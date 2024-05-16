JHVEPhoto

Last summer I called Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) not a very healthy business, after the business (and shares) has seen another year of stagnation, something which has been going on for years.

The spinoff of the Diabetes Care business pressured sales and earnings, as a 20 times adjusted earnings multiple looked full, amidst a lack of impressive structural growth and still some leverage employed.

Fast forwarding a year in time, we have seen the company return to relatively solid growth, as a stagnant share price has reduced earnings multiples a bit. While this helps the investment case, it is still not enough to see a convincing appeal after the business has been a mediocre performer for a while now.

Structural Softness

The investment thesis around Becton, Dickinson really starts with the $24 billion purchase of C.R. Bard back in 2017. Supported by the availability of cheap debt, Becton pursued this mega deal to get a greater foothold in medication management and infection prevention.

The deal was not cheap at a 6.5 times sales multiple (based on a revenue number of $3.7 billion), with EBITDA reported around a billion. This added to the own business, which generated some $12.5 billion in sales at the time.

A $180 stock was supposed to post earnings around $9 per share upon consummation of the deal on a >$16 billion revenue number, as a $22 billion net debt load translated into a 4.5 times leverage ratio.

Since the deal, shares have largely traded above the $200 mark, and by 2021 the company has grown its sales towards $20 billion, with adjusted earnings posted at $13 per share. Moreover, net debt has come down to $15 billion and amidst a modest improvement in profitability, leverage ratios came down to 3 times. Note that the performance was stronger than it looks, as it includes some pandemic-related revenues, in fact, about $2 billion, as these would logically retreat in a post-pandemic world.

With shares trading just over $250 per share in the summer of 2023, I was a bit cautious. 2022 revenues fell to $18.9 billion, driven by the reversal of post-pandemic revenues but more so by the spinoff of the Diabetes Care business Embecta, which furthermore pressured adjusted earnings to $11 and change per share.

The company guided for 2023 sales of around $19 billion and saw adjusted earnings of around $12 per share, as net debt of $16 billion was rather stable, as the overall picture did not make me very upbeat.

The company is very well diversified and is a real medical conglomerate, with the US making up nearly 60% of sales. In terms of divisions, it is BD Medical which makes up half of sales, from products such as medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions and pharmaceutical systems. This major segment is complemented by two largely equally large segments: BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional.

Some Momentum

In November of last year, the company posted its 2023 results. Full-year sales of $19.4 billion were up just 3% on a reported basis, but rose by 4.5% on a currency-neutral basis, as growth rates came in meaningfully higher in the fourth quarter of the year.

GAAP operating earnings fell by 7.5% to $2.11 billion, as this margin pressure and higher interest expenses made that net earnings were down 16% to $1.42 billion, equal to diluted earnings of $4.94 per share. That only tells part of the story as adjusted earnings actually rose by 7% to $12.21 per share, as the gap between both earnings metrics rose on the back of higher restructuring costs and greater product, litigation, and other items.

Net debt showed a meaningful tick lower to $14.4 billion as the company issued a comforting outlook for 2024, seeing organic revenues up by a midpoint of 5.75% to $20.1-$20.3 billion. Adjusted earnings are seen up 4-6% to $12.70-$13.00 per share, although that earnings growth is held back by currency headwinds.

Alongside the earnings report, the board hiked the dividend for the 52nd consecutive year, with payouts hiked by 4% and change to an annual payout of $3.80 per share.

The company hiked the guidance alongside the first quarter sales in February and changed this outlook in a slight manner in May upon the release of the second quarter results. After hiking the sales guidance in February, it was reverted to the original guidance of $20.1-$20.3 billion in May. Adjusted earnings are now seen between $12.95 and $13.15 per share, marking another upward revision. Net debt was rather stable at $14.8 billion, after a half a billion in shares have been bought back so far this year.

In the meantime, shares have fallen to levels around the lows of the year at $235 per share, reducing a 20 times earnings multiple this time last year to about 18 times here, after a relatively solid year of organic growth. With trailing EBITDA improving to $5.7 billion, leverage ratios have gradually improved to 2.6 times.

What Now?

The truth is that shares are dead flat since 2018, when they traded above the $200 mark already. In the meantime, sales have grown from $16 billion to $20 billion, margins have been rather stable, net debt has come down a long way, but the company actually incurred some dilution as well.

Given all this, it still feels as if Becton is somewhat underperforming. While it touts mid-single-digit organic growth rates, currency headwinds appear to be a factor too often, as the truth is that management simply has failed to create a lot of value for investors in recent years here.

What's promising is that net debt has come down a long way, but it's still far from very low, as 18 times (adjusted) earnings does not create too pretty a picture as well, certainly as earnings are regularly adjusted (often involving cash items).

While stagnation, or actual modest decline in the share price, in combination with modest growth, has certainly improved the appeal a great deal here, but I am not just yet willing to commit capital.