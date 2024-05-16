Michael Vi

We are witnessing major changes in the automotive industry, with trends in electrification and autonomous driving technologies. This created plenty of new feature requirements such as the entertainment from the gadgets instead of the driving experience, influencing the complexity of the onboard systems. Adding greater safety requirements and tougher emission standards continues to add demand for technologies to serve these "megatrends". With the sales of vehicles increasing worldwide, the correlated automotive technology and components industry gets a boost, encouraging long-term prospects. Today I would like to analyze Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), whose shares were lagging the S&P 500 Total Return performance, but may have a possibility for short-term price appreciation.

Comparison of 5-Year Cumulative Total Return (the company`s statements)

I will go through the 2023 fiscal year results, continue with the recent quarterly statements, compare the company to its peers and come up with the price target using an alternative valuation technique, confirming my "Buy" rating.

Company Overview

The best definition of the company's business is developing "the 'brain' and the 'nervous system' of increasingly complex vehicles". APTV provides solutions for the vehicle's electrical architecture, from engine management, to vehicle-to-vehicle communication in the automotive industry. Its customers are the 25 largest OEM car producers. As the business is highly dependent on vehicle production volumes, the company is the beneficiary of the last year's growth and future expectations. Its operations are divided into two segments: Signal and Power Solutions; Advanced Safety and User Experience. The company retains a low fixed costs structure, which allows limiting risks of low automobile production periods. Currently, APTV is continuing its cost optimization and restructuring. Recently, Aptiv reached an agreement with Hyundai Motor Group to reduce its shareholding in Motional, thus decreasing the investments.

Motional agreement update (the company`s presentation)

First Quarter Results and Past Performance

APTV First Quarter Highlights (The company`s press release)

Year 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Operating revenue 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Cost of sales 82.1% 84.2% 82.8% 84.9% 84.4% 85.2% 81.6% Gross margin 17.9% 15.8% 17.2% 15.1% 15.6% 14.8% 18.4% General and administrative expenses 7.5% 7.1% 7.2% 6.5% 6.9% 7.5% 7.5% Depreciation and amortization 1.1% 1.2% 1.2% 0.9% 0.9% 1.1% 1.0% Total operating expenses 8.3% 8.3% 8.0% 7.7% 8.7% 8.6% 8.4% Click to enlarge

Source: The author's calculations based on the company's statement

As can be seen, the company continues to reduce costs, with gross margin consistently increasing. The interesting fact is that the Advanced Safety and User Experience Segment not only provided surprising revenue increase but also increased gross margin, catching up with the major segment.

APTV Gross margin performance (the company`s statements)

General and administrative expenses were slightly higher but were compensated by other income, leaving operating expenses in line with the last year.

The pandemic highly affected vehicle production; thus, the results of the company were struggling with ROIC and ROE below double-digits in 2021-2022, but the last year was a turning point, with ROIC at almost 18%. The main drivers for the improved returns were not only flat asset turnover and increasing margins, but also an unexpected tax benefit, which was "primarily impacted by the Company's transfers of intellectual property".

Leverage remained flat, with an average interest rate decreasing.

Asset turnover and leverage dynamics (own calculations)

Source: based on Morningstar data

ROE and ROIC dynamics (own calculations)

Source: based on Morningstar data

APTV ordinary shares repurchased in 2023 (the company's 2023 full year statements) APTV three months ordinary shares repurchased comparison (the company`s 1 Quarter statements)

As it can be seen, the company continued to repurchase at current prices. This together with new incentive plan metrics may be a good signal for the shareholder's value creation. It is also worth mentioning, the cost to obtain a contract decreased last year from $78 mln to $61 mln, which positively influenced the revenue and may continue the trend.

Risks

To keep low inventory levels, the company applied the "just-in-time" method, which besides all of its advantages has a massive negative effect during the supply chain disruptions.

The company is highly dependent on automotive sales and production and the slowdown, which is happening, will impact the revenues.

The competition in the industry is fierce, especially in the Chinese market, with numerous of new players entering the market that could decrease the margins. There are other competitors which are the entrants from outside the automotive industry.

Future impairments will continue to influence the net income as mentioned in the company's statements, which makes it difficult to forecast the net income.

The company is highly exposed to other (than USD) currencies, making its results highly altered by foreign currency fluctuations.

Labor strikes affect automotive production and this highly correlates with the company's results.

There is a risk of changing environmental requirements, which may result in liabilities surpassing the ones recorded.

High development costs of active safety and autonomous driving technology together with uncertainty in timing for adoption raises the risks for the company's performance.

The number of vehicles recalled worldwide by "OEMs has increased above historical levels". This is caused due to OEM initiatives or regulatory agencies. The global trend in standardization across the regions in rules and vehicle platforms may result in the number of recalls being above historical levels for the coming years, influencing the production and company's results.

Peers' analysis

APTV Sector Median 5Y Average P/E GAAP ("FWD") 18.03 16.88 30.5 P/S ("FWD") 1.06 0.9 1.77 P/B ("TTM") 2.03 2.22 4.03 P/E GAAP ("TTM") 7.82 18.47 46.5 Click to enlarge

Source: the author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha data

Signal and Power Solutions Advanced Safety and User Experience APH LEA TEL MGA PCRFY VC P/E GAAP ("FWD") 37.33 9.05 13.01 8.11 8.61 13.75 P/S ("FWD") 5.54 0.3 2.81 0.3 0.38 0.78 P/B ("TTM") 8.83 1.5 3.6 1.15 0.7 3.04 P/E GAAP ("TTM") 39.02 14.08 13.34 13.1 5.83 6.62 Click to enlarge

Source: the author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha data

It is trading above the sector median, but below its 5-year average multiples, which may mean that it is overvalued. If we compare its multiples to the weighted average (revenue segments) of its main listed in US competitors, an average P/E will be around 17, closer to APTV valuation, while P/S 1.61, which leaves some room for appreciation. The trailing P/E is much lower than the median, with P/B being in line, which suggests that the expectations are for dropping ROCE, which can be fully explained as the last year's positive numbers were affected by the tax benefits. This will be considered during value calculations.

In general, the operating segments are highly competitive, with new companies entering the market in the countries like China, but the long-term trend is ongoing industry consolidation. Aptiv is in a good place as it sells goods and services to the major OEM producers in every region of the world and made significant investments in R&D. It is at the forefront of innovation in the sector, with a significant presence in electrification and autonomous driving. The global shift in these trends gives significant growth opportunities. Aptiv has a strong presence in China, which allows it to participate in the market electric vehicle production boom, but the company is also highly leveraged, generating revenue through various streams.

Valuation methodology

I used the same methodology as in my previous article. It is based on discounting future abnormal returns (excess to required return) of the company. The statements were simulated for the several years. The required return is WACC-calculated and outsourced, with modifications. Balance inputs depend on the sales figures of the company.

The effective tax rate is 15% as "on December 15, 2022, the European Union (the "E.U.") Member States formally adopted the Pillar Two Directive, which generally provides for a minimum effective tax rate of 15%, as established by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development". The company expects that the future effective tax rules will have an unfavorable outcome on the operations.

Valuation inputs and results

Full Year 2024 Outlook (the company`s press release)

With the company's full-year outlook revenue figures expected to land between $20850 and $21450, my forecasted number is in its upper bound as it is in line with the company's past long-term average revenue growth rate, but with modest operating income as I want to consider the core operating income. I used the 17.5% effective tax rate for this year and 15% for years after. The discount rate is WACC-calculated, modified according to the latest info in the statements, and considers that the rates will decrease soon. I consider that the revenues are going to decrease as vehicle production is expected to go down. The long-term growth rate for continuing value equals 4%, an average projection of vehicle production volumes, and long-term US GDP forecast.

2023 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E 2029E and after Income statement Sales 20051 21414 22913 24517 26234 28070 29193 Cost of sales 16612 17667 18789 20104 21459 22905 23792 Gross margin 3439 3748 4124 4413 4775 5165 5401 Operating income after tax 3344 1678 1948 2084 2274 2481 Residual Operating Income ((ReOI)) 2126 315 493 528 608 696 724 Cost of operations 7.80% Total Present Value (PV) of ReOI to 2024 2 066 Continuing value (CV) 19054 PV of CV 13089 Value of common equity 26999 Number of shares outstanding 272.0 Value per share $99.26 Click to enlarge

In Millions of United States Dollar (USD) except per share items

Valuation Risk

The growth rate is an average number for the past years, even a slight change will affect the price. If the growth rate continues to rise this year, it will result in a higher price target. Due to accounting principles, some of the figures I used in my reformulation might be slightly off, but I tried to minimize their influence. The latest quarter statements and annual statements lack some disclosure -- although this had only a minor effect on my calculations. WACC calculations are outsourced, but reasonably match my own. The effective tax rate is difficult to forecast at this point, but I tried to use a pessimistic scenario.

Conclusion

With the current price of approximately $82 per share, there is a potential price appreciation of around 21%, which makes it attractive to risk. Many things will depend on the short-run overall market situation, but I assign a "Buy" rating.