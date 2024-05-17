Lock In 8% Preferred Bargains, Before The Fed Cuts Rates

ajr_images/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities

Interest rates are the talk of the town, and higher interest rates are intended to slow down the economy. But that doesn't mean the economy is frozen. We are seeing fewer but larger deals, and established companies are driving growth inorganically by acquiring smaller players. According to McKinsey's latest M&A trends report, the U.S. market saw a 38% jump in the average deal size to $670 million per deal in 2023. Even the highest-quality borrowers have to borrow to grow and stay competitive.

Amidst this pursuit, we saw some of the largest financial services firms tap into the preferred equity markets to raise capital, not only to pursue opportunities but also to replace over $10 billion of preferreds that were redeemed recently. Notably, big banks have had several high-coupon issues this year, including a recent $2.25 billion preferred stock issue from Goldman Sachs (initial rate of 7.5%) and a $550 million preferred stock issue from Citigroup (7.2%). JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and State Street have also tapped into the preferred equity market with 6.875% and 6.7% coupon issues, respectively. Consumer credit leader Synchrony Financial (SYF) issued preferreds at an 8.25% coupon. Most of these offerings are institutional and not accessible to retail investors. Still, one of our picks below lets you benefit from these newly issued high-yielding and lower-risk income instruments. Notably, several of these new offerings are rate reset preferreds, which could cost less in the future (perhaps they hope so).

Higher-for-longer is good. We get to buy high yields at lower risk levels, and we get more time to make our purchases. Preferreds are a $400 billion market that has traditionally appealed to investors for their relatively high yields, good credit quality, and liquidity. Moreover, unlike bonds, they pay dividends, which enjoy preferential tax treatment for eligible investors. This asset class is priced at deep discounts, and we are seizing the opportunity with these diversified CEFs.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: RNP - Yield 7.9%

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) with a unique blend of REIT common equity, and non-REIT preferred securities. Interestingly, both are dividend-oriented asset classes that are depressed amidst higher interest rates. RNP's REIT portfolio comprises "blue chip" REITs that are leaders in their respective domains, and this segment makes up 52% of the total assets. Source

RNP Fact Sheet

The CEF's preferred portfolio has almost no overlap in the issuer industry, with over 90% of the allocated assets invested in banking, insurance, utility, and midstream pipeline preferreds.

RNP Fact Sheet

RNP operates with a 31% leverage to boost returns from these undervalued sectors. 81% of the debt carries fixed-rate financing at 1.6% for a weighted average term of 2.3 years. The cost of all financing is 2.4%, positioning the CEF well to ride out this interest rate cycle and refinance on better terms or deleverage naturally as its holdings appreciate with rate cuts.

RNP does not employ Return of Capital in its distributions and maintains a healthy split of Net Investment Income and Capital Gain. The CEF has made several special distributions since its inception in 2003.

Author's Calculations

RNP trades almost at par with NAV, presenting an attractive opportunity to buy this monthly-paying CEF. With exposure to two highly income-oriented asset classes and modest leverage at rates unachievable for the retail investor, RNP is set to deliver phenomenal total returns for shareholders as the economy undergoes the eventual rate cuts.

Pick #2: JPC - Yield 7.9%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) is a publicly traded CEF that allocates ~88% of its assets to institutional preferreds. Its objective is to invest at least 50% in securities rated investment grade. JPC is highly diversified across 338 securities, with diversified banks insurance, and capital markets firms representing ~72% of the portfolio. Source

JPC Fact Sheet (March 2024)

JPC is a good method to allocate into those high quality, high coupon institutional preferreds that leading banks are issuing in this elevated interest environment. The CEF's leverage-adjusted effective duration is 4.5 years, with just 18% of the holdings becoming callable in the next 12 months. Depending on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, if rates aggressively go down, less of JPC's portfolio faces a call risk with the potential for newer issues at lower coupons. Source

Nuveen Website

JPC operates with ~38% leverage, aiming to boost total returns for shareholders. We note that this leverage comes at an average cost of 6.22% and a 2.94% expense ratio. Imagine building a fixed-income portfolio with 38% leverage. The lowest margin rate offered by Charles Schwab is 11.825%, implying that a $1 portfolio operating with 38% leverage will cost $0.045 annually.

JPC currently trades at a 9.3% discount to par. This means every $1 invested in this CEF buys, with leverage and current discount, $1.50 worth of fixed-income assets, costing the investor only $0.01 annually (Cost per dollar = leverage x expense ratio, i.e., 0.38×0.0294), or less than 25% of the cost if you were to pursue this strategy directly.

JPC presents an excellent buy amidst discounted valuations to lock in a 7.9% yield with monthly distributions.

Conclusion

The investor community closely watches inflation and other economic data, perhaps more than ever in recent years. While the Fed remains poised to hold higher rates for longer, this period is likely to be measured in months vs. years. Leading firms are raising capital through preferred stock offerings, and these securities aren't as appreciated by the market because money market funds and CDs present risk-free alternatives. We can lock into these opportunities to collect our dividends and patiently wait, as rates won't stay elevated forever. Fixed income is well-positioned for spectacular total returns with rate cuts, while offering much-needed defensiveness and income safety in the event of a recession.

We recommend a 40% allocation to fixed income and maintain a comprehensive portfolio of +45 preferred securities and baby bonds in addition to diversified funds focused on these income-oriented asset classes. So far this year, we made six new additions to our bond ladder amidst elevated interest rates. Make hay when the sun shines; your retirement will thank you for it.