Why Waymo's 50,000 Autonomous Ride-Hailing Trips A Week Is A Big Deal

Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) subsidiary Waymo recently announced on X (Twitter) that it now provides 50,000 paid autonomous ride-hailing trips per week in three cities, and one of these is relatively new. This is undoubtedly a proof point that its autonomous ride-hailing services (ARS) are a viable and safe technology that is being accepted in the marketplace.

The technology is proven

Waymo recently announced that it now provides 50,000 paid autonomous trips per week in three cities and more than a year ago announced that it had surpassed one million paid trips (Waymo Release: One Million Miles). This goes a long way to prove that its autonomous driving technology works.

Just to remind you, I refer to sufficiently-autonomous driving technology used by autonomous ride-hailing services like Waymo and Cruise in my book (Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions). It is considered SAE Level 4 and is much different than the autonomous driving technology used by Tesla (TSLA), which is only SAE Level 2, or semi-autonomous driving, where a driver still needs to be aware and ready to take control.

Sufficiently-autonomous driving uses high-definition maps and lidar, so the vehicle can place itself in a specific position on the map to know precisely, within centimeters, where it is. Significantly, these maps also limit the area and routes the autonomous vehicle can drive without any driver or person in the vehicle. As subsequently described, Waymo has specific limited areas defined in its three current cities.

The technology is starting to be proven to be safer than human drivers

Are autonomous ride-hailing services safer than human drivers? Increasingly, companies like Waymo are building an experience base that is proving this true. A recent study commissioned by Waymo after its first 7 million miles of autonomous driving through October 2023 shows significantly lower accident rates than human drivers. Waymo had a 0.41 accident rate per million miles involving any injury, from minor to severe and fatal cases, per million miles for the Waymo Autonomous Driver vs. 2.78 for the human benchmark. Here is an extract from that study:

There’s no single metric that can show the safety of autonomous driving. We use several different evaluation metrics and methods aiming to get a complete picture of safety. One of many metrics that can be used to monitor the rider-only service after it has launched is the number of vehicle crashes per mile of driving compared to humans. In the performance study, we compared the Waymo Driver’s crash rates to human drivers’ on several different benchmarks. This study is one of the first to compare overall crash rates using data from fully autonomous operations only, rather than a mix of fully autonomous driving and testing with a human behind the wheel. Unlike the recent research by Swiss Re that focused on crashes resulting in Waymo’s liability claims, this study includes all Waymo crashes, regardless of the Waymo vehicle’s role in the crash, and with any amount of property damage. It also uses publicly available data, which allows other researchers to replicate the results. Waymo’s data was derived from crashes reported under NHTSA’s Standing General Order (SGO), over 7.14 million fully autonomous miles driven 24/7 across Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles through the end of October 2023. That data was then compared to relevant human crash rates resulting in police reports, injuries, and/or property damage. When considering all locations together, compared to the human benchmarks, the Waymo Driver demonstrated: An 85% reduction or 6.8 times lower crash rate involving any injury, from minor to severe and fatal cases (0.41 incidence per million miles for the Waymo Driver vs 2.78 for the human benchmark)

A 57% reduction or 2.3 times lower police-reported crash rate (2.1 incidences per million miles for the Waymo Driver vs. 4.85 for the human benchmark) This means that over the 7.1 million miles Waymo drove, there were an estimated 17 fewer injuries and 20 fewer police-reported crashes compared to if human drivers with the benchmark crash rate would have driven the same distance in the areas we operate. When compared to crash rates in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, individually, the Waymo Driver significantly outperformed local respective human benchmarks as well (though the comparison in LA does not yet have enough mileage to be statistically significant). Notably, local human benchmarks varied from one city to another — for example, San Francisco had the highest rate of crashes where an injury was reported with 5.55 incidents per million miles, which was approximately three times higher than the national average.

NHTSA and other studies have continually stated that human driving errors are responsible for more than 90% of all serious accidents (NHTSA Traffic Safety Facts). Autonomous vehicles don't drive drunk or impaired, run traffic lights and stop signs, speed excessively, or drive distracted. However, they may drive too carefully and stop fully at stop signs, which can sometimes cause other cars to rear-end them.

Of course, continuing controversial articles focus on problems with autonomous ride-hailing services. These are mostly blown out of proportion because they make more interesting reading than the thousands of "expected" human accidents daily.

Several state and federal investigations are also underway to ensure the efficacy of autonomous ride-hailing services. Many people lump these autonomous services with the problems that Tesla has encountered, but they are very different technologies.

All of these factors suppress the adoption rate for autonomous ride-hailing services, but pushbacks like this are typical for the adoption rate of any new revolutionary technology.

It still needs to be proved definitively that autonomous ride-hailing services are safer than human drivers, but as more autonomous trips and miles are performed, this will become clearer.

The market acceptance is proven

Fifty thousand autonomous paid trips per week is substantial. It demonstrates that tens of thousands of people are comfortable using this service. Currently, Waymo is operating in just three metropolitan areas.

Waymo started its autonomous ride-hailing service in the Phoenix metropolitan area in 2020. Its service now covers 225 square miles of metropolitan Phoenix with 24/7 service.

Waymo's Phoenix Market Served (Waymo)

In 2022, Waymo began providing paid autonomous rides to passengers in San Francisco without any safety driver present. It continued to scale and grow its service in San Francisco, and in May, it announced that it plans to expand its service slowly across the San Francisco peninsula. In the chart below, the blue area is its current service area, and the green is its intended expansion.

Waymo San Francisco Market (Waymo)

Waymo began providing its services to the Los Angeles area earlier this year. It operates 24/7 in 63 square miles from Santa Monica to downtown LA.

Waymo's Los Angeles Market (Waymo)

Waymo has also started testing its autonomous ride-hailing service in Austin, Texas, and plans to initiate a paid service in the city by the end of this year.

Autonomous Ride-hailing Services is a geometric growth opportunity

Waymo's rapid growth in the number of autonomous ride-hailing trips also demonstrates the geometric growth potential for revenue. There are three primary drivers of growth:

The number of rides in each market served will grow as people become more comfortable with and aware of it, and Waymo will add more vehicles.

As the served area increases, the market broadens. The expansion from San Francisco to the peninsula is an example.

New metropolitan areas are opened. Waymo has already identified adding services in Austin later this year.

Here's the geometric math: 25,000 trips per week in each metropolitan area (since LA started at the beginning of the year, its number of trips was small). Increasing adoption in each metropolitan area could grow by 60% a year, which would be 40,000 in SF and Phoenix, then 30,000 in LA, and 25,000 in Austin, for 135,000 next year from these four markets. Add in two new markets in 2025, and getting to more than 150,000 trips is easy. In 2026, the progression continues to grow geometrically.

Investment Implications

The 50,000-per-week milestone should be perceived as an important investment consideration for Alphabet and others providing this service, such as Cruise (GM). It should also be considered a "shot across the bow" for ride-sharing companies such as Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT).

Alphabet

Waymo is a subsidiary of Alphabet. It's not quite wholly owned, since it raised $5.75 billion from outside investors (Waymo investors). However, although not publicly disclosed, Alphabet is believed to own almost all of it. Alphabet doesn't disclose its valuation of Waymo or how much it invests annually in it. Chances are that its investment exceeds $1 billion annually. Alphabet discloses a loss of $1 billion per quarter on "Other Bets," and Waymo is most likely the largest of these.

Waymo's initial impact on Alphabet will be to reduce the loss on its investment by generating significant revenue. Assuming $17 per trip, 50,000 trips per week (most of which are in two metropolitan areas or an average of 25,000 each since LA is new) equates to more than $40 million annually. This could grow to more than 150,000 trips per month in 2025, coming from five metropolitan areas with an average of 30,000 trips per month, equating to $130 million.

Gross bookings for ridesharing are approximately $200 billion annually. This is estimated by Uber's reported gross bookings for Q1/24 (Uber Q1/24) of $37 billion, annualized and divided by Uber's estimated market share. As Waymo increases its penetration of early markets and expands into new ones, it could begin to capture a measurable portion of that $200 billion growing market.

Waymo will eventually be significant enough to require a formal valuation by Alphabet, which could have a considerable impact. Although not certain, Alphabet could also spin-off Waymo. That possibility exists because its outside investors will expect a substantial return on their investment. Although Alphabet is worth over $2 trillion, this could still be a material increase.

GM

Last year, Cruise (GM) was ahead of Waymo and on the way to offering its services in ten metropolitan markets. After its poor response to an accident in which a human hit-and-run driver knocked a pedestrian under one of its vehicles, Cruise suspended its service for a deep, internal introspection. It is now relaunching its service in the Phoenix area, although not to paid passengers yet.

I expect Cruise to relaunch and eventually catch up to Waymo. The difference in its impact on GM compared to Waymo on Alphabet is significant. GM's current valuation is only $50 billion, so Cruise could have a much more dramatic impact on GM shareholders.

Tesla

As I described in my recent SA Tesla article, I don't see Tesla as a potential competitor in this autonomous ride-hailing market despite promotional efforts and the hope of avid Tesla investors.

Uber

Uber and Lyft should be concerned about this Waymo milestone since it is taking customers away from their ridesharing markets. Neither company discloses the number of rides by market, but 50,000 trips per week in 2-3 metropolitan areas must be noticeable.

This will become a risk that investors will begin to notice and raise in these companies. Right now, Waymo and Cruise charge fares similar to ridesharing, but inevitably, I believe they will lower their fares to take market share. Autonomous ride-hailing services are much less expensive than traditional ridesharing (Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions). It's the historical example of technology/capital-intensive business models disrupting labor-intensive business models.