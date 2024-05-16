Luis Alvarez

Introduction

The embattled REIT Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has had no shortage of conflicting headlines recently, ranging from further signs of financial distress to rays of hope of a turnaround. MPW has been dealing with a range of issues, most of which are of their own doing. The economic impacts of Covid-19 undoubtedly exacerbated the problems threatening the business model, but the pandemic was not the root cause.

Most investors still in possession of MPW shares are likely left holding the bag, as at the time of this writing, the share price has declined approximately 75% from its high of over $24 just prior to the commencement of the Federal Reserve’s current rate hiking cycle.

One of the most important items that needs to belong on any investor’s checklist is: Does the company have competent and shareholder-friendly management? A company’s management team must have the goal of growing shareholder wealth, and it is usually clear whether or not this is the case by inspecting the company’s capital allocation decisions, and the communication of those decisions.

Many articles have been written on Seeking Alpha about MPW, which have done a deep dive into the analysis and valuation of MPW’s current financial position and future prospects. This article will take a different approach by taking a step back to examine the underlying reasons for the current predicament that MPW’s management team currently finds itself in. Most importantly, this article will aim to identify how MPW’s shareholders can learn from the experience of being an owner of this company in order to make wiser investments next time.

Management of Problematic Tenants

Every business must think carefully about what their core products/services are, and the composition and concentration of their customer base. In MPW’s, the core business is clear: leasing real estate assets to healthcare operators. Having a clearly identifiable and easy to understand core business is usually a green flag for investors, but the composition and concentration of tenants has been one of the most impactful struggles facing the company.

Inflaming this issue has been a blurring of the line between landlord and creditor. MPW has repeatedly provided financial assistance in the form of debt financing and deferred rent to its most problematic tenant, Steward. While the management team has insisted these are “not an operating loan to Steward”, it is clear that the different forms of financial assistance have not had their intended effect due to Steward declaring bankruptcy.

Since the Q2 2023 earnings call linked above from August, MPW’s management has issued a $60 million bridge loan announced in January, 2024. Just announced this month, MPW is issuing another $75 million in debt-in-process financing.

The lesson to be learned here is perhaps obvious, but in the case of MPW it is worth restating. In order for an investment in a corporation to have the potential for success, the revenue streams of that company must be appropriately diversified, so the cash flows from that corporation are sufficient to cover run operations, pay the dividend, and make debt payments without delay or interruption even if one or two of those revenue streams experiences challenges. I believe that MPW’s management team allowed the tenant base to become too concentrated on Steward, and once Steward experienced their own financial troubles, the hit to funds from operations (FFO) was too much to overcome without major restructuring efforts such as a dividend cut and asset sales.

Communication With Shareholders

It may well be that a given management team is both capable and has shareholder wealth at the top of their priority list, but if that management team cannot effectively communicate with their shareholders regarding updates to the business, then investors simply will not be able to make effective allocation decisions.

Since the onset of Steward’s troubles, the MPW management team has begun each earnings call the same way - with a prepared statement of positive updates reflecting optimism of Steward’s ability to get things turned around. Here’s a sample from the 2023 Q3 earnings call:

MPW Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

With the perhaps inevitable announcement of Steward filing for bankruptcy, it is safe to say that the management team’s comments did not match the situation on the ground. Later in the call, Mr. Steven Hamner, CFO, went as far as to say “Given Steward’s strong facility-level operations, we remain confident in the real estate long-term profit potential despite the near-term cash flow headwinds mentioned in the press release this morning.” In my view, it appears that either the management team did not have an accurate understanding of the current state of the operating conditions of their most significant tenant at the time, or they chose to not be forthright with their update.

The takeaway to be had here is that investors should be looking for management teams who are plain-speaking, straight shooters that give direct and clear updates regarding both the successes and challenges of the business. Without this, investors will be unable to make a decision on whether to start a position, add to a position, or divest from a position.

The Dividend

The primary argument behind REIT investing is the collection of regular dividends, which arrive in investors’ pockets via a more efficient route than a typical corporation due to the avoidance of corporate taxation. Believe it or not, there was a long stretch of time where MPW had an extensive history of dividend hikes based on their dividend history. From 2013 to 2023, MPW consistently raised its dividend payout by $.01 on a nearly annual basis. A consistent and reliable dividend history should be on the checklist of any dividend growth investor.

However, as has been well publicized, MPW was forced to reduce its quarterly payout from $.29 to $.15 in August 2023. This likely did not come as a surprise to many investors, as there was widespread speculation from several Seeking Alpha analysts who could easily identify that FFO were no longer going to be sufficient to both cover the dividend payments and make the required debt payments.

While a dividend cut is a concerning development in its own right, this overlaps with another theme within this article regarding communication with shareholders. The following was taken from the Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript:

MPW Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The phrase “very satisfied” regarding the dividend coverage has not aged well, to put it mildly. It needs to be pointed out that this earnings call occurred on April 27, 2023, only for the company to completely change its position less than four months later in announcing the dividend cut.

This is not the only installment of earnings calls containing eyebrow-raising statements regarding the dividend. In the Q4 2023 earnings call taking place on February 21, 2024 CEO Edward Aldag said this in his prepared remarks: “The Board will meet later this quarter to discuss the dividend. The Board's policy on the dividend remains unchanged. As has always been the case, the Board will review all aspects of the company, including items such as FFO payout ratios, REIT requirements and liquidity.” This statement reveals that the dividend coverage was still in question even after the cut, and that a further cut was possible. With the most recent dividend being announced just in time to be considered as a Q1 dividend payment, investors cannot be assured that the current dividend which the management team referred to as “right-sized” is sustainable.

Within the same earnings call, another statement was made by Mr. Aldag that is arguably more concerning. In response to a question about the ongoing dividend sustainability by analyst Vikram Malhotra, the response by Mr. Aldag indicates a worrying trend about how current dividend payments are being financed:

MPW Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dividends need to be funded with internal cash flows. For a REIT, this would mean funds from operations (FFO) and for a non-REIT corporation this would mean cash flow from operations. If dividend payments are dependent on the completion and size of asset sales, then the dividend is not being funded from a reliable and sustainable source. MPW can only sell so many assets. A similar problem that can be observed in non-REIT corporations would be accessing debt markets to fund dividend payments. In both cases, shareholder wealth is eroded. Investors should view the funding of dividend payments from anything but internal cash flows from operations as a red flag.

Dividend growth investing can be a powerful source of returns over time, but the takeaway here is that a company’s dividend picture can change quickly. Dividend ratios and the dividend history are not enough, as they are lagging or concurrent indicators at best. Investors must constantly monitor an issuer’s cash-based ability to not only maintain the current dividend, but to fund future dividend increases.

Sources of Finance

During the extended period of time where borrowing costs were minimal (2008-2018, 2020-2021), MPW’s management team went through an aggressive stretch of acquisitions of properties. REIT’s are by their very nature a debt-intensive enterprise, so this may have seemed an opportune time for MPW to acquire additional assets to keep growing FFO. However, growth-at-all costs strategies eventually end up having more costs than originally anticipated. While MPW’s period of acquisitions lasting over a decade did undoubtedly increase FFO, it is clear that management did not ladder the debt in a way that ensured the obligations could be paid with internal cash flows. Instead, the management team has had to rely on dividend cuts and asset sales as sources of finance to prepare for the debt repayments.

MPW’s management team has been vocal about the amount of liquidity raised in preparation for the upcoming debt obligation of over $1B due in 2024.

However, a closer look at the timing and structure of the debt from the 2023 annual report reveals that a significant amount of debt obligations are scheduled for 2024 and 2025, it is actually 2026 which proposes the biggest challenge:

MPW 2023 10-K

Management’s goal of over $2B in liquidity to be raised from various sources is clearly enough to make the $1B debt payment in 2024, with some dry powder to last into 2025. But it remains unclear how $3.5B will be repaid in 2026. Even if the recent asset sales had not occurred, there is no sufficient internal cash flow to meet the 2026 commitments without further asset sales.

If debt is going to be used to finance growth, a very common strategy by issuers is to match the debt financing to the expected cash flows to be created by the new purchases of assets. This clearly did not happen, as the debt payments seemingly caught MPW’s management team by surprise.

Due to an overuse of debt and poor laddering of the debt over time, MPW is now in a negative spiral where debt obligations have required dividend cuts and asset sales. The dividend cut, which shows no sign of being raised anytime soon, has drastically reduced the cash flow return for shareholders alongside the loss of capital from the share price decline. Asset sales, which are expected to continue, may help MPW meet the upcoming debt obligation, but they will also have the more significant long-term impact of decreasing FFO. A decline in FFO means that the avenues by which the management team could return value to shareholders (a future dividend hike, purchases of new investment properties, etc.) are also decreased.

The takeaway for investors here is to be wary of debt-financed growth. Virtually all corporations that are publicly traded need to rely on long-term debt to grow, and this is especially true for REIT’s. However, a company needs to ladder the debt where it can be paid off from the internal cash flows created from the projects that resulted from that use of debt.

Conclusion

Investors should aim to make every loss of capital a learning opportunity to improve future allocation decisions, and there are a range of lessons to be learned here.

In my view, I believe that the management team overused debt as a source of financing and mismanaged relationships with tenants. The lack of appropriate and sufficient communication with shareholders exacerbated all of the above problems. While the chaos that the Covid-19 pandemic caused hospital operators is obviously not the fault of MPW’s management team, the tide has gone out, and we now know who is and who is not wearing pants.

MPW currently carries an A+ valuation grade from Seeking Alpha, as the valuation has been priced for financial calamity since the start of Q4 2023. However, if investors arrive at the conclusion that a management team cannot or is unwilling to conduct business transactions with the goal of maximizing shareholder value, then there is no point in further considering either the opening of a new position or adding to an existing one.

There clearly is a path forward for MPW, and I am confident that the share price will recover from its current valuation once more progress is made on the debt, the problematic tenant issues are resolved, and asset sales are no longer necessary. Even after the recent recovery as a result of the shorts giving some ground, MPW shareholders are faced with the difficult decision of whether to keep holding their positions, or decide to allocate the salvageable value towards another investment (and if so, when). While this is an impossible position to be in which cannot be answered for each individual investor, I am reminded of the famous Warren Buffet quote: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks.”