent a large portion of the S&P 500. As a point of note, as SMLF's inception occurred in April 2015, we used the year 2016 as the starting point to calculate performance.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

SMLF has also outperformed the peer group over time. As we can see, this has been driven by significant returns accumulated in the past 3 years, which have handily outpaced the Russell 2000 and nearly matched the S&P 500, at least in the past 12 months.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

SMLF has also delivered the best risk-adjusted returns compared to the Russel 2000 and the peer group of small-cap ETFs, as evidenced by its higher Sharpe ratios over 3 and 5-year periods. The Sharpe ratio for 10 years is not available for SMLF, of course, as it was launched in 2015.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Here, we can observe what is very likely the outcome of SMLF's stock selection methodology, which includes metrics targeting low volatility and also quality. The quality factor, while not directly tied to volatility, is expected, in my view, to influence stock price movements, especially in risk-aversion periods, when companies with more stable business are expected to have lower downsize risk and therefore experience lower volatility. Consistent with this, SMLF also exhibits lower maximum drawdowns and standard deviation in general over the same period. It is worth noting as well that SMLF's bid/ask spread of 0.32% is considerably higher than that of IWM or the peer group average, making SMLF less suitable for short-term trades, where investors are expected to exit positions after smaller price swings.

Overall, SMLF has admittedly fared quite well compared to the Russell 2000 and a group of small cap ETFs, with higher total returns and better risk/volatility metrics. That said, the stock selection methodology appears to have played a central role here, as there has been a much more active stock rotation in SMLF's holdings, as evidenced by its turnover rate of 108%, nearly five times higher than that of the Russell 2000 and the peer group, without leading to a meaningful distinction in terms of sector exposure or valuation metrics compared to Russell 2000 or the peer group.

However, investors should bear in mind that interest rates are expected to remain high for some time yet, even with the Fed starting to cut rates in 2024, and that this should continue to pressure small-cap earnings, given their more leveraged balance sheets, which may limit small-cap upside for the time being.

On the flip side, moderate economic growth expected for 2024 remains supportive for the stock market and for small caps in particular, given its greater sensitivity to the U.S. economy. While it is hard to say that small caps can catch up with large caps going forward, it makes sense to keep part of investors' portfolio positioned for this potential future moment by investing in ETFs to diversify risk, but choosing those that have shown potential to outperform, such as SMLF introduced in this article.