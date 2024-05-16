VFQY: This Actively Managed ETF Has Lagged Passive Competitors

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF is an actively managed ETF holding over 300 stocks with relatively strong fundamentals.
  • VFQY is well-diversified across holdings, sectors and size segments.
  • Aggregate metrics look good, with a tilt to value without sacrificing growth.
  • However, VFQY has lagged the broad market and four passively managed quality ETFs since its inception.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Female track runner lagging behind

John M Lund Photography Inc

This article series aims to evaluate ETFs (exchange-traded funds) based on their past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data will be posted when necessary.

VFQY strategy

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.49K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VFQY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VFQY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VFQY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News