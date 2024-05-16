The Name Of The AI Game: Scale

Design Cells/iStock via Getty Images

Dan Gallagher states it right up front in his most recent article for the Wall Street Journal,

"Sometimes, a good offense makes for the best defense."

He follows with a specific example:

"Google has been seen as playing defense for much of the past 18 months after Open AI launched ChatGPT in late 2022. The online chatbot powered by generative artificial intelligence was seen as a major threat to the internet search business that still powers most of Google's revenue and operating profit."

"Google's own missteps fed that image further."

But, Gallagher writes, has changed.

"Google made it clear on Tuesday that it plans to play to its strengths."

Google talked about "how its latest generative AI tools will integrate into its widely used services...."

Google also expanded into discussions about how it will combine AI with many of its other services.

The presentation underwrites what is becoming more and more clear about the whole spread of AI products and services.

SCALE MATTERS!

The key factor of the AI race is that it is very expensive.

Expensive to start, that is.

And, this is just what the evolving "shakeout" of the AI world is really starting to show.

The upfront costs for AI are massive. The marginal cost of operating an AI function is very, very low.

SCALE MATTERS!

Gallagher writes about Google and pulls in Microsoft to confirm what is going on.

Mr. Gallagher states that "The challenge for both companies now is to show how their expensive AI race will pay off."

"Both have signaled plans to boost their already record-high capital spending to further build out the technical infrastructure for AI services. Wall Street projects combined capital spending for just those two will reach just under $97 billion this year--up 42% from last year...."

But, the economics of this market point to the reasons that the AI world is becoming more and more dominated by big operators.

Most of the AI world is being taken over by the "biggies" in information technology... Google (or Alphabet Inc. if you want), Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

The resources that are being poured into the AI world are astounding...and these organizations are the ones that can reach that scale.

Another source of this insight comes from the AI Godmother Fei-Fei Li in her best-selling biography "The Worlds I See". (I highly recommend this book to anyone at all interested in the AI world.)

Dr. Li gives great insight into the enormous contribution that the academic world (she is on the staff of Stanford University) has and is making to the evolution of AI.

But, as her story develops, she emphasizes more and more about the role the big tech companies have in the advancement of the field.

As the story of the AI world develops we see more and more about how important it is to have access to huge amounts of money in order to build the databases, the networks, and the staff needed to get AI off the ground and to operate an area of AI as it builds its customer base.

The failure to meet these "cash" needs early on is evident in the series of AI company bankruptcies that have taken place in the last month or so.

Many of these "failed" companies had taken in very large sums of money, but, they could not maintain the constant need for funds to keep their operations going until they reached the magnitude of cash flow needed to keep these young firms operating.

Again, SCALE MATTERS!

And, this seems to be how the AI world is progressing.

Earlier on, the big concern seemed to be about all the "small" companies that were being formed and how this world of many, many companies with many, many different subsets of AI creations was going to flood the world and make it a very chaotic place where there would be a major shortage of regulation and control over what was produced. The concern was with all the "misuse" of the techniques being generated.

Now, the story seems to be evolving differently.

Yes, there may still be a lot of small companies created, created by innovators from universities and other "hot spots" for technological advancement, but these efforts will generally get started, and reach a certain stage where their products or services are "proven" in some way. At this stage, these "startups" will be acquired by the bigger, established organizations and integrated into the multitude of areas or sectors already being covered.

Artificial intelligence is here to stay.

Artificial intelligence is just an extension of how a human being thinks and operates. Artificial intelligence is just another evolutionary advancement of how humans work, live, and survive.

I actually like the terms machine learning or deep learning better than artificial intelligence for this subject. Artificial intelligence is just a means of using more advanced technology to apply the human rules used in problem-solving and decision-making to the issues raised by questions that humans face in dealing with trying to do something better.

And, given this picture of the situation, humans will continue to use all the resources they have to improve problem-solving and decision-making in the future.

That is, artificial intelligence is not the last stop on the road to better problem-solving and better decision-making.

Will this mean that humans will lose jobs and lose their place in the world?

The answer to this is no!

Humans work in a world of incomplete information.

And, as long as humans only deal with incomplete information, efforts will continue to improve how humans make decisions.

But, because the world we live in is one in which humans only have incomplete information, the misuse of information will continue. That is, people will abuse the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, or, deep learning.

Investors, too, work in a world of incomplete information.

This means that investors must also be as informed and as aware as possible, of what the firms driving AI are doing.

Humans must always be careful about the methods and schemes that other humans use to develop arguments, to apply artificial intelligence.

Investors must keep their eyes open, maintaining watch over what the bigger companies are doing, but also those smaller innovators who are building the future but are being absorbed into the growing flow of transition.

Investors can play their part in the kind of future we have as well as make money out of the evolving narrative.

This, again, just seems to be a part of the nature of some humans. That is, these humans use their problem-solving talents and decision-making talents to take advantage of others. But, this should not be surprising.

Artificial intelligence will continue to become a part of our world, and it will continue to help us make better decisions and solve more difficult problems.

The effort should be fully supported.

But, as I describe above, the spread of artificial intelligence will be closely connected with those that are able to build scale. So let us build the scale and live with the "new" worlds that are created by the spread and growth of information.