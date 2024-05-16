This article series aims to evaluate ETFs (exchange-traded funds) based on their past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data will be posted when necessary.
VFQY strategy
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) is an actively managed fund launched on 02/13/2018 with the objective of investing in stocks with strong fundamentals. It has 367 holdings, a dividend yield of 1.64%, and an expense ratio of 0.13%. Dividends are paid quarterly.
As described by Vanguard, portfolio managers use a rules-based methodology to screen companies with strong fundamentals and sufficient liquidity. "Securities with relatively strong fundamentals may be identified by measures such as strong profitability, sustainable earnings, and healthy balance sheets."
Active management allows a lot of flexibility in the investing process, but it lacks the transparency of an index-based fund. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 55%. This article will use as a benchmark Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (VTI).
VFQY portfolio
The portfolio is invested almost exclusively in U.S. companies, in all size segments.
The top 3 sectors are balanced between 20% and 22.3% of asset value: industrials, consumer discretionary and technology. They are followed by financials and healthcare, both close to 12%. Other sectors are below 6%. Compared to the broad market benchmark, VFQY overweights mostly industrials and consumer discretionary. It underweights technology and ignores real estate and utilities.
The next table lists the top 10 holdings with fundamental ratios. They represent 16.9% of assets and none of them weigh more than 2%. Therefore, the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual companies are low.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight (%)
|
EPS growth %TTM
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
Apple Inc.
|
1.95%
|
9.26
|
29.15
|
28.45
|
0.53
|
3M Company
|
1.84%
|
-231.86
|
N/A
|
13.61
|
6.04
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
1.78%
|
-91.89
|
188.60
|
17.95
|
4.55
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
1.77%
|
-1.93
|
27.29
|
25.04
|
1.60
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
1.75%
|
-20.14
|
25.39
|
19.00
|
1.80
|
Adobe Inc.
|
1.64%
|
3.17
|
45.47
|
26.43
|
0
|
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
|
1.64%
|
24.19
|
50.49
|
47.08
|
0
|
Walmart Inc.
|
1.56%
|
34.31
|
31.29
|
25.30
|
1.39
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
1.51%
|
-20.92
|
48.11
|
14.38
|
3.84
|
KLA Corporation
|
1.49%
|
-22.19
|
38.25
|
31.25
|
0.79
Data: Portfolio123
Fundamentals
VFQY is cheaper than VTI regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Growth rates are mixed: earnings growth is very close to the benchmark, sales growth is slightly below it, and cash flow growth is much higher. Return on Equity, a profitability metric, is similar to the benchmark.
|
VFQY
|
VTI
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
19.34
|
24.56
|
Price/Book
|
4.04
|
4.08
|
Price/Sales
|
1.68
|
2.64
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
12.86
|
16.66
|
Earnings growth
|
21.15%
|
21.04%
|
Sales growth
|
5.95%
|
8.13%
|
Cash flow growth
|
24.13%
|
8.81%
|
ROE
|
24.61%
|
23.95%
Source: Fidelity, Vanguard
Performance
VFQY has underperformed VTI by 15.5% in total return since inception, and by 3.5% in 2024 to date. However, price history is short and may not represent the potential of the strategy over a full market cycle.
The annual sum of distributions has increased from $1.16 per share in 2019 to $1.74 in 2023. This growth rate of 50% in 4 years is far ahead of the cumulative inflation at the same time (about 19%, based on the Consumer Price Index). Although the dividend yield is low, this rate is competitive in the dividend growth arena
Competitors
The next table compares characteristics of VFQY and four major U.S. quality ETFs:
- iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL).
- Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ).
- JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA).
- Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL).
They are passively managed and track different indexes. This list doesn't include funds combining the quality factor with other investing styles, like momentum or dividend (JOET, QDF, DGRW…).
|
VFQY
|
QUAL
|
SPHQ
|
JQUA
|
FQAL
|
Inception
|
2/13/2018
|
7/16/2013
|
12/6/2005
|
11/8/2017
|
9/12/2016
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.13%
|
0.15%
|
0.15%
|
0.12%
|
0.15%
|
AUM
|
$334.48M
|
$43.57B
|
$9.02B
|
$4.22B
|
$957.83M
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$1.74M
|
$246.43M
|
$55.11M
|
$29.28M
|
$7.84M
|
Holdings
|
367
|
130
|
102
|
261
|
131
|
Top 10
|
16.21%
|
39.88%
|
48.15%
|
20.48%
|
34.45%
|
Turnover
|
55.00%
|
58.00%
|
65.00%
|
21.00%
|
43.00%
Data source: Seeking Alpha
VFQY is the smallest and least liquid of these funds, but the most diversified across holdings. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 2/19/2018 to match all inception dates. VFQY is the worst performer.
Takeaway
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF is an actively managed fund invested in over 300 U.S. companies with quality characteristics. VFQY is well-diversified across holdings, sectors, and size segments. Aggregate fundamental metrics look good, with a tilt to value without sacrificing growth. However, VFQY has lagged behind the broad market and four passively managed quality ETFs since its inception. VFQY's track record is unconvincing, but it may be too short to assess the long-term potential of the strategy.
VFQY vs. competitors since 2/19/2018
