Don't Miss The Best Time To Buy REITs Since The Great Financial Crisis Of 2009

ekapol/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

2024 was going to be the year of the REIT. Or so I said at the beginning of the year, when I believed we'd see a rate cut by May.

What I seemed to have overlooked, however, was that just as the sticky rent measurements kept inflation artificially lower for a while during the inflation spike, it is now keeping it artificially higher, despite measures such as Truflation's real-time inflation estimate at 2.3%.

Truflation

I believe Truflation is better in every way than the CPI and the PCE, but it is a bit too new age for the Fed to really use it.

And it's bad optics for them to undermine the methodology of how inflation is calculated, so even if it is poor methodology of housing cost calculations which is keeping inflation above the Fed's target rate, they have to deal with the headline numbers.

This meant: no rate cuts. But the market, and real estate stocks, were sizing up a rate cut in the first half of 2024.

When that bubble of hope burst, so did the price performance of real estate stocks. They have been the worst performing sector in the S&P 500 year to date, and on a 1-year period.

Seeking Alpha

Of course, that should be nuanced a little, as price performance for REITs has varied widely by subsector. Regional malls, lodging REITs, data centers, and single family have actually done quite well this year.

Cohen & Steers

Office has done not as bad as planned, while industrial REITs and self storage have been crippled by higher vacancy amid challenging demand and increased supply.

Nonetheless, I think REITs as a whole are about the best buy you can possibly make today.

Why now?

The first reason that it makes sense to buy REITs now is that they are outright cheap.

The chart below by Cohen & Steers shows that in February 2024, REITs had the deepest earnings spread vs the S&P 500 since the GFC.

Cohen & Steers

During the past 20 years, REITs have typically traded at a 2.7x premium to earnings, they were then trading at a 1.1x discount.

This spread has gotten wider in the past 3 months with the stubborn underperformance of the REIT sector.

The second reason is that, contrary to popular belief, REITs usually do their best in the 12 months following the last rate hike by the Fed.

Cohen & Steers

Since July 26th, REITs are exactly flat.

XLRE Price since last rate hike (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Are REITs going to break that trend by posting poor performance for the next 2 months? Maybe, but I doubt it.

After periods of underperformance, REITs have usually bounced back with a vengeance as the sector has been known for its volatility, as investors seem to either be "all in" or "all out" in the past 15 years.

NovelInvestor

It seems the timing is just right. REITs have been beating analyst earnings left and right this earning season. As I said in a recent article on REITs:

Out of the 10 largest constituents of the XLRE, 9 have reported earnings, 8 have beaten estimates, and just 1 has adjusted guidance lower. The argument we have been making for a long time, is that there are many industries that make up the real estate sector, and they have very different fundamentals. In just this list alone, there are industrial REITs, data center REITs, cell tower REITs, retail REITs, mall REITs, and self-storage REITs.

Since then, the 10th stock, Equinix (EQIX) has reported earnings, beaten estimates, its audit committee has found no wrongdoing in the "short report" (even if I still think it is a little suspicious). So that's 9/10 that have beaten estimates.

What this says is that analysts have been selling REITs short in this higher rate environment. We know that markets are looking forward to a couple of quarters at most, and as a rate cut gets priced once again, REITs will shine.

Here are 2 I like very much.

Industrial REITs: Separate the wheat from the chaff

Industrial REITs have been underperforming due to two factors:

Demand has cooled down after the ecommerce led boom of the pandemic. Supply is coming onto the market at an aggressive pace.

The one glimmer of hope for occupancy is that construction starts are significantly down from the peak in 2022.

Cohen & Steers

And these are the December 2023 numbers presented. In Q1, commercial starts further declined.

As Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust pointed out in their Q1 update about industrial starts:

Looking ahead, new construction starts have declined 76% from the 2022 peak

While the 2024 forecasted delivery of industrial warehouses is below 2022 and 2023, it is still quite elevated this year, and can continue to put pressure on the market as a whole.

CommercialEdge

Just like certain subsectors amongst REITs have outperformed, there are certain geographies amongst industrial warehouses which fare better than others.

This has always been why I've shied away from Prologis (PLD). It's a finely run REIT mind you, but it spans the entire country and even industrial properties outside the country.

Not all markets are made the same, some have characteristics which are more desirable.

Infill markets which are in areas where no new permits are being issued are attractive, as these markets have limited supply. Infill development involves the redevelopment or repurposing of already developed or underutilized land within existing urban or suburban areas. The limited new supply gives a position of power to the existing landlords.

A good parallel is residential markets like Manhattan or Paris. You cannot add more supply (except in fringe cases) which means that as long as demand remains strong, prices continue to increase.

And demand remains particularly strong in coastal port markets in the US, as this is where imported goods arrive onto American shores. They then need to be warehoused before serving their metro areas.

And there is no market with quite the supply & demand profile of infill, SoCal.

Rexford Investor Presentation

Los Angeles and Long Island represent 30% of the nation's port volume, and despite the exodus from California, LA remains the top port market serving the West. Port volumes are up 32% on the West coast vs 9% on the East coast YTD.

Commercial Edge in a recent report pointed out that:

the largest premium for new leases signed over the past 12 months was posted in the Inland Empire, averaging $7.41 per square foot. The next-largest premiums for new leases were recorded in Los Angeles ($5.08 per square foot), the Bay Area ($4.35 per square foot) and Orange County ($4.31 per square foot).

So no surprise, Rexford Industrial (REXR) is a particularly appealing REIT to us.

The geographically focused industrial REIT is focused on SoCal infill exclusively.

Below are some of the highlights of the first quarter results.

Company shares of Core FFO per diluted share of $0.58, an increase of 11.5% as compared to the prior year quarter.

as compared to the prior year quarter. Consolidated Portfolio NOI of $163.5 million, an increase of 14.9% as compared to the prior year quarter.

Same Property Portfolio NOI increased 5.5% and Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI increased 8.5% as compared to the prior year quarter.

Average Same Property Portfolio occupancy of 96.8% .

. Comparable rental rates increased by 17.3% compared to prior rents on a GAAP basis and by 13.2% on a cash basis on 3.2 million rentable square feet of new and renewal leases.

Excluding the Tireco, Inc. lease extension, comparable rental rates increased by 53.0% compared to prior rents on a GAAP basis and by 33.6% on a cash basis .

. Completed 3.2 million square feet of acquisitions totaling $1.1 billion.

Ended the quarter with a low-leverage balance sheet measured by a net debt-to-enterprise value ratio of 20.9%

REXR Investor Presentation

REXR still has lots of growth embedded in mark to market rent increases. It maintains low vacancy of 3.2%, well below national averages, and commands a 7% premium vs geographic peers on its locations due to higher quality and functionality.

Yet, the stock dropped like a rock in line with Prologis when PLD reported soft earnings because the market is piling all industrials together, and not considering the significant edge that the supply/demand dynamics of REXR's edge give it.

The company currently trades at $45 and yields 3.7%, which is considerably more than its 10-year median of 2.12%.

REXR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

REXR has awful momentum, but if a swing in all REITs were to happen, there would be good reason to believe that the worst is already over. In the next REIT up-turn, REXR would likely return towards its historical valuations. I think it could recover $60 this year to start with, but a price as high as $80 couldn't be impossible.

From the outside it seems as the wind is still blowing against REXR, but fundamentally, the company is doing very, very well.

Simon Says: Let's go to the mall

You must realize, the market gets things wrong quite often. Greed and fear is exaggerated and valuations go incredibly low and incredibly high. When they are low, there is always someone to tell you they are going lower, and when they are high, there is always someone to say they'll see you on the moon, so long as you hold on to the stock.

Those people know a thing or two about momentum, and they tend to be right, until the wind shifts direction, the tide goes out, and they're found skinny dipping.

Back in July 2022, when Simon Property Group (SPG) was trading just below $100, I said:

Simon Property Group is a perfect example of how wrong the market is. A 7% yield makes it a bargain. If you buy the stock and the price goes nowhere, over the next year or two, your yield will go up to over 8% just from the dividend returning to its prepandemic level. SPG should be trading between $140 and $160, not at the current level.

Since then, SPG has increased by nearly 50% to $147 and the dividend is now 15% higher.

SPG DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

But we don't care where it has been, we're only concerned with where it's going, right?

David Simon, CEO of SPG, said in the opening remarks of the latest quarter's earnings call:

We're off to a good start with results that exceeded our plan.

Leasing momentum and cashflow continued, while occupancy held at 95.5%.

SPG is one of those stocks where the micro is playing catch up. As you can see, they aren't paying a pre-pandemic dividend payout yet. And for the very same reasons, Simon Property Group isn't trading at its pre-pandemic valuations.

Of all the mall operators, SPG is the best by far, and it still yields more than 5%, all while the dividend has been growing at 7% and will continue to do so for at least a couple more years.

It is one of the REITs with the best momentum, and as such I believe it will continue to lead the wave as REITs close the historical multiple gap in the next few quarters, leading up to a very likely fed cut in September.

Conclusion

REITs have been dismissed, yet this earnings season's takeaway is clear: Commercial real estate is a diversified and varied sector, and there are some firms, which are clearly profitable and doing very well.

These 2 REIT dividend stocks definitely deserve a spot in your portfolio. They complement very nicely in profiles, too.