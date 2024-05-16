Arctic-Images

The Thesis

As NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) entered 2024, it continued its topline decline, however, at a relatively moderate rate as compared to 2023 as the Texas segment continued its strong performance during the quarter. I am expecting the topline performance to continue to improve with rising energy demand across the region. In addition to this, the company's strong position in most of the regions and a large customer base should benefit the company's sales in the coming years.

Margin prospects also look promising with a strong contribution from the company's recent inclusion of the Smart home business, which should drive the company's bottom line as well in the longer term. Wall Street is also anticipating a year-on-year EPS growth of 16.63% for FY24. I believe, despite the recent rally, the company's stock is still at an attractive valuation, making it a decent buy at the moment.

Q1 2024 Performance

During the first quarter of 2024, the company's East and the West segment continued to decline, however at a moderate rate as compared to the 2023 quarters. The Texas segment on the other hand again outperformed with a year-on-year growth of 9.8% despite the headwinds from mild weather in the region during the quarter. The company's Smart Home platform also continued its strong execution with a growing customer count as well as a 5% growth in the monthly recurring revenue per subscriber, which helped the company partially offset the negative impact of the decline in the East and West segment resulting in an overall topline decline of 3.8% during the quarter versus the prior-year quarter.

NRG Segment wise sales (Research Wise)

While the topline continued to be weak, the company's profitability continued to improve as the company's adjusted EBITDA margin saw a notable jump of approximately 300 bps to 11.4% during the quarter. This growth was primarily driven by the benefit from the full inclusion of Smart Home EBITDA. The East and the West segments also contributed significantly to the margin growth the benefits from lower supply costs more than offset the negative impact from decreased margins in Texas due to weather impact.

Outlook

After a strong topline performance in FY22, NRG had a negative 2023 due to weakness across all the segments throughout the year. However, things are improving now due to continued strong growth, particularly in the Texas region, which grew in high single digits in the first quarter of 2024. I expect this strong growth to continue further in the coming quarters due to rising power demand, which along with benefits from continued strong execution of the company's smart home platform should lead the topline growth in 2024.

Currently, the company operates the second-largest energy and natural gas business by retail volume, having around 8 million residential customers across the United States. The energy demand is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years due to the rising use of electricity in industries, manufacturing as well as onshoring activities. Along with this, advancements in artificial intelligence, mainly in Gen AI are further expected to boost the demand. In my opinion, the company's large customer base and its unique capability to provide energy management through its smart home ecosystem should drive volume growth in both electric and natural gas for the company, resulting in topline growth in the quarters ahead.

Additionally, another thing that I believe should benefit the company's sales in the longer term is their strong track record of high-quality customer experience. The company, through its business platform, helps its customers with large loads in achieving their objectives with their plan that are tailored to stabilize energy costs for the customers and meet sustainability targets as well, and the customers also look for a partner that helps them through this complicated energy markets while minimizing the risks. In addition to this, the company has added 35,000 new customers in their new Lubbock market in Texas, thanks to the efforts of NRG's consumer energy team over the past two years to establish NRG and its brands as the preferred electricity provider in Lubbock. In my opinion, this customer addition should further boost the company's sales in the coming years, as this represents a significant share of the available customer base in the region.

Talking about the company's margin prospects, the strong position of NRG in the core Texas market and continuous contribution from the fast-growing high-margin business, Vivint Smart Home should continue to benefit its margins in the coming quarters. The company's guidance for total EBITDA for FY24 has been revised to the north as it is now seeing the EBITDA for FY 2023 in the range of $3.3B - $3.55B, which looks quite achievable to me as its diversified supply strategy and solid plant performance continue to provide predictable supply costs through volatile load and price conditions in Texas. The company also successfully achieved its EBITDA target for 2023 as well.

Overall, I expect that the company's leading market position in premium services and tailored energy management solutions should continue to support the company's business across North America. In addition to this, the company is also uniquely positioned due to its ability to combine residential, energy, and smart technology at scale, which along with the company's strong track record of customer experience should support the company's business in the coming year.

Valuation

Since my last article on NRG, the stock has returned approximately 57% reaching its all-time high as the company's margins expanded significantly in the past quarters. Post the recent rally, the company's stock has reached a valuation that is higher than its historical average. Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 11.82 times based on the FY24 EPS estimate of $6.95, which is at a premium to its 5-year average P/E of 8.66.

While the current valuation of the stock looks fairly valued, when compared to the forward Non-GAAP P/E ratio of the sector median, which is currently at 16.55, the stock is still at a notable discount of approximately 28%. As we can see in the table below, NRG's position is quite strong in terms of future margin growth prospects as well as relative valuation when compared to its closest peers including companies like EDP Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY), Avangrid (AGR), Fortis (FTS), and Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT).

Company (Forward) Non-GAAP P/E EBITDA growth (Forward) (NRG) 11.82 26.05% (EDPFY) 12.34 4.03% (AGR) 16.62 9.72% (FTS) 17.56 7.26% (LNT) 16.96 7.55% Click to enlarge

In my opinion, the company's long-term margin prospect looks promising primarily due to its fast-growing high-margin smart home business, which should continue to support the company's bottom-line expansion in the coming year resulting in further improvement in the company's valuation. Hence, NRG's strong outlook and attractive valuation presents a good opportunity for investment in this stock as compared to its peers.

NRG growth grade (Seeking Alpha)

Risk

The company's overall margin has continued to expand since the addition of Vivint Smart Homes, and the company's overall profitability has improved notably. But, the margins of the East/West segment still appear to be struggling in mid-single digits versus the prior year quarters as the company enters 2024.

My thesis is built upon the consideration that the company's overall margin should continue to get support from the strong Texas core market as well as margin contribution from the Vivint category. However, the only thing that concerns me is, that if the Vivint acquisition does not end up delivering as per expectation, the company's profitability might be negatively impacted which can potentially impact the stock's valuation.

Apart from this margin thing, currently, the company's total debt is approximately 330% of its equity, which is significantly higher than its peers which ranges from 60% to 160%. However, the company is generating a decent amount of free cash flow, which should help the company in its debt repayment in the future. But, as I mentioned in my thesis, I am expecting margin expansion in the coming quarters, if the company can't deliver as per my expectations, the cash flow might also impacted negatively further worsening the situation for the company.

Cash Flow of NRG and its peers (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

As discussed earlier, the company's stock has delivered decent returns in the past few months, reaching its all-time high. However, the company's stock is still at a significant discount to its sector median. In my opinion, the company should continue to benefit from its unique capabilities and leading position in certain markets. Also, the contribution from the new Vivint acquisition in terms of new innovative products and the company's strong customer experience track record should help the company retain the existing customers as well as gain new customers in the future. The margin of the company profile also looks promising. Due to these reasons, I remain optimistic about the company's long-term outlook and would like to stay with the BUY rating on the NRG stock.