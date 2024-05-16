Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of SoundHound (NASDAQ:SOUN) soared in 2024 after Nvidia (NVDA) disclosed its investment in this company. However, Nvidia holds less than 1% stake in SOUN and the whole story looks like a big hype to me. I do not deny that SoundHound pioneers in a promising industry and its Q1 earnings release was quite strong with the management's optimistic outlook for 2024 and 2025. However, even my extremely optimistic discounted cash flow model showed that the stock is overvalued by several times. Moreover, as the company continues to burn cash, shareholders experience dilution and this factor will also weigh on the stock price. My thesis might not age well if the short squeeze occurs, or the company becomes an acquisition target for one of the giants as the AI race intensifies. But the current valuation is not justified at all, and I am inclined to give SOUN a "Strong Sell" rating. I might consider buying the stock once it falls below $1 per share.

Fundamental analysis

According to the company's FY 2023 10-K report, SoundHound is a global leader in conversational intelligence, offering independent Voice AI ('artificial intelligence') solutions that enable businesses to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. These solutions are built on proprietary technology.

Presentation for investors

The management sees vast market opportunity. In the 10-K, research from Juniper Research is mentioned, which projects that the broader market for Voice AI transactions will exceed $160 billion by 2026. This expansion will be enabled by a growing need for Voice AI across various industries including IoT, automotive, restaurants, Smart TVs, retail, hospitality, enterprise, contact center, home services, personal care, professional services, among many others.

Presentation for investors

The company capitalizes well on the expanding market opportunity, which is evident from aggressive revenue growth. However, in absolute terms amounts are modest with $11.6 million revenue generated in Q1 2024. The last quarterly report was released on May 9th and there was only one article on Seeking Alpha since then. Therefore, I believe readers will be quite interested in my deep analysis of SOUN's Q1 earnings.

SA

The company delivered a 73% YoY revenue growth. SOUN is a young company, therefore it is difficult to expect profitability at this stage of the life cycle. The company spends much more than it generates in sales, and its operating loss expanded in Q1 YoY despite revenue growth.

10-Q

Cash flow from operations was -$22 million in Q1, and we have to add SOUN's balance sheet in the discussion to assess whether the operating cash burn is a problem. SOUN ended Q1 with $211 million in cash, more than twice higher than the total debt amount. Moreover, out of $90 million total debt, $85 million matures in 2027. The company's liquidity is ample, which is evident from an 8.8 current ratio. Therefore, SOUN has robust liquidity to support its further development.

SA

Despite having ample liquidity, SOUN raises additional finance through issuing new shares. In Q1, the company issued additional shares worth $146 million. There are 329 million shares outstanding at the moment, which is more than 50% higher compared to early 2023. While this is a common practice for young growth companies, investors should be aware that the dilution risk is massive.

Data by YCharts

The company generated most of its revenues in Q1 from product royalties, which grew by 28% YoY. However, service subscriptions were the major growth driver. This business's revenue grew by almost 10 times YoY, and the management sees great further growth potential from subscriptions. Most of the growth is explained by the contribution of SYNQ3 revenue, which helped the company to expand its presence in the Americas.

10-Q

I am not discussing dynamic in costs because the company's expenses contain one-off items related to the SYNQ3 acquisition and integration. Therefore, the dip in profitability is likely to be temporary, and the company is likely to return to its operating loss shrinking path soon. I do not consider it to be a problem because the company is young, and it invests heavily in marketing, R&D, and acquisitions. As I highlighted above, the company has ample liquidity to fuel further growth and innovation. However, investors should be aware that due to the lack of a historical performance record, the level of uncertainty regarding the potential success of these investments is extremely high.

Data by YCharts

The management is quite optimistic about the company's future. An FY 2024 revenue guidance upgrade to $71 million (midpoint of the range) was announced during the earnings call. The midpoint of the new revenue guidance range is 54% above FY 2023 revenue. The management also shared their expectations for FY 2025. Revenue is expected to cross the $100 million milestone, and this will help to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2025.

I'm inclined to share the management's positive outlook because the company has a stellar portfolio of customers and there is a robust commitment to innovation. The company has an extensive patent base, which is rapidly expanding across various Voice AI applications. As the company continues investing in R&D more than it generates in sales, further patent base expansion is likely.

Presentation for investors

SOUN is an extremely volatile stock. The price grew by more than four times between January 1 and March 15 to above $8 per share. During the next month, the stock plunged by more than two times by mid-April. Over the last month, the stock rallied by 50% once again. I think that this instability is explained by the youth of the business and high volatility in its expenses.

SA

Valuation analysis

There are no apparent direct competitors of the same scale, therefore peer ratios analysis is impossible for SOUN. The company is still unprofitable, which makes most of the valuation ratios useless at the moment. From the P/S ratio perspective, the stock appears to be extremely overvalued.

To better understand whether the stock is fairly valued, I need to conduct a discounted cash flow ('DCF') analysis. Future cash flows will be discounted using an 11.15% WACC. I already mentioned the management's top line expectations for 2024 and 2025, and I incorporate these figures into my DCF. For years after 2025, I implement a slow revenue growth deceleration, by one percentage point every year. To emphasize how massively SOUN is overvalued, I use an excessively optimistic 8% growth rate. The optimistic FCF dynamics which I project is also aimed to emphasize SOUN's overvaluation. According to Seeking Alpha, there are 329 million SOUN shares outstanding.

Calculated by the author

The fair share price is $1.21, according to my DCF model. I want to emphasize once again, that assumptions are excessively optimistic. Nevertheless, the current share price is several times higher than the fair value.

Mitigating factors

My valuation analysis demonstrated substantial overvaluation even with extremely optimistic assumptions of the stock despite guidance upgrade during the latest earnings call. The fact that SOUN climbed that high underscores the strength of the FOMO factor affecting the stock price. The stock currently trades around 40% lower than this year's peak and the stock might move closer to this level once again if some positive news comes, like the expansion of Nvidia's stake in the company. Furthermore, the short interest is massive, which might also be the reason for short-term share price spikes.

SOUN holds an extensive portfolio of patents, and these technologies might potentially become interesting for one of the U.S. technological giants. As companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) are fiercely fighting in an AI race, and both companies are well-known for their aggressive approach to growth and innovating through acquisitions. SOUN is a relatively small company with below $2 billion market cap, and the potential acquisition from one of the giants is not impossible. If this is the case, the stock will highly likely spike, and this will also make my thesis look bad.

Conclusion

SoundHound is certainly an interesting company, and there is a probability that its Voice AI solutions indeed might disrupt the way we iterate with our vehicles or home appliances. But the company is still at nascent stages of its development and its revenue is expected to cross $100 million only in 2025, compared to the current $1.75 billion market cap. The valuation is unjustified, and I expect a massive share price drop in foreseeable future, which makes SOUN a "Strong Sell".