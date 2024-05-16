The Name Of The AI Game: Scale

May 16, 2024 9:21 AM ET
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.35K Followers

Summary

  • Google plans to play to its strengths and integrate its latest generative AI tools into its widely used services.
  • The AI race is expensive, but big operators like Google and Microsoft are investing heavily in capital spending to build out their AI infrastructure.
  • The AI world is becoming dominated by big tech companies due to the resources required to build and operate AI systems.
  • But, this development will only ensure that AI systems will be productive and will be safer to use.
  • And, it will also ensure that Artificial Intelligence will be a major part of the future.

Artificial Intelligence. Visualization of Machine Learning, AI, Computer Technology tracking virus

Design Cells/iStock via Getty Images

Dan Gallagher states it right up front in his most recent article for the Wall Street Journal,

"Sometimes, a good offense makes for the best defense."

He follows with a specific example:

"Google has

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.35K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News