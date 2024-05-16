Charday Penn/E+ via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) reported quarterly earnings a few days ago. A great time to reflect on my view that the company's growth trajectory has changed for the better and because its products that were already great are now sold through a much more effective marketing tactic (Bootcamps). See my previous write-up, which delves into these bootcamps more deeply. The recent trend has been for the U.S. commercial sector growing tremendously, while Europe has disappointed and the U.S. government business is solid but can't keep up with the stellar commercial numbers.

Seeking Alpha produces these excellent graphics to illustrate Palantir's earnings developments:

Seeking Alpha growth rates Palantir (seekingalpha.com)

The overall 21% revenue growth rate can be segmented various ways. The approach taken above is to differentiate between governmental and commercial revenue. This is a great way to look at the business and clearly shows that commercial is growing much faster with its 26.6% growth rate vs 15.9% for governmental revenue. This has consistently been the case since Palantir started to sell its products through Bootcamps.

Things get even more interesting if you look at revenue as a U.S. vs. Europe story. On the government side of things, U.S. commercial grew 40% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter to $150 million. That's very important because just as commercial is now overtaking governmental revenue (perhaps as soon as next quarter), the U.S. commercial revenue growth rate can increasingly drive total revenue growth. Every quarter this trend continues, the impact on the entire revenue growth rate increases. Having said that, last quarter the growth rate of U.S. commercial was as high as 70%. One thing I'm not worried about is the U.S. commercial market size, and there couldn't be a better segment to see these supercharged growth rates.

On the U.S. government side of things, the growth rate is only slightly (~16%) above the general governmental revenue growth rate. This isn't that surprising because both Ukraine and Israeli governmental organizations are Palantir customers. These countries have problems that they need solutions for today, not next year.

Without these countries, non-U.S. governmental sales would likely be lagging Palantir's home growth as well. This isn't that surprising to me. The U.S. is home to many, if not all, of the great AI companies. Europe, having none, has taken a slow and careful approach to regulating AI. This creates uncertainty around what products can be used and how.

Meanwhile, the pandemic as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine have driven home a global sense of unease about reliance on other countries for key systems. Former U.S. President and likely republican candidate Trump could potentially pull funding from NATO.

Ultimately, I'm not sure European governments will have much choice, but the circumstances aren't fantastic for U.S. based companies to sell sensitive mission-critical AI systems here.

In the last earnings call, CEO Karp even talked about bringing European sales employees over to the U.S. I'm not sure whether this was done, but it illustrates how Karp is likely experiencing the difficulty (or ease) of selling its products. This may also have been a function of the tight U.S. labor market. Indirectly, this was commented on this call:

And in US com, it's a lot of what Shyam was saying. It's -- we are allowing customers to do what we had to do in the past, which is supply Palantir software engineers. There are just not that many Palantirians, so, we can't scale. We have to allow -- encourage and provide a platform where they can do it.

Karp is basically saying growth is rate limited because there aren't enough Palantirians. It's not great if your growth is rate-limited, but this is one of the better problems to have. Not meeting demand is much preferable to having to drum up demand.

A well-known tech analyst asked a question specifically about the bootcamps:

Thanks. So, good, great quarter. My question is, can you just talk about what conversion looks like from bootcamps? And maybe just double-click, on a typical customer, what's -- now that you have more and more data points, what's that showing you about conversion from a bootcamp to actually signing a deal?

Bootcamps have only been introduced a few quarters ago. I've been chalking the growth inflection up to this tactic. This answer further confirms that:

So, in one to five days with a bootcamp, we're able to do what used to take three months. And we're seeing -- as I talked about, we're seeing customers shortly after bootcamp sign seven-figure deals. And we're seeing the ability to be able to show them what they can do on the platform with real data much more quickly, and then have that monetization conversation much sooner. And so then you see that in the results, 69% growth in customers in US commercial. We closed 136 deals in Q1 this year compared to 70 deals in Q1 last year in US commercial. That's a 94% year-over-year increase. And so we're seeing -- it's still early in the process, and we're seeing the results from the bootcamps and seeing that they're working in the monetization from them.

Although the execs appear very happy with the bootcamps and the results they're driving, they are acknowledging they aren't perfect yet. They believe they can get higher short-term conversions through these (which makes sense as they've just started experimenting with these). Karp also believes, the long-term effects of the initial rounds of Bootcamps are yet to come through. I can imagine customers becoming excited about AI, not liking the price and trying to find a different solution. If that doesn't deliver satisfactory results, they may return to Palantir at that point.

The final thing that stood out to me on this recent call was the following comment by Karp:

So, we have, across our Company for the first time, ongoing discussions with hyperscalers that are well-known and with others, where we're basically saying, look, we have the ideal product, you have the ideal distribution, you can build on top of our product and then capture your distribution at a higher margin. We've been having discussions like this in Japan, across UHG, but we have our efforts to provide our core infrastructure to defense tech startups

He already talked about scaling through defense startups and Palantir functioning as an "app platform" for other providers to the DoD. However, opportunities to sell in partnership through hyperscalers is new. For now, this isn't a factor in why I like my position in Palantir, but this is something to watch and see if it develops into an important driver like the Bootcamps.

To wrap things up, the latest call reinforces my view that Bootcamps are driving a transformational change. European and governmental segments are dragging growth rates down, but the U.S. commercial segment is the most important and, if the trend continues, can lift the entire company its growth rate up significantly.

The key factor to watch will be the sustainability of U.S. commercial sales growth. This segment's ability to maintain its current momentum is crucial to maintain and increase Palantir's valuation. I don't see other segments catching up to this type of growth rates any time soon. I currently view Palantir as a buy.